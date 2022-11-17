The Best Host Gifts for All Occasions, from Stylish Doormats to Star-Approved Spa Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

A bouquet of flowers, a bottle of wine, a box of chocolates — expressing gratitude to a friend hosting brunch or a weekend stay at your aunt’s fabulous beach house doesn’t have to be complicated. But if you’re really looking to impress (and be welcomed back), consider a token of appreciation that’s a little more personal, and a little less expected.

To find the best gift for your host, first consider the occasion. If the occasion is a home-cooked meal, something edible or table-adorning is a logical conclusion, with a price tag tailored to the equation (no need to splurge on a casual affair to make your thanks known). If you’re being hosted overnight — or for a few nights — you may want to select something for the home, or for your host to wind down once their duties are up. No matter the occasion, we’ve rounded up the best host gifts for recipients of all stripes, including unique serveware, beauty treats and a bouquet to outlast the rest.

Raawii Strøm Jug This sunny earthenware jug from Copenhagen homeware brand Raawii is a beautiful addition to the brunch table, and will look just as good holding stems when off duty. Net-A-Porter Raawii Strøm Jug Buy now

Letterfolk Tile Mat For those who love to throw a design-minded dinner party in a pinch, one of the best host gifts is Letterfolk’s customizable Tile Mat, which includes 150 vintage-inspired black hexagon tiles for spelling out welcoming messages, creating patterns and more. Gift it with several 25-piece tile sets in an array of colors for the giftee who loves to switch up their welcome mat for every occasion. And for a limited time, the brand is offering 30 percent off everything — so you may want to pick up some placemats to complete the look. Letterfolk Letterfolk Tile Mat $75 Buy now

Victoria Beckham Beauty x Slip Power Sleep Set

This collab from Victoria Beckham’s beauty brand and the silk accessories line Slip is a great way to thank your host for a weekend stay. The rest-and-recharge gift set includes a cushioned sleep mask, hydrating Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, and radiance-boosting Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer.

Victoria Beckham Beauty x Slip Power Sleep Set $185 Buy now

Our Place Night + Day Carafe This sleek Our Place carafe (on sale during the stylish cookware brand’s Black Friday sale) can be used to hold cold brew, wine, juice, batch cocktails or whatever else your host is serving up. (Gift it with the stackable matching Night + Day glasses, too.) Our Place Night + Day Carafe (reg. $125) $93 Buy now

Brooklinen Linen Robe

A robe is another great gift for a weekend host. This genderless linen robe from Brooklinen (which is running a 20 percent off sale for Black Friday) would make a beautiful addition to their beachfront abode, country home, or a city apartment.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen Linen Robe (reg. $149) $119 Buy now

The Bouqs Terracotta Dry Bouquet

A dry bouquet long outlasts fresh stems and is something that can live in your host’s space as an ongoing reminder of your gratitude for their hospitality.

The Bouqs

The Bouqs Terracotta Dry Bouquet $99 Buy now

The Floral Society Decorative Candles

Give tablescape goals with Floral Society’s set of decorative candles, which would look striking running the length of a long dining table.

Food52

Estelle Colored Wine Glasses, Set of 6

This beautiful set of hand-blown wine glasses (also available in stemless) will be a welcome addition to your host’s glassware lineup.

Food52

Estelle Colored Wine Glasses, Set of 6 $185 Buy now

Vietri Hand-Painted Oval Platter

Country charm, but make it Italian. These hand-painted platters — available in four motifs and two sizes — are inspired by the rustic landscape of Southern Italy, where they’re made using locally sourced clay and glazes. Your host will love the pop of color and lively feel these family-style platters bring to the table.

Food52

Vietri Hand-Painted Oval Platter $209 Buy now

Alessi Plissé Electric Kettle

Tea enthusiasts and pour-over fiends will love Alessi’s stylish upgrade to the electric kettle. The unique pleated design adds an unexpected texture to the countertop, and it boils up to a quart of water ultra quick.

Amazon

Alessi Plissé Electric Kettle $109.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2222Studio SADO Throw

A stylish throw blanket like this one by 2222Studio is always a welcome gift. This beige and black style with abstract shapes adds an artful element that coordinates with many styles of decor.

Ssense