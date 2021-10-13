The Best Halloween-Ready Makeup Palettes for the Spooky Season and Beyond

‘Tis the season for mysterious and spooky beauty looks — and October is an opportune time for makeup mavens to whip out their best Halloween beauty products and create the most beguiling, imaginative or terrifying faces to match their costumes. (Assuming that the get-up doesn’t require a visage-hiding mask, that is.)

This year, some of the best Halloween makeup palettes come in the form of movie-inspired beauty collabs that conjure up murderous monsters and otherwordly film and TV icons. Apparent horror fan Kylie Jenner recently teamed with Nightmare on Elm Street for a Kylie Cosmetics collection, and the Addams Family 2 and HipDot unveiled a collaboration fit for real-life Wednesdays and Morticias. London-based beauty label Revolution has also immortalized characters from The Corpse Bride, Matrix and The Simpsons in the form of pressed powder palettes, making it a cinch for beauty-loving pop culture fans to recreate Trinity, Marge and other favorite fictional stars.

No tricks, just treats here for cosmetics lovers seeking all-in-one palettes with head-twisting pigment payoffs — check out the best makeup for Halloween and beyond below.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Kylie Cosmetics x A Nightmare on Elm Street

Whether you’re swiping on slasher-esque makeup or seeking versatile shades that work well past All Hallow’s Eve, Kylie Cosmetics’ A Nightmare on Elm Street collection ($17 to $175) boasts limited-edition palettes, lip glosses, cheek stains and bundles for horror-loving fans of the reality star-turned-entrepreneur. This 12-pigment set contains glitter, matte and metallic eyeshadow shades inspired by Freddy Krueger.

Kylie Cosmetics x A Nightmare on Elm Street $30 Buy now

2. Addams Family 2 x HipDot Spells & Hexes Palette

Part of Addams Family 2‘s collaboration with HipDot, this vegan and cruelty-free eyeshadow set includes eight shades ranging from matte monochromes to shimmering Morticia-approved reds and violets.

'Addams Family 2' x HipDot Spells & Hexes Palette $24 Buy now

3. Haus Laboratories Love for Sale Eyeshadow Palette

Though not specifically a Halloween release, Lady Gaga-founded Haus Laboratories recently unveiled the new 18-shade Love for Sale eyeshadow palette that includes long-wear neutrals and shimmering shades that work seamlessly into spooky-chic looks.

Haus Laboratories Love for Sale Eyeshadow Palette $48.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Corpse Bride x Revolution Upstairs Downstairs Palette

Among London-based, cruelty-free beauty brand Revolution’s many spooky collaborations this season, Corpse Bride‘s 10-piece collection is comprised of eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and accessories that channel the Tim Burton film. Recreate Emily’s undead wedding look with this 24-hue shadow set of matte and shimmering pinks, blues, purples, golds and other colors that blend with all skin tones.

'The Corpse Bride' x Revolution Upstairs Downstairs Palette $25 Buy now

5. Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega Celestial Odyssey Palette

If you’re going for Afrofuturism and high-end sci-fi with your Halloween looks, try starry makeup artist Pat McGrath’s luxe Mthrshp Mega Celestial Odyssey eyeshadow palette that boasts 18 gemstone- and extraterrestrial-inspired pigments that offer effortless blending and one-stroke color. The shades are designed to be used wet or dry and on eyelids or elsewhere.

Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega Celestial Odyssey Palette $78 Buy now

6. Milani The Beautiful Nightmare Eyeshadow Palette

If you’re looking for a pop of Frankenstein green or a burst of midnight blue, you’ll want to add Milani’s affordable 9-pan palette to your makeup kit. The cruelty-free drugstore beauty brand’s Halloween eyeshadow line includes three collections, such as this highly-pigmented set that has a mix of moody metallics, matte neutrals and more.

Milani The Beautiful Nightmare Eyeshadow Palette $14 Buy now

7. The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” x Revolution Spooktacular Makeup Palette

The Simpsons‘ 17-piece Halloween collaboration ($8 to $25) with Revolution includes this generous 30-color Spooktacular palette inspired by the animated series’ annual “Treehouse of Horror” special. From playful matte orange and teal to shimmering turquoise and yellow, there’s enough here to create looks inspired by Bart, Homer, Lisa, Maggie or Marge.

'Simpsons Treehouse of Horror' x Revolution Spooktacular Palette $25 Buy now

8. ColourPop x Hocus Pocus Witching Hour Pressed Powder Palette

Whethe you’re a Mary, a Sarah or a Winnifred, channel your inner Sanderson sister and whip up looks using ColourPop’s Witching Hour eyeshadow palette. The official Hocus Pocus Coven Crew makeup collection includes this 12-pan palette of autumn shades — think buttery matte and metallic oranges, golds, purples, blues and neutrals fit for Salem’s bewitching beauty buffs.

ColourPop Witching Hour Pressed Powder Palette $22 Buy now

9. The Matrix x Revolution Trinity Luxx Shadow Palette

Whether your eyes are open or closed, this 18-color eyeshadow palette from The Matrix‘s Revolution makeup collection delivers dreamy matte and shimmer shades for tapping into your inner Trinity. (If you’re more of a Morpheus or Neo, there are shadow sets for you, too.) The cruelty-free and vegan palette