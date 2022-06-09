The 18+ Best Last-Minute Graduation Gift Ideas for Every Type of Grad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After a challenging few years of Zoom classes and distance learning, it’s time to celebrate the graduate in your life and recognize all their accomplishments. Finding a gift that feels perfect enough to honor their hard work and dedication might be a challenge during unprecedented times — and especially if you’re in a time crunch. So we tallied up a list of luxe, unique, budget-friendly and useful items they might actually want or need.

Whether they’re a kid celebrating an early education milestone, or they’re heading to high school, college or grad school, here are a few ideas to help take the mystery (or pain) out of gift-giving this graduation season.

From delightful dorm-ready goods and work from home essentials, to tech gadgets and carryalls perfect for the office or upcoming job interviews, special events or meetings, these creative graduation gift ideas offer something for everyone. And if all else fails, a gift card is always a great last-minute option.

1. Apple 2022 iPad Air, 64GB

What better way to treat a new grad than with Apple’s latest iPad Air? On sale on Amazon with the tech giant’s other iPads, the 2022 version (reg. $599 and up) is now only $559 for the 64GB storage option and boasts the tech giant’s speedy M1 chip, a new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, a quick-charging USB-C port with up to two times faster transfer speeds and 5G on cellular models. It’s great for taking notes, watching movies and catching up on work emails.

2. Clear Gift Card

You really can’t go wrong with a gift card, and if your graduate loves to travel, treat them to Clear membership. The service allows members to enjoy hassle-free, touchless check-in at select airports and venues so they can skip the miles-long TSA lines. Frequent jet-setters will appreciate the exclusive, members-only line to speed up the check-in and security process through Clear’s biometric identity verification process that uses the eyes and face. You can select a six-month membership ($79) or a one-year membership ($149).

3. Mejuri Men’s Engravable ID Bracelet

Commemorate the occasion with this engravable sterling silver ID bracelet from Mejuri. Choose from different chain lengths (7, 7.5 or 8 inches) and customize it with a monogram or short mantra up to 14 characters.

4. Create Your Own Reel Viewer

Gift a sweet nostalgia experience with this Create Your Own Reel Viewer. Honor memories and add your own snapshots to a reel that you create online. This thoughtful, personalized gift is perfect for ages 13 and up.

5. Brooklinen Classic Move-In Bundle

For the dorm-bound student or the new apartment dweller, Brooklinen’s Classic Move-In Bundle is one of the best graduation gifts that’ll upgrade the basic bedsheets that they were probably planning to buy. These sheets are made of the brand’s best-selling crisp percale fabric, an Oeko-Tex-certified 100 percent long-staple cotton featuring a breathable 270 thread count. In short, they’ll feel like they’re sleeping in hotel-style luxury,” says Brooklinen.

6. UGreen HiTune T3 Active Noise Canceling Earbuds

If your grad isn’t ready for a pricy pair of AirPods (or they’re constantly misplacing their headphones), then Ugreen’s HiTune T3 earbuds are a great affordable alternative that delivers excellent sound. These noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds help reduce ambient noise and give a no-pressure feel, delivering clearer tones with even punchier sound and deeper bass. They come in black and white, and also have a charging case that gives up to 24 hours of use. They’re perfect for listening to music, podcasts, conference calls or working out — plus they’re sweatproof.

7. Eve Flare Smart LED Lamp

No matter your grad’s age, this Apple-compatible glowing smart LED globe from Eve helps shift the vibe in any room. It’s mesmerizing to watch the colors shift from red, purple, blue, green, yellow and pink, and it can be controlled via the iOS app or Siri voice commands.

8. Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds

Give the gift of high-quality audio in a sleek, wireless package with Sony’s new LinkBuds S Truly Wireless noise-canceling earbuds. They’re great gifts for music lovers and frequent travelers who want excellent noise canceling on planes or loud spaces, convenient and intuitive touch controls, and smart features that automatically adjust the settings depending on the environment. The Integrated Processor V1 promises immersive sound quality for audiophiles, and they boast IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

9. Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer

Little Tikes’ Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer takes the party to your giftee’s house every day. It’s for kids ages 3 to 8 and lets the fun begin right in their backyard. It comes with a heavy-duty blower to inflate it, stakes, repair patches and a storage bag.

10. Theragun Elite

Therabody’s Theragun Elite is the ultimate gadget to give anyone who loves wellness, health or fitness — and it’s one of the best gifts for grads who could use some more relaxation. It’s quiet and comes in a case with additional accessories to adjust the style of compression while it works to relieve muscle tension and soreness.

11. Reike Nen Croissant Shoulder Bag

This stylish shoulder bag by Reike Nen is perfect for the fashionable graduate and has more than one look. The 100 percent leather bag is shaped like a croissant (a major bonus for any pastry lover), but it also folds into a ball-shaped carryall when you switch the detachable strap.

12. TechOrbits Standing Desk Converter

If your giftee is looking to switch up their new workstation, TechOrbits’ standing desk converter makes it easy to adjust their stance and alleviate shoulder and back pain that can be caused by sitting too long. This sit/stand desktop riser is 37 inches wide and features two tiers that can hold a laptop, keyboard, mouse, second monitor, speakers and other office accessories.

13. Nanos Kids Cotton Jumper

This adorable kids emerald green cotton jumper from Nanos says it all. The ‘Wow’ knit sweater tells your grad just how incredible their accomplishments are and what the future could be. It’s 100 percent cotton and machine washable.

14. Tumi Voyageur Hartford Laptop Backpack

Whether they’re heading into an office for the first time or they’re a digital native who can work from anywhere around the world, a new laptop-friendly backpack or briefcase is one of the best gifts for grads with a new job. Tumi’s Voyageur Hartford laptop backpack weighs only 1.5 pounds, so it’s a great lightweight option for anyone who wants to keep their cargo light while staying organized. It has a padded sleeve for 13-inch laptops, zippered pockets on the front and side, a water-resistant collapsible interior water bottle holder, a quick-access phone pocket with a magnetic closure and a back luggage handle sleeve. The front zipper pocket has a locking pull and the bag is finished with a monogrammable leather key ring and leather top handle.

15. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

Help them capture all the special moments with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera (other colors available). It has automatic exposure and automatic flash, one-touch selfie mode and a dedicated close-up mode. This gift is great for teen and adult grads — don’t forget to gift it with plenty of extra 2×3-inch film packs.

16. Diptyque Baies Scented Candle

Give the gift of fragrance with French brand Diptyque’s cult-favorite Baies candle. It’s the ultimate gift to help your graduate unwind and enjoy the atmosphere. This scented candle has a tangy, fresh, rose scent with notes of blackcurrant leaves and has a burn time of about 60 hours.

17. Panda Planner Pro

Sometimes there’s nothing like jotting down life and career goals on paper, and Panda Planner’s six-month undated Pro planner helps grads organize their thoughts while staying positive. The 8.5-by-11-inch daily journal helps users track their productivity, time management and happiness in one book. It also includes gratitude prompts to maintain a half-glass-full attitude, and it comes in other colors.

18. REI Co-Op Trailbreak 60 Pack

If they’re planning on taking time off to explore, REI Co-op’s Trailbreak 60 backpacking bag (available in women’s and men’s options) is one of the best graduation gifts for hikers, day-trippers and anyone else who wants ample space for their camping and adventure essentials. Made of Bluesign-approved ripstop nylon, the framed backpack has a 60-liter capacity, accommodates water reservoirs, features plenty of exterior pockets and a sleeping bag compartment, and can adjust to most body types.

19. Boxfox Graduation Box

Boxfox is known for accommodating one-of-a-kind gifts for anyone who might be hard to shop for. The graduation box offers customizable options for eco-conscious grads who are heading out into the big world. It’s stocked with an eco Stojo tumbler to stay hydrated, a motivational journal with Le Pen pens, a reusable Baggu bag and a purple checkered hair clip from NTBAB.