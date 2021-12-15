Shopping: The Best Festive Face Masks for Keeping Your Holidays Safe and Merry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

‘Tis yet another holiday season of wearing face masks. California and New York are among the states reinstating indoor mask mandates due to the Omicron variant, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to urge Americans to get vaccinated or boostered to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

Per the CDC, the Omicron variant “likely will spread more easily than the original [coronavirus],” but its severity and effects compared to the Delta variant and the vaccine’s degree of protection are still unknown.

It’s not all “bah humbug” news, though. This year’s vaccine rollout has given us much to celebrate, as festivals, Broadway shows, and indoor movies and dining are among the Before Times luxuries that have safely reopened. Children between the ages of 5 to 12 are now able to get vaccinated, and booster shots are available for those 16 and older regardless of which vaccine they originally received. (It must be at least six months since completing Moderna or Pfizer’s two-shot series or two months since getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.)

If you’re looking to continue staying safe while spreading some festive winter cheer, we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday face masks for keeping your spirits merry and bright — and they’ll arrive on time for your festivities, so long as you order soon. From silly snowman designs to stylish prints for those who celebrate Christmas, Festivus, Chrismukkah or Kwanzaa (or all of the above), check out 10 non-medical face coverings made by some of our favorite comfortable mask brands below.

1. Enro Holiday Cheer Face Mask

Enro’s breathable and lightweight Tech face masks come in whimsical winter prints, such as this playful Santa’s Workshop pattern. The reusable and washable mask feature a built-in PM.01 filter, an adjustable nose bridge and comfy ear loops. Spotted on Kaia Gerber, Whitney Port, Emma Roberts, Katherine Schwarzenegger and other stars, the brand is currently offering 10 percent off when you buy three to five masks (use code BUYMORE) or 15 percent when you get three or more items (use code SAVEMORE).

Enro Holiday Cheer Tech Face Mask $17 Buy now

2. Vistaprint Christmas Lights Face Mask

Online printing company Vistaprint’s entire stock of holiday-themed face masks are on sale for 25 percent off when you use the code SALEMASK (filters are half off, too). The washable, moisture-wicking masks have adjustable nose bridges and ear loops, and the inventory includes cheery designs such as snowmen and penguins, to tangled Christmas lights and candy cane patterns.

Vistaprint Christmas Lights Face Mask $14 Buy now

3. Marvel Avengers Gingerbread Cookies Face Mask

The Avengers are suiting up as charming gingerbread cookies on this Marvel-inspired washable face mask, which has two layers of soft polyester-spandex fabric and adjustable elastic ear straps.

Marvel Avengers Gingerbread Cookies Face Mask $11 Buy now

4. Maskc Holiday Face Masks, 10-Pack

Save 30 percent off sitewide during Maskc’s sitwide holiday sale (use code HOLIDAY), which includes this 10-pack of festive pleated face masks. These breathable three-layer face coverings have comfortable ear loops and filter 95 percent of bacterial aerosol droplets and other small particles. (Stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duf have worn the stylish brand’s disposable masks.)

Maskc Holiday Face Masks, 10-Pack $14 Buy now

5. BigSmile Washable Face Masks

This five-pack of washable face masks comes with festive designs, including Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, a snowman, and other motifs featuring iconic winter characters. The three-layered masks are made of a wrinkle-resistant polyester and cotton blend, and the set includes 10 filters and a lanyard.

BigSmile Washable Face Masks $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Enro Holiday Cheer Brilliant Ornaments Tech Face Mask

Another option from Enro, this stylish holiday face mask is adorned with vintage-inspired ornaments for those who love all things retro.

Enro Holiday Cheer Brilliant Ornaments Tech Face Mask $17 Buy now

7. Festivus for the Rest of Us Face Mask

Pole or no pole, Seinfeld fans can toast Festivus with this ugly sweater-inspired face mask, which has adjustable ear loops and is made of two layers of polyester-spandex material.

Festivus for the Rest of Us Face Mask $10 Buy now

8. The Tie Bar Kwanzaa Cotton Face Masks, 5-Pack

Celebrate Kwanzaa with these cool and comfortable face masks from the Tie Bar. Available in a pack of five (so they also make great stocking stuffers), the non-medical face coverings have an adjustable nose bridge and ear loops, and are made of two-ply eco-friendly cotton that meets Oeko-Tex Standar 100 criteria.

The Tie Bar Kwanzaa Cotton Face Masks, 5-Pack $21 Buy now

9. Zidian Christmas Face Masks

You’ve got five colorful Christmas prints to choose from when you stock up with these disposable non-medical face masks, which come in a pack of 50. The three-ply masks have an adjustable nose wire and a middle filter layer.

Zidian Christmas Face Masks $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Encased Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask

Ho, ho, ho! Channel Old St. Nick with this Santa beard face mask that you didn’t know you needed. It’s made of comfortable cotton and will be sure to bring a smile to all of the naughty and nice folks.

Encased Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask $8.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Teepublic Happy Chrismukkah Face Mask

Make Seth Cohen proud with this holiday mashup face mask that wishes “Happy Chrismukkah” to all. It’s made of a comfortable and breathable blend of cotton, polyester and spandex, and has wide fabric ear loops for comfort.