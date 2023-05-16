The Best Housewarming Gifts, From Oprah’s Favorite Olive Oil to Star-Loved Textiles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As the saying goes, 50 percent of life is just showing up. However, it never hurts to go the extra mile upon your arrival to really make a splash. If you’ve been invited to an upcoming housewarming party, you may be ready to reach for a wine bottle for your newly-minted homeowner or apartment dweller. While some bubbly or vino with will certainly do the trick, we challenge you to take a chance on a more meaningful housewarming gift this time around.

Whether you’re an expert gift-giver or you’re stumped on ideas, we’ve rounded up some of the best housewarming gifts that any stylish guest will love. From a bestselling olive oil that has scored a coveted spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list to a classic groceries bag by a social media star to an ultra-chic throw blanket by a brand worn by stars like Dua Lipa and Sofia Vergara, we’ve got something for every budget.

1. LSA Pleat Vase When selecting a vase for someone, it’s best to go with a classic shape and color so that they can repurpose it for years to come. LSA’s pleat mouth-blown vase is a perfect option, as it’s clear so it will go with any space’s decor. The pleated texture is a nice touch and will pair well filled with everything from orchids to peach blossoms to dried baby’s breath. Nordstrom LSA Pleat Vase $58 Buy now

2. Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils One of the best housewarming gifts under $100, Oprah crowned Brightland’s extra virgin olive oil as one of her 2022 favorite things — need we say more? Not only is this brand’s packaging beautifully designed, but it generously comes as a packaged duo. Depending on your mood, the Awake olive oil is made for comfort meals, while the Alive olive oil offers a kick of vibrancy for more lively bites. Amazon Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils $74.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Modern Mixology Bartender Kit Every cocktail connoisseur needs a proper home bartending kit. This eight-piece set by Modern Mixology comes with everything they need to whip up an Old Fashioned, whiskey sour, Mai Tai or whatever’s their sip of choice. It even comes with recipe cards if they’re out of drink ideas at their housewarming. And at $33, it’s also one of the best housewarming gifts under $50 from Amazon (so it makes a great last-minute option with free Prime overnight shipping, too). Amazon Modern Mixology Bartender Kit $32.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Pottery Barn Handcrafted Acacia Wood Pedestal Cheese & Charcuterie Board Most hosts have a wooden slab or cheese board at the ready, but does their board have legs? Pottery Barn’s pedestal wood board is made of solid natural acacia wood, which is a highly durable and water-resistant hardwood. Bonus points: arrive to the housewarming with your very own cheese and charcuterie board, gifting your hosts the full board in action. Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Charcuterie Board Set $99 Buy now

5. Tom Dixon Elements Charcoal Diffuser

Although there’s nothing better than that new home smell, offer the homeowners a diffuser that also doubles as decor. Tom Dixon’s charcoal diffuser comes in a sleek mouth-blown vessel and features a blend of fresh mint, green leaves and warm cedar for a gently masculine finish.

Net-a-porter

Tom Dixon Elements Charcoal Diffuser $180 Buy now

6. Our Place Always Pan Celebrity amateur chefs Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton are among the famous fans of Our Place’s best-selling Always Pan, which is now safe for use in ovens. Regularly $150, 10.5-inch nonstick pan is currently 25 percent off during the chic cookware brand’s spring sale, and it can saute, boil, fry, bake, sear, steam and more. If you really want to treat your new homeowner or apartment dweller, consider gifting them the four-piece Cookware set (on sale for $395) that includes the large and small Perfect Pots and Always pans. Courtesy of Our Place Always Pan $115 Buy now

7. Brunello Cucinelli Set of Two Glazed Ceramic Mugs & Saucers Ceramics are one of those homeware items that we all love in theory, but rarely invest in — especially since a set of white cups and plates are really all one needs to make their house a home. Because of this, gift your hosts something that they’d never thing to buy for themselves, like Brunello Cucinelli’s set of two glazed ceramic mugs and saucers. This stunning set was carefully cast in Italy and is made of neutral-toned ceramic that’s swirled and glazed to create a perfectly imperfect finish. Net-a-porter Brunello Cucinelli Set of Two Glazed Ceramic Mugs & Saucers $290 Buy now

8. Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro Every home deserves an air fryer, and while most homeowners likely already own one, chances are that they’re just transporting a rusty, tried-and-true fryer to their beautiful new abode. If you find out that your hosts are those people, level up their appliances with Breville’s bestselling Joule oven air fryer pro. Feature highlights include 13 smart cooking presets, a large capacity that fits anything from a pizza to a turkey and an epic app for cook-progress monitoring. Sur La Table Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro $500 Buy now

9. The Farmers Market Global Garden Tote Bag Model and influencer Adrianne Ho co-created The Farmers Market Global in an effort to collaborate with authentic local businesses on a worldwide stage through grassroots initiatives. The brand’s garden tote bag is an instant classic, offering a large main compartment, eight outside organizer pockets and a sturdy stand-alone structure. The new homeowner in your life will love toting this bag to the grocery store, the garden and — of course — the farmer’s market. The Farmers Market Global The Farmers Market Global Garden Tote Bag $88 Buy now

10. Letterfolk Tile Mat

For those who love to throw a design-minded dinner party in a pinch, one of the best housewarming gifts is Letterfolk’s customizable Tile Mat, which includes 150 vintage-inspired black hexagon tiles for spelling out welcoming messages, creating patterns and more. Gift it with several 25-piece tile sets in an array of colors for the giftee who loves to switch up their welcome mat for every occasion.

Letterfolk

Letterfolk Tile Mat $75 Buy now

11. Sunday Spring Lawn Box For the grillmasters and al fresco party planners, Sunday’s Spring Kickstarter Kit makes a great gift for those with a green thumb and a big, lush yard. It contains non-toxic, pet- and kid-safe fertilizer, herbicide and hose-end sprayers — enough to treat up to 5,000 square feet of landscaping without worrying that you’re spraying harmful chemicals into the environment. Another option is a custom lawn care plan: just type in your host’s home address and get a personalized package tailored to their area’s specific soil type and environment. Sunday Sunday Spring Lawn Box $88 Buy now