The Best Home Gym Equipment For DIY Fitness, Straight From the Pros

Now that celebrity trainers Kirsty Godso and Chase Weber and blessed us with the ultimate mind-body-soul shopping lists to really make 2023 our year, it’s time to actually commit to these healthy habits and a daily routine that works for our lifestyle. While not everyone has the budget to invest in a personal trainer to hold us accountable, setting up a spiffy at-home gym filled with accessible, effective equipment is our best bet.

To help us narrow down the best home gym essentials, we tapped three fitness experts to weigh in: Sophie Jaffe (founder of Philosophie and — fun fact — George Clooney’s former chef), Shannon Nadj (founder of Hot Pilates, whose loyal fanbase includes Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber), and Liv Lo Golding (wellness entrepreneur and wife to actor Henry Golding). Read on for a roundup of their must-buy home workout equipment, from the viral ankle weights that were nominated more than once to the arduous piece of gear that Nadj’s clients call the “ring of fire.”

1. Bennd Yoga Chakra Ayurvedic Yoga Mat

“This yoga mat I use as a beautiful centerpiece in my bedroom and living room,” Jaffe shares. “It looks like a rug and is hand-woven. It feels sacred the minute I sit on it and helps me to drop in.”

Bennd Yoga

Bennd Yoga Chakra Ayurvedic Yoga Mat $190

2. Renoj Resistance Bands

“I love resistance bands (aka booty bands) because it’s such an effective way to add resistance to your workout!” explains Nadj. “I love a lower body burn. This one really targets your glutes in all the right places. And it’s such a small piece of equipment that can fit in your purse!”

Amazon

Renoj Resistance Bands $12.99

3. Bala Bangles

These bangles are such a hit that both Jaffe and Nadj vouched for them separately. Nadj shares: “I love these chic ankle and arm weights because you can easily get into moves without having to pick up weights. You can really lengthen your arms and legs with them on your wrists and ankles for an extra weight without bulking your muscles.”

Jaffe adds: “I wear my ankle weights around my ankles and my wrists on a walk or in the sauna. Pilates is so much more effective at home when we wear ankle weights!”

Bala Bangles – Set of 2 $38.90

4. ProBody Pilates Ring Circle (or Pilates Magic Circle)

“Some of my clients call this piece of equipment the ring of fire!” Nadj reveals. “It’s a brilliantly designed piece of equipment that helps you connect to your core and makes you really feel centered.”

ProBody Pilates Ring Circle $25.95

5. Chirp Wheel Back Stretcher

If the foam roller was yesteryear’s go-to for muscle relief and recovery, the Chirp Wheel is today’s more effective option. This four-pack bundle is Chirp’s best-selling option, and includes a 12-inch Gentle Wheel for a chill stretch and light massage, a 10-inch Firm Wheel for a deeper dig into the muscles for targeted pressure, a six-inch Deep Tissue Wheel to get rid of the toughest knots, and a four-inch Focus Wheel for maximum pressure to target anywhere on the body, including small areas like the neck, shoulders, and feet. Sign us up.

Chirp Wheel Back Stretcher $119.99

6. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Given that dumbbells are a weight-training essential at both official and makeshift gyms, why not invest in the best for less? These adjustable dumbbells have more than 20,000 glowing reviews on Amazon — and for good reason. Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on 15 sets of weights to ensure your workout varies in impact, these dumbbells allow you to automatically change your resistance from 5 pound all the way up to 52.5 pounds with the turn of a dial.

Bowflex

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $429.00

7. SoulCycle At-Home Bike Powered by Equinox

Although we can all do our best to develop our own routines, investing in a virtually-instructed class using all of our shiny new equipment may help us reach our goal more efficiently. “I love a group fitness class forever as my number one — you can’t beat that collective energy!” Jaffe explains. “But this at-home bike is a close second to being in a real SoulCycle class. I love all the classes and the large screen.”

Equinox

SoulCycle At-Home Bike Powered by Equinox $1,500

8. Tonal All-in-One Home Gym

Another all-in-one investment option is recommended by Golding: “I love how little time and space Tonal takes to work out but how impactful it is,” she explains. “It’s so easy to just turn it on and do a quick free weight session or take a class. They also offer classes like yoga and prenatal/postnatal yoga for the days you don’t want to train.”

Tonal