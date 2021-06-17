Save Your Strands with the Best Heat Protectants

It’s hard to think of anyone who puts their hair through more than celebrities. From the constant color changes (you know that going from brunette to platinum causes serious damage, right?) to regular blowouts and constant primping with curling irons and flatirons, their hair simply doesn’t get a break.

So how do they manage to keep their hair looking glossy and healthy? Simple: The best heat protectants. Using even a blow dryer can trigger damage, leading to dull, dry and damaged locks over time. But, the best heat protectants safeguard strands from heat damage, as well as add moisture and strengthen hair. To keep your hair shiny and luscious, shop these best heat protectants and coat your strands before you reach for your dryer or curling iron again.

1. Oribe Très Set Structure Spray

Brand new from Oribe, this multitasking spray delivers everything you need for a perfect blowout. The innovative mist-to-mousse formula allows for precise application and provides heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, plus it also safeguards strands from UV rays. Its densifying polymer blend delivers volume and body while ensuring all-day touchable hold. The solstice propellant won’t damage the ozone and it’s free of parabens, sulfates and sodium chloride. Designed to work for all hair types, it’s infused with the Oribe signature complex, a blend of watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts to guard locks from oxidative stress, photoaging and damage.

2. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Just in time for summer, you’ll want this frizz fighter in your arsenal. Simply spritz it on damp strands and then your hairdryer will activate the polymers that block moisture and frizz. The anti-humidity treatment will last through up to three shampoos, meaning one bottle will last you. It also makes styling faster and leaves locks gleaming.

3. Garnier Fructis Style Flat Iron Perfector Hair Straightening Mist

This drugstore staple proves you don’t have to shell out big bucks to get big results. Designed specifically to protect hair from flatirons, it’s especially great for dry hair and preventing split ends. Hair is left sleek, soft and shiny.

4. Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray

Drastically cut down on damage and drying time with this multitasking spray, which is one of the best heat protectants. The lightweight formula cuts a blow-dry session in half while providing serious heat protection to prevent breakage and damage. It also fights frizz, detangles, smooths and softens, plus fights humidity to help your blowout last. Hair is left silky smooth. What’s not to love?





5. Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner Hair Treatment Detangling Spray

Colored hair is already compromised to begin with, so it needs serious protection. As the best heat protectant for colored hair, this spray offers a whopping 21 unique hair benefits. In addition to safeguarding hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it primes hair by detangling, smooths, locks in moisture, controls frizz and adds shine.

6. CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI is all about their hot tools, so it makes sense that the brand would make one of the best heat protectants. The formula protects hair from the inside out to save it from thermal damage and breakage by sealing the cuticle. The lightweight spray won’t weigh down strands or lead to buildup.

7. IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Anti-Frizz Smoothing Spray

When sleek, straight strands are your goal, then this is the best heat protectant for you. Essentially a keratin treatment in a bottle, it’s activated by heat to smooth hair. It taps spirulina protein to strengthen and nourish hair, speeds up drying time, and safeguards from split ends and heat damage.

8. ghd Heat Protect Spray

ghd certainly knows their way around a hairdryer, flatiron and every other styling tool you can imagine, so it’s no surprise that they know how to protect your hair from them, too. Made to feel weightless, it minimizes the effects of styling while maximizing shine and smoothness. The fresh botanical scent is a major bonus.

9. Kérastase Nutritive Blow-Dry Primer for Dry Hair

Thirsty strands will drink this blow-dry primer right up, making it the best heat protectant for dry hair. It reduces breakage from styling tools by a whopping 85 percent. The lightweight lotion is spiked with iris royal complex to find the driest sections of the hair fiber and deposit nutrients there, while siccative linseed oil leaves hair shiny and smooth.

10. Moroccanoil Perfect Defense

Like all Moroccanoil products, this one is infused with argan oil to nourish hair. It's also spiked with panthenol for even more conditioning, leaving hair shiny and healthy. As one of the best heat protectants, the dry aerosol spray guards against thermal damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Between its protecting powers and signature scent, you'll want to spritz it on before every styling session.