The Best Skincare Tools For At-Home Facials, From Gua Sha Stones to High-Tech Gadgets

This year is all about quality, not quantity. From shopping for the best at-home gym equipment to make fitness more accessible to replacing expired makeup with bestselling beauty products beloved by our favorite glam dream teams, we’re cleaning house. But cleansing isn’t only happening on the exterior — we’re going inward, too.

Skincare is self-care, and is not only a great way to ensure your makeup starts with a clean canvas — it’s also a major confidence booster. Healthy skin is the goal, and thanks to a variety of incredible celebrity skincare pros like Shani Darden (whose clients include Hollywood entrepreneurs Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell) and The Things We Do founder Vanessa Lee (who works with Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B and Gabrielle Union) who share their skincare secrets on social media, it’s also more attainable than ever.

Whether you’re just starting your skincare journey or are a seasoned enthusiast looking for new tools, here’s a roundup of some winning products that are getting rave reviews from fellow beauty lovers. While reading this roundup, keep in mind that healthy skin is the keyword — never flawless skin. No two skin types are the same, and no two outcomes using these tools will ever be the same. Flaws and all, your skin is beautiful, and as long as you’re taking care of it the best way you can, you’re doing great.

1. SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

BEST RED LIGHT THERAPY TOOL

SolaWave’s red light therapy wand is a pro favorite for good reason. The award-winning tool is already a cult fave with celebrities (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Lil Nas X have used it) and combines four powerful skincare technologies: Microcurrent, red light therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth to create the ultimate at-home facial. It features smart-touch activation (simply place the wand against your face to turn it on and remove it to turn it off), and the tip rotates so that it’s easier to maneuver hard-to-reach spots. It’s also portable and rechargeable (lasting up to 12 sessions per charge) for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere. Sign us up.

2. NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device

BEST MICROCURRENT TOOL OVERALL

NuFace’s Trinity facial toning tool is an award-winning skin care device with innovative interchangeable treatment attachments. Touting a “five-minute facial lift,” the FDA-cleared device works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, brows and lips. (Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson are among the stars who use NuFace at home.)

3. Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

BEST GUA SHA TOOL

If you’re going to honor a cultural skincare tradition, it’s always best to go to the source. Mount Lai is a proud, Asian female-owned beauty brand rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. Their award-winning gua sha tool is made of jade stone, which has natural balancing and cooling properties. Use this stone to sculpt and contour facial features, reduces puffiness and fluid buildup and relieves facial and jaw tension.

4. Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover

BEST PEACH FUZZ REMOVER

It’s no mistake that Finishing Touch’s facial hair remover has more than 100,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Hypoallergenic and dermatologist recommended, this electric face razor allows anyone to painlessly remove unwanted hair by simply pressing to the face and making small circular motions, leaving skin smooth and hair-free. It’s made with 18-karat gold and shaped like a tube of lipstick for discreet hair removal anywhere.

5. MonétBeauty Ice Globes

BEST ICE GLOBES

These viral ice globes are meant to restore your skin’s natural radiance and elasticity by performing your own relaxing cryo facial at home. They also help relieve headaches, muscle tension, sinus pain and stress, which is something to keep in hand after a long day of work. Made with premium glass and non-toxic antifreeze liquid, these ice globes are safe to store in the freezer.

6. RéVive RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller

BEST SCULPTING / CONTOURING TOOL

RéVive’s chic, tri-head RéVolve roller is made from cooling alloy and helps improve the look of skin for less visible puffiness and a firmer, more contoured appearance. The brand has so much celebrity love that Lupita Nyong’o’s stylist Micaela Erlanger joined RéVive as a global brand ambassador in 2022.

7. Therabody TheraFace Pro 4-in-1 Set

BEST ALL-IN-ONE FACIAL TOOL

Coined as the ultimate device for facial health, Therabody’s new TheraFace tool comes equipped with eight treatments in one easy set, including three interchangeable facial attachments: a microcurrent ring, and LED ring and a cleaning ring. Backed by Therabody’s renowned technology, the multi-tasking tool promises to reduce tension and relax facial muscles and features skin-toning microcurrent therapy, rejuvenating light therapy and a revolutionary new way to more deeply cleanse the face.

8. Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

BEST UNDER-$500 LED FACE MASK

A favorite of Olivia Culpo, Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask offers clinical results for reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes; even out their skin tone and texture; and support collagen production. The three-minute LED treatment is easy to squeeze into even the busiest self-care schedules. (Take it from Halle Berry, Kris Jenner and Lucy Hale, just a few stars who have sung the praises of the high-tech beauty device.)

9. Shani Darden by Déesse Pro LED Light Mask

BEST INVESTMENT LED FACE MASK

We’ve sung Shani Darden’s praises before, but it’s worth repeating that the celebrity esthetician is the secret weapon behind some of today’s most famous faces. Fans of her FDA-cleared Déesse Pro LED light mask include clients Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell and Kelly Rowland, and the product’s new dual-diode LEDs deliver the highest dose of red, blue and near-infrared light therapy in clinically shown wavelength combinations to support collagen production, reduce the look of blemishes, target the look of pigmentation and visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles.

