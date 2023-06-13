Instant Pot Discounted to Lowest Price of the Year, Amidst News of Company Bankruptcy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Instant Pot, the popular slow cooker that’s become a household staple across the country, has been marked down to its lowest price of the year, amidst news that its parent company is filing for bankruptcy.

News broke Tuesday that Instant Brands is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move that the company says was necessary to help with reorganization, rather than liquidation. While Instant Brands — which also makes Pyrex and CorningWare, among other products — says their offerings continue to sell well, they cite rising interest rates and tighter credit as reasons behind the filing.

Sales of Instant Pot appear unaffected for now, though Amazon just released a new deal that discounts the Instant Pot Duo to just $86 and the Duo Plus down to $130. Regularly $100 and up, the sale saves you nine to 13 percent off the popular cooking appliances, marking the Instant Pot down to its lowest price since Black Friday.

The Amazon deals on Instant brands also include over 50 percent off the Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier (ideal for those on the East Coast dealing with wildfire smoke), which is on sale for $70 to $125; and over 30 percent off the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer, which is marked down to $100 (reg. $150).

Amazon

Instant Pot Duo $86.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Instant Pot Duo is the brand’s most popular model, with a seven-in-one functionality that lets you use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer, among other features. Beloved by both foodies and amateur chefs alike (Tom Hanks once told Stephen Colbert that the appliance helped him “get through” quarantining), the electric cooker offers 13 customizable settings for one-touch ribs, soups, rice, desserts and more. The brand says the Instant Pot helps you make meals up to 70 percent faster than traditional over-the-stove methods.

The six-quart cooker is the most popular Instant Pot Duo, with enough room to whip up a meal for up to six people. Everything is made from professional-grade stainless steel and the inner pot, lid and accessories are all dishwasher-safe.

This Instant Pot deal gets you 13 percent off the Instant Pot Duo and the Duo Plus. Both appliances are among the best-reviewed slow cookers online, with each earning a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from more than 160,000 and 35,500 reviews, respectively. See full sale details and more Instant Pot deals on Amazon here.