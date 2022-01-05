The Best Organizers for Tidying Up Every Stylish Room in the House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

January is the month when we’re once again resolving to clean up more and stress out less. (Spring cleaning is the next reminder to make good on those goals.) If the new year has inspired you to binge-watch Netflix shows like Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo and Get Organized with the Home Edit (and envying the most meticulously-arranged pantries and closets of Hollywood and beyond), some of the best home organization products can help you tidy up without taking on a massive home purge project.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best home organizers for refreshing your kitchen, bathroom, vanity, home office and other rooms. From stylish storage essentials from Target’s newly-launched Brightroom brand to the best pantry organizers by The Home Edit (the duo has worked with Eva Longoria, Khloé Kardashian, star stylist Rachel Zoe and comedian Retta) and more, keep reading for our top picks and organization ideas.

Brightroom Airtight Pantry Canisters, Set of 5

Target recently debuted its newest (and neatest) brand, Brightroom, a collection of minimalist-chic home organization essentials. The line includes effortless and affordable storage products for the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, laundry room and home office, like this stylish wire basket with wood handles and this set of five airtight pantry canisters for only $25 (a fraction of the price of other similar items we’ve seen).

Brightroom Airtight Pantry Canisters 5-Pc. Set $12 Buy now

The Home Edit By IDesign Pantry Sand Storage Solution

The Home Edit co-founders and authors Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin nabbed their Netflix show after teaming with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for their Youtube series, Master the Mess. You can get the same streamlined look as seen in the duo’s Hollywood home makeovers with their line of organizers at The Container Store, which includes this effortless pantry storage starter kit. Made from sustainable Paulownia wood, the 16-piece set comes with stacking bins and a divided turntable.

The Home Edit By IDesign Pantry Sand Storage Solution $386 Buy now

Sendowtek 6 in 1 Bamboo USB Charging Station

Yes, your tech could use some organization, too. Keep that tangled ball of wires out of sight while charging up to six devices on this sleek bamboo tech station, which comes with five USB cables (two Lightning, one USB-C and one USB).

Sendowtek 6 in 1 Bamboo USB Charging Station on Amazon.com Buy now

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Station and Valet Tray

If you prefer to keep your tech powered up with your wallet and keys, go for Courant’s Oprah Winfrey-approved all-in-one wireless charging station. The Catch:3 valet station has a built-in Qi charger and is wrapped in stylish Belgian Linen that looks chic on entryway and bedside tables alike.

Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Station Buy now

Marie Kondo 14-Piece Clarity Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes

Joy-sparking expert and Emmy-nominated Netflix star Marie Kondo’s KonMari collection for The Container Store has everything you need for your Japanese minimalism-inspired home. Made of eco-friendly heavyweight paperboard, the set of 14 small organizer boxes will bring order and style to your junk drawer, dresser and other tucked-away spots that could use a tidy touch.

Marie Kondo 14-Piece Clarity Hikidashi Small Organizer Boxes $20 Buy now

Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets

Bohemian and beach-inspired abodes (or any other space that could use an organic touch) can stay organized with these three woven banana leaf baskets, which are perfect for magazines, knick-knacks and toys.

Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Utopia Home Set of 8 Pantry and Fridge Organizers

Fridge overflowing with condiments? Canned foods cluttering your pantry? This set of eight plastic organizers will keep those corners (and more) tidy.

Utopia Home Set of 8 Pantry Organizers $21.24 on Amazon.com Buy now

Yamazaki Home Rolling Kitchen Storage Cart

Japan-born brand Yamazaki Home is our go-to for simple-yet-chic storage, and this slim storage cart is perfect for making the most out of small spaces in your bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or closet.

Yamazaki Home Rolling Kitchen Storage Cart $58.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Wonline Makeup Organizer

Whether you’ve got a three- or nine-step skincare routine, your collection of cleansers, serums and face creams are going to need an organized home, too. This stylish three-drawer makeup organizer keeps your beauty products in one handy space (yes, including all of those little sample sachets, too).

Wonline Makeup Organizer $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sorbel Luxe Marble Cosmetics and Jewelry Organizer

Keep jewelry, makeup and apothecary products in their proper place in this stylish organizer, which has a white marble pattern that adds a luxe touch to bathrooms and vanities. It has seven drawers and compartments for nail polish, lipsticks, skincare and more.

Sorbel Luxe Marble Cosmetics and Jewelry Organizer $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder and Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser

We didn’t know we needed an automatic toothpaste dispenser either until we spotted this wall-mounted bathroom organizer on Amazon. Available with two or three cups and in grey or black accent options, this cool storage option has a top shelf for soaps and skincare, dedicated compartments for a razor and four toothbrushes, a built-in drawer and magnetic holders for the included drinking cups (which are stored upside down for quick drying).

Wall-Mounted Automatic Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stori Plastic Stackable Drawer Organizers

Whether you’re stowing away pens, craft supplies or makeup brushes, this set of stackable organizers from Stori will keep your desk, kitchen or vanity drawers in check. The women-led company has many other storage options for the rest of your home, too.

STORi Plastic Stackable Drawer Organizers $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Container Store Small Drop-Front Shoe Box, Case Of 6

Stow away your Manolos, Nikes or whatever prized pairs you’re wearing into 2022 in these drop-front shoe boxes, which show off your fashionable footwear while keeping your closet clean. They’re available individually or in cases of six, and in small to extra-large sizes.

The Container Store Small Drop-Front Shoe Box Case Of 6 $55 Buy now

mDesign Plastic Home Office Desk Organizer

Keep your pencils, Post-Its, paperclips and more neatly stowed away with mDesign’s desk organizer, which has eight open compartments and two drawers. If you’re looking to rearrange stuff in other rooms, the brand has plenty more bins, baskets, furniture and other storage essentials.

mDesign Plastic Home Office Desk Organizer $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Modular Wooden Pegboard with Wall Shelves and Hooks

If you’re short on counter or tabletop space, these cool modular wooden pegboards let you stylishly store accessories, office and craft supplies, keys and more on your walls. They’re made of durable and eco-friendly beechwood and plywood and come in a set of two boards with two shelves and eight pegs.

Like-It Modular Drawers

Customize your storage with these stackable modular drawers ($7 to $40), which have frosted clear fronts and come in narrow to wide widths and short and tall heights. They work seamlessly with The Container Store’s Like-It system of organization products that includes baskets, bins, drawer compartments and more.

Like-It White Modular Drawers $7 to $40 Buy now

Talented Kitchen 375 Pre-Printed Black Script Pantry Labels

Can’t decode your own chicken scratch? Stick these easy-to-read labels onto your pantry bins, spice labels and other kitchen staples instead. They come in a set of 375 pre-printed labels in modern black script.

Talented Kitchen 375 Preprinted Black Script Pantry Labels for Containers, Food Label Stickers + Expiration Date Stickers + Numbers for Jar Kitchen Organization and Storage (Water Resistant) $16.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Brother P-Touch PTD400AD Label Maker

Brother’s P-Touch PTD4004AD digital labeler can print out everything from basic labels for bathroom and pantry pins to name tags and creative stickers for keeping files and documents organized. It can print up to seven font sizes, 14 font styles, over 600 symbols and 99 frames, and uses six AA batteries or the included AC adapter. The brand’s P-Touch TZe label tapes come in a range of colors, sizes (3.5, 6, 9, 12 and 18 millimeter widths) and styles (including clear and outdoor-friendly).