The Best Hair Brushes for Every Budget, From Under-$10 Tools to Hollywood-Loved Splurges

There are some activities in this life that truly signal the start of adulthood. From doing your taxes (ugh) to buying your first car (yay), the milestones are endless and garner a sense of pride, proving that you don’t need the ‘rents around to remind you how and when to be a responsible civilian. One unsuspecting, often forgotten task that culminates in being a grown-up is throwing out your ratty hair brush that you’ve had since college. (We’re not judging.)

Whether your current tool is no longer doing its job or you finally slowed down and took a look at your hairball-ridden detangler and realized that you deserve better, we’ve rounded up some of the best hair brushes to give your tresses the help they deserve — and the options fit all types of budgets. Ahead, keep reading for the investment tool loved by Hollywood hairstylists Castillo and Chris Appleton to the curls-friendly double-sided brush from Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty and more.

1. Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

BEST HAIR BRUSH OVERALL

Wet Brush’s original detangler hair brush is a tangle-reducing go-to by a landslide, featuring IntelliFlex bristles that glide through tangles with ease, with 45 percent less breakage and 55 percent less effort for 100 percent happier hair. For under $10, this is definitely a steal.

2. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush

BEST DETANGLING BRUSH

Perfect for both adults and kids, Crave Naturals’ glide-through hairbrush does just that, removing knots and tangles pain-free, thanks to the brush’s unique cone-shaped plastic bristles. No wonder kids are also a fan of this one.

3. Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Double-Sided Bristle Brush

BEST DOUBLE-SIDED BRUSH

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross really nailed it with her Pattern haircare brand, specifically this double-sided bristle brush. Great for all hair types, this brush features nylon bristles to tame flyaways and boar bristles to create slick, smooth hairstyles.

4. Denman Curly Hair Brush D3

BEST BRUSH FOR CURLY HAIR

Best for curly hair (specifically for 2C-4C curls), Denman’s curly hair brush provides just the right amount of tension while detangling to achieve defined ribbon-like curls.

5. Dae Vegan Detangle + Style Brush

BEST VEGAN HAIR BRUSH

Dae is a cult-favorite haircare brand, and their vegan detangling brush is swiftly becoming a crowd-pleaser. Made entirely of vegan materials (many other tools are made from boar’s hair bristles) this brush can be used with every hair type and texture to both detangle and style wet to dry hair.

6. Crown Affair The Brush No. 001

BEST SPLURGE BRUSH

Another cult-favorite haircare brand is Crown Fair, and if you’re willing to invest in a forever brush, start with their No. 001 brush. Made of handcrafted beechwood, this dual-bristle brush is made from ethically harvested boar bristles and high-quality nylon.

7. Oribe Flat Brush

BEST FLAT BRUSH

Oribe’s classic flat brush is not only stunning to look at — but it’s also made of custom-designed Italian resin that combines artisanal design with an ergonomic handle. We love a brush that does all the work and sits pretty while doing it.

8. Mason Pearson Handy Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush

BEST INVESTMENT HAIR BRUSH

Capping this list with the holy grail of hair brushes: Mason Pearson’s nylon and boar bristle brush, a favorite among Hollywood hairstylists (like Priyanka Chopra’s go-to, Castillo and Jennifer Lopez’s mane man, Chris Appleton). This award-winning brush was developed 100 years ago and is made from the finest premium-grade boar bristles. It also comes with a nylon cleaning brush to ensure your investment lasts forever.

