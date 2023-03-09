The Best Hair Oils For Shiny, Red Carpet-Ready Tresses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Luscious locks like Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé don’t come easy. Every product and hair tool is precisely selected for them to target their specific hair types, resulting in bouncy, beautiful waves that are in everyone’s glam mood boards. While it takes more than one product to produce star-quality tresses, there is one secret weapon that unanimously wins in the hydration department: hair oil.

Related: Jen Atkin Shares Top Hair Secrets and Tips in New MasterClass

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best hair oils for every tress type, from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s Ouai, award-winning actress and activist Tracy Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Beauty and more best-selling beauty brands.

1. Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil

BEST HAIR OIL FOR ALL HAIR TYPES

Morroccanoil’s hair oil treatment is a long-running fan favorite. It’s a multitasking, argan oil-infused hair treatment that absorbs quickly, helps improve shine, softness and hydration, and smooths frizz and flyaways. Great for all hair types, but best for medium to thick hair.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Moroccanoil | Amazon | Sephora

Sephora

Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil $48 Buy now

2. Ouai Hair Oil

BEST FOR COLOR-TREATED HAIR

Founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Ouai’s hair oil features ama oil, which penetrates and addresses damaged hair fibers while shielding the hair from humidity; borage oil, which smooths and reduces the appearance of frizz; baobab seed oil for hydrating and smoothing dry hair, and African Galanga root extract to protect color-treated hair from fading and color degradation.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ouai | Amazon | Sephora | Ulta

Ouai Hair Oil $30 Buy now

3. Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil

BEST PRE-SHAMPOO OIL

Ceremonia is a Latinx haircare brand that makes products for all. The brand’s Aceite de Moska nourishing pre-shampoo oil is inspired by a ritual from the Dominican Republic, to support a balanced scalp. Ingredients include passion fruit oil to deliver antioxidant benefits for hair wellness, castor oil to support healthy hair growth and aloe vera to soothe and support a balanced scalp.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ceremonia | Sephora

Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil $28 Buy now

4. Augustinus Bader Hair Oil

BEST SPLURGE HAIR OIL

For the fancy folks, Austinus Bader’s hair oil aims to take care of locks just as thoughtfully as the biomedical beauty brand tends to the face. (Melanie Griffith is an investor, while Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham and countless others have sung praises for AB.) The product was developed with the company’s signature TFC8 complex, which blends natural amino acids and high-grade vitamins for a burst of nourishment. Ingredients include baobab, argan and pomegranate oils to detangle and smooth hair, and Vitamin E to hydrate hair while protecting from free radical damage.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Augustinus Bader | Net-A-Porter | Nordstrom | Sephora

Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader Hair Oil $52 Buy now

5. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

BEST STYLING HAIR OIL

30,000 reviews later and Olaplex’s No. 7 Bonding Oil continues to be a crowd-pleaser. This highly-concentrated, weightless reparative styling oil is made to dramatically increase shine, softness and even color vibrancy. This is a great product for those who use heat tools daily, as it also provides heat protection of up to 450 degrees.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Sephora | Ulta

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 30 ml $30.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

BEST FOR CURLY AND TEXTURED HAIR OVERALL

Although this hair oil has been on the market for quite some time, it went viral when a famous TikToker sung its praises. The Black-owned haircare brand deserves all of its success, as this game-changing product is made with a rich blend of over 30 essential oils and is versatile enough to work with all hair types but will deeply nourish types 3A to 4C, as well as chemically-treated hair, braids and weaves.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Mielle | Amazon

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil With Biotin & Essential Oils $8.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Scalp & Hair Treatment Oil

BEST PROTECTIVE TREATMENT FOR CURLY HAIR

Another proud Black-owned haircare brand is Carol’s Daughter, founded by Lisa Price in 1993. The brand’s Goddess Strength 7 scalp and hair treatment oil aims to wrap curly hair with moisture to help protect hair from breakage and split ends. Blended with oils and vitamin E to hydrate and style curls, and recommended for 4C, 4B, 4A, 3C, 3B, 3A, 2C, 2B and 2A curl types.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Target | Ulta

Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Scalp & Hair Treatment Oil $10.92 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Pattern Beauty Jojoba Oil Blend

BEST MOISTURIZING OIL FOR CURLY, COILY AND TEXTURED HAIR

Founded by actress and activist Tracy Ellis Ross, Pattern Beauty aims to protect and nourish natural hair designed for curly, coily and tight-textured hair patterns. The jojoba oil blend offers a moisture boost to hair, thanks to safflower, jojoba oil, rosehip and lavender oil, as well as olive oil.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Pattern | Amazon | Sephora | Ulta