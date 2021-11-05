The Best Hanukkah Gifts, From Kosher Treats to Holiday Style Staples

Hanukkah brings eight days of celebrating traditions, eating latkes and spending time with loved ones — and for some, that also means eight days of gift-giving. The Jewish holiday runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 this year, and now’s an opportune time to stock up on thoughtful gifts before that first candle gets lit.

Whether you’re shopping for friends or celebrating the Festival of Lights with family, we’ve rounded up some of the best Hanukkah gifts to find online. From playful presents and classic Judaica, to fashionable finds and kosher treats for everyone, keep reading for more Hanukkah gift ideas for everyone on your list.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Sugarfina Eight Nights of Delight Hanukkah Calendar

Sugarfina’s Eight Nights of Delight calendar for Hanukkah contains kosher treats for the sweet-toothed recipients on your list. Each drawer has four pieces of candy ranging from dark chocolate sea salt caramel and champagne bubbles to sugar cookies and cold brew cordials and more.

Sugarfina Eight Nights of Delight Hanukkah Calendar $24 Buy now

2. Jerusalem: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi

This 320-page cookbook by celebrated chef Yotam Ottolenghi and fellow London-based restaurateur Sami Tamimi is packed with 120 recipes from their home city of Jerusalem, whose cuisine boasts a diverse blend of flavors across Christian, Jewish and Muslim cultures. In addition to featuring mouthwatering food, the book explores the rich history of the city and the stories of those who live there — and even if you can’t get your hands on some of the more rare Mediterranean ingredients that recipes call for, the photos make you feel as if you’re visiting the Holy Land.

Jerusalem: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi $19.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. D.S. & Durga Prime Chanukah Scented Candle

Inspired by the Maccabees’ ritual oil that miraculously fueled the menorah in the Second Temple of Jerusalem, D.S. & Durga’s Prime Chanukah soy wax candle boasts a citrus scent in a recycled reusable glass container. The limited-edition candle offers about 60 hours of burn time.

D.S. & Durga Prime Chanukah Scented Candle $65 Buy now

4. Lele Sadoughi Indigo Blue Crystal Star Knotted Headband

Available in adults and kids sizes, this stylish headband from Lele Sadoughi’s holiday collection will make any fashionable Hanukkah celebrant’s season bright.

Lele Sadoughi Indigo Blue Crystal Star Knotted Headband $195 Buy now

5. Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Give your gift of coziness during the winter holiday season and beyond with Parachute’s Cloud Cotton Robe. This comfy piece of loungewewar is made from 100 percent premium Turkish cotton that’s woven into soft four-ply gauze that keeps wearers feeling warm. It’s finished with hidden side pockets and a waist tie.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe $99 Buy now

6. Lovepop Hanukkah Flower Bouquet

Not all florals will last for eight nights — so treat your giftee to this evergreen (rather, blue) intricate die-cut bouquet. The creative Hanukkah pop-up card measures 10.25 inches tall by 7.5 inches wide when it’s unfolded and makes a charming centerpiece.

Lovepop Hanukkah Flower Bouquet $24 Buy now

7. DIY Challah Bread Baking Kit

Festive bakers will appreciate this DIY challah baking kit, which includes everything that recipients need to whip up eight delicious loaves of golden braided bread.

DIY Challah Bread Baking Kit $45 Buy now

8. Philip B. Eight Days of Hanukkah Calendar

For the tress-obsessed, this Hanukkah haircare calendar from luxury botanical haircare brand Philip B. contains eight days of travel- and full-sized products, including best-sellers such as the Rejuvenating Oil, Peppermint Avocado Shampoo, hydrating detangler and more.

Philip B. 8 Days of Hanukkah Calendar $150 Buy now

9. Pineapple Collaborative The Holiday Set

In the spirit of the Festival of Lights, treat your favorite culinary-minded foodie to Pineapple Collaborative’s holiday gift set that comes with olive oil (perfect for frying latkes and more), apple cider vinegar and gourmet salt. You can even include a personalized note with your gift.

Pineapple Collaborative The Holiday Set $70 Buy now

10. Goodnight Bubbala by Sheryl Haft and Jill Weber

This playful and festive parody of the classic children’s picture book, Goodnight Moon, makes it fun for families to celebrate every night of Hanukkah and beyond. The 32-page Goodnight Bubbala also includes a special latke recipe from Barefoot Contessa host and chef Ina Garten.

'Goodnight Bubbala' by Sheryl Haft $13.69 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Hanukkah Gingerbread House

Sweeten up your or your loved ones’ Hanukkah table with Williams-Sonoma’s delicious pre-made gingerbread cottage featuring white and blue royal icing and decor inspired by the holiday’s traditions and the winter season. It stands at 10 inches deep and wide by 9 inches tall, and the door plaque can also be personalized with up to nine letters.

Hanukkah Gingerbread House $70+ Buy now

12. Eating Delancey: A Celebration of Jewish Food by Aaron Rezny and Jordan Schaps

With a foreword by none other than the late Joan Rivers, Eating Delancey pays homage to the uniquely Jewish cuisine introduced by the early 20th century immigrants who emigrated to New York City’s Lower East Side. Through mouthwatering photos and nostalgic Photographer Aaron Rezny and photo director Jordan Schaps showcase the food and folks that embody the street’s Yiddishkeit, including iconic eateries such as Russ & Daughters and Katz’s Delicatessen to stories from Bette Midler, Isaac Mizrahi, Lou Reed and other stars.

'Eating Delancey: A Celebration of Jewish Food's by Aaron Rezny and Jordan Schaps $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Hot Sox Challah Back Girl Crew Socks

These witty “challah back girl” socks will keep your humor-appreciating loved one’s feet (and heart) warm.

Hot Sox Challah Back Girl Crew Socks $7 Buy now

14. Hanukkah Gifting Box

One of the best Hanukkah gifts for those who prefer a more hands-on approach, this eight-day box lets you create a personalized gifting calendar. It’s shaped like a dreidel and contains compartments that are large enough for candies, ornaments, money and other small presents.

Hanukkah Gifting Box $25 Buy now

15. Goldbelly Gift Card

Linda’s Gourmet Latkes in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Goldbelly

For the cooking-averse giftee who’s craving sufganiyot, matzoh ball soup and other classic Hanukkah fare, a gift card to Goldbelly will get their favorite local foods delivered in time for the Festival of Lights. A sampling of holiday offerings for Los Angeles, New York and beyond include latkes and meals from Russ & Daughters and and Linda’s Gourmet Latkes, kosher dinners from Lido Kosher Deli, bagel brunches from Ess-a-Bagel and much more.

Goldbelly Latkes Delivery Buy now

16. Spode Judaica Porcelain Matzoh Plate

For those who want to mix in traditional decor into their holiday tablescape, this classic porcelain matzoh plate will infuse your festivities with a sense of Jewish heritage. There are also matching challah bread trays, larger platters, honey pots, Mezuzah cases and more, should you want to gift the plate as a set.

Spode Judaica Matzoh Plate $49 Buy now

17. Harry & David Kosher Gift Basket

Harry & David’s kosher gift basket is packed by hand with an assortment of decadent fruits and other gourmet treats. This one includes Royal Riviera pears, apples, dried fruits and Jordan almonds.