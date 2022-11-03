The Best Heat Protectant Sprays From Brands Loved by Hollywood Hairstylists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Holiday party invites are beginning to trickle in, which means that it’s time to start gathering imagery for your party look mood board. Now that you know which fall fashion trends to explore, let’s play with that hair. For inspiration, look to legendary party hair moments including Carey Mulligan in The Great Gatsby, Alicia Silverstone in Clueless and, of course, Parker Posey in Party Girl, to name a few.

Whether you’re going for the above silver screen styles, a sleek look like Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa or sultry spirals like Zendaya and Emmy Rossum, you’ll likely need heated hair styling tools to get the job done. This also means that you’ll need a heat protectant spray to shield your coif from any thermal or UV damage.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best heat protectant sprays for every hair type and texture, including an Amazon score with 10,000 reviews to award-winning mists loved by Hollywood hairstyliRsts. Whether you have curly, coily, straight, wavy or thick strands, see all of our top picks below.

1. Ouai Heat Protection Spray

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT SPRAY FOR STRAIGHT HAIR

Celebrity hairstyling Jen Atkin founded this brand, and given that she’s known for styling the famous tresses of notables like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, she likely uses her own product to protect their hair from the elements. This lightweight spray is great for all hair types, but we especially love it for a sleek pony like Dua’s recent on-the-road looks. Good for 450°F heat protection, so you can really heat up your tools, stress-free, for the straightest strands possible.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ouai | Sephora | Ulta

2. Cantu Thermal Shield Heat Protectant with Shea Butter BEST HEAT PROTECTANT SPRAY OVERALL FOR CURLY/COILY HAIR With more than 10,000 glowing reviews, Cantu’s Thermal Shield spray is a secret weapon for a range of spiral styles. The star ingredient of this heat protectant is its shea butter moisture barrier, which shields hair from heat all the way up to 425°F. Amazon Cantu Thermal Shield Heat Protectant with Shea Butter, 5.1 fl oz (Packaging May Vary) $9.53 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray

BEST LONGWEAR HEAT PROTECTANT SPRAY

Living Proof’s bestselling Perfect Hair Day heat styling spray is known for maintaining smooth hairstyles for up to 48 hours and is silicone-free. (Jennifer Aniston co-owns of the hair care brand.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Living Proof | Nordstrom | Sephora | Ulta

4. Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray

BEST HEAT PROTECTANT SPRAY FOR THICK HAIR

Another favorite for smooth and sleek looks, Oribe’s Royal Blowout heat styling spray is beloved by those with medium and thick hair. Its ingredients contain UV-absorbing molecules, which means that you can finally get that silky mane you’ve been dreaming of — minus any breakage. (Star hairstylist Aaron Light uses it on Ariana Grande and other clients, and Nicole Kidman’s hair pro Kylee Heath favors the brand.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Oribe | Sephora

Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray $69 Buy now

4. Kristin Ess Style Assist Blow Dry Mist Heat Protectant Spray

BEST OVERALL FOR WAVY HAIR

Kristin Ess is another celebrity stylist with her own hair care brand, and Lauren Conrad’s go-to since her days on The Hills. Conrad’s signature waves can be achieved with the help of this Style Assist Blow Dry Mist heat protectant spray, which also helps smooth split ends and enhance shine.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Target | Ulta

Kristin Ess Style Assist Blow Dry Mist Heat Protectant Spray $16 Buy now

6. Bumble and Bumble Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist

BEST FOR ADDING SHINE TO WAVY HAIR

Bumble and Bumble’s Heat Shield thermal protection mist is a clear favorite, known for increasing shine without leaving hair oily. Whether you’re styling with a blow dryer or curling iron, get the waves you’ve been wanting without any brittle aftermath. (Hollywood hairstylist Peter Lux has said he loves the brand.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Bumble & Bumble | Amazon | Nordstrom | Sephora | Ulta

Bumble and Bumble Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist $34 Buy now

7. Gisou Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray

BEST HAIR PROTECTANT SPRAY FOR UV DAMAGE

Gisou’s heat protecting spray eliminates frizz while safeguarding hair from both thermal and UV damage. A key ingredient in its cruelty-free formula is Mirsalehi Propolis, which fortifies hair with a blend of oils, vitamins, minerals, and flavonoids.

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Gisou | Sephora

Gisou Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray $41 Buy now

8. Ceremonia Guava Rescue Hair Heat Protectant Spray

BEST HEAT PROTECTANT AND DETANGLER FOR CURLY AND COILY HAIR

If you want curls like Zendaya and Emmy Rossum, reach for Latinx-founded favorite Ceremonia’s Guava Rescue Spray, which works overtime as a weightless heat protectant and detangler — all powered by guava.

Ceremonia Guava Rescue Hair Heat Protectant Spray $22 Buy now

9. Amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum

BEST SERUM-STYLE SPRAY FOR CURLY/COILY HAIR

Amika’s Blockade Heat Defense mist is more of serum, but deserves a mention simply because it’s an essential for curly-haired girls everywhere. Promising to shield hair from heat styling via a protective, shine-releasing barrier, fans of this spray also rave about its memorable scent.

Amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum $26.00 on Amazon.com Buy now