Shopping: How to Get This Super Bowl-Ready Inflatable Projector Screen On Sale for $170 on Amazon

When they say, “go big or go home,” turns out you can have both when it comes to upgrading your Super Bowl watching party. Maybe you’re lucky enough to live in a comfortable winter climate, or you want to make sure you’re prepared for future movie nights in your backyard. Or perhaps that makeshift screen made of white bedsheets is no longer cutting it for your HD projector setup.

If you’ve checked any of the above boxes, you’ll want to level up on your outdoor home theater with Holiday Styling’s 16-foot outdoor inflatable projector screen, which is on sale for only $170 this weekend when you clip the $50 off coupon on the Amazon product page and use the code 15SBPARTY at checkout. Originally $280, the massive movie night-ready accessory inflates in under two minutes and comes with its own quiet 110-volt blower that plugs into a standard power outlet.

Holiday Styling Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen $249.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Made of durable 600D nylon fabric, the portable screen has a white viewing area that measures 12 diagonal feet (or 144 diagonal inches), which accommodates a 16:9 aspect ratio, so keep those specs in mind if you’re also shopping for an outdoor projector. Measuring nine feet tall and 6.5 feet deep, the inflatable accessory comes with a sturdy frame, a removable and washable crease-free white screen, four ground pegs and four 16-foot tie-down ropes, plus six popcorn boxes so you can host an alfresco screening like a pro. When deflated, the set weighs just 18 pounds, so it’s relatively easy to pack up and bring to a friend’s house.

The limited-time deal ends Feb. 6, so you’ll want to hit Add to Cart if you want the screen to arrive in time for the Super Bowl. Shop the outdoor inflatable projector screen below, as well as other essentials for your outdoor viewing parties that you can find on Amazon and elsewhere.

