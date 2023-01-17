The Best in Healthy Eating for Your New Year’s Wellness Resolutions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Start 2023 off on the right foot by forgoing all the wrong foods. Whether you’re looking to eat healthier, lose weight, reduce stress or boost your energy, we’ve got you covered with the best recipes, meal programs, and snacks created by Los Angeles nutritionists and chefs like Mia Ridgen and Camilla Marcus.

As food experts can attest, eating well doesn’t mean forgoing flavor. These are the top ways to embrace a healthy lifestyle. We’ve even singled out a dessert alternative for those who can’t kick their sweet tooth as well as an interactive activity book that will help your kiddos get into good eating habits.

Read on for ten of the best healthy New Year’s resolution products on the market — from nutritious cookbooks and protein-rich meal prep companies to gut-health beneficial beverages that will help you ditch alcohol for once and for all.

Foodwise: A Fresh Approach to Nutrition with 100 Delicious Recipes

Los Angeles-based chef and board-certified nutritionist Mia Rigden’s plant-based cookbook, Foodwise, features a 21-day reset program, which helps readers establish intuitive healthy eating habits through nutrient-rich meals. Recipes include a blueberry basil smoothie, Za’atar crusted chicken cutlets with arugula, and a coconut curry and lime soup. Ridgen doesn’t believe in crash diets; she supports improving your relationship to food over a lifetime. It’s the perfect book for anyone looking to better their overall well-being.

Brighter Sparkling ACV Tonic

The Los Angeles-based company’s low-sugar sparkling tonic contains a blend of probiotics, acetic acid, and apple cider vinegar. Its clean ingredients include health-boosting properties that support digestion and gut inflammation.

Brighter Sparkling ACV Tonic’s Melange 12-pack subscription features all four of their flavors (lemon lime, blood orange, lemon ginger turmeric, and yuzu pink grapefruit), which are refreshing, healthy, and provide the perfect alternative for anyone looking to embrace a teetotaler lifestyle. The brand is also available at Whole Foods and online market Good Eggs.

This Is What I Eat by Aliza J. Sokolow

Anyone hoping to get their kids into healthy eating habits should pick up L.A. food stylist Aliza J. Sokolow’s This Is What I Eat: Fun Activities for Mindful Eating, a children’s activity book intended to help kids better understand food through an interactive approach. With journal pages and lively illustrations by Lauren Lowen, the book might even teach parents a thing or two like how to grow an avocado tree and everything you need to know about composting.

Provenance Meals

If you don’t have the time to cook, but you’re sick of ordering out every night, try Provenance Meals’ home delivery program, which offers organic, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free, nutrient-dense dishes. Founded by Caroll Lee, a certified holistic health coach, the company’s meals include roasted salmon with sunchokes and sautéed super greens; pork carnitas with pickled cabbage and sweet potato mash; and a macrobiotic bowl with braised garnet yams, adzuki beans, sautéed greens, kim chee, and toasted almonds. You can mix and match meals each week with what sounds best for you and your lifestyle.

Sweet Laurel

Sweet Laurel Bakery founders Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas’ beloved sweet treats are famously gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free. If you’re looking for a guilt-free indulgence, the Pacific Palisades bakery’s cake kit is the perfect solution. It includes a chocolate cake mix, vegan caramel, and paleo vanilla extract. Bryce Dallas Howard is among the celebs who can’t get enough of the company’s tasty and healthy desserts.

Methodology

San Francisco-based wellness brand Methodology offers an effortless meal delivery subscription service in recyclable glass packaging. Created by medical experts and nutritionists, the sustainably-sourced meals can be heated up in five minutes with a weekly rotating menu that includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks like strawberry goji chia seed pudding, jackfruit carnitas with vegan chipotle “cheesy” scramble, mood-boosting butternut squash soup and wild rice quinoa harvest bowl with sweet potato cakes.

Body Harmony by Nicole Berrie Bonberi founder Nicole Berrie’s Body Harmony book is filled with advice on how to enjoy a vegan lifestyle. In addition to featuring more than fifty juice, smoothie, salad, soup, and grain-based recipes, the tome covers nontoxic beauty rituals that are beloved by the New York-based lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur. Amazon Body Harmony: Nourishing, Plant-Based Recipes for Intuitive Eating $20.30 on Amazon.com Buy now

G.Tox 7-Day Reset Kit

Goop’s detox kit provides a week of items to cleanse your diet and eliminate processed foods to help obtain optimal gut health. The program includes an organic superfood cereal blend; a plant-based protein powder packed with fiber and iron; a detox super powder formulated to support liver function; a microbiome super powder to reduce bloating and help with bowel function; an exfoliating dry brush to promote circulation; as well as a guide with twenty recipes and a suggested meal schedule, which will help establish fresh eating patterns.

Sayso Skinny Spicy Margarita

If you’re trying to give up alcohol but are still craving a cocktail, try Sayso’s non-alcoholic concoctions. Founded by Chloe Bergson and Alison Evans, two Harvard Business School graduates, Sayso is the first-ever mocktail tea bag. Simply infuse the sachets with water and watch the all-natural beverages come to life. Try the company’s Skinny Spicy Margarita, which is low on calories and sugar. If down the line you decide to ditch the dry approach, you can always steep the bags in tequila. But for now, exercise abstinence with these chic mocktail tea bags.

Westbourne Togarashi Crunch

Founded by California chef Camilla Marcus, the zero-waste, planet-conscious company’s Togarashi Crunch is a vegan and gluten-free snack packed with nutrient-dense and protein-rich ingredients. Its smoked organic almonds are sourced and grown in Northern California at a solar-powered regenerative orchard. It’s a tasty treat to have on hand for guilt-free snacking.

