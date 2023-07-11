×
Is Clinical’s Hollywood Facialist-Loved Serums and More Are 30 Percent Off During Amazon Prime Day

Celebrity facialist Shani Darden, Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele, and January Jones all use the brand's serums to maintain a dewy look — these are the bestsellers you'll want to stock up on now.

iS Clinical skincare
Is Clinical skincare Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele, January Jones and Hollywood facialist Shani Darden are all users of Is Clinical’s range of serums, and we have a feeling you’re about to join their ranks. During Amazon Prime Day, you can grab several of the skincare brand’s Hollywood-adored products at a generous 30 percent discount.

Is Clinical’s serums gently exfoliate the skin with ingredients including bilberry extract, sugarcane and white willow bark while ingredients like arbutin and mushroom extract provide a dewy, bright look to your skin. In addition to the brand’s serums, you’ll also have a chance to grab their gentle cleaners, at-home active-peel system, and innovative eye creams, all at a discount. Is Clinical products hardly ever go on sale, so we’d recommend stocking up today and tomorrow while they’re discounted.

If you’re still on the fence, scan through the reviews, which praise Is Clinical skincare as “liquid gold,” “worth every penny,” and “one of the absolute BEST skincare products.” Reviewers also suggest that a little bit goes a long way when it comes to these skincare products, so rest assured you won’t find yourself scraping the bottom of the container in two weeks.

Keep scrolling for the best Is Clinical deals to shop today and tomorrow, and see more from The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.

Is Clinical Cleansing Complex (30% off)

iS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex
Amazon
Is Clinical Cleansing Complex $31.40 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Is Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ ($48 off)

Is Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ $110.50 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Is Clinical Active Serum ($43 off)

iS CLINICAL Active Serum, Anti-Acne Brightening Face Serum, Anti-Aging reduces hyperpigmentation
Amazon
Is Clinical Active Serum $99.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Is Clinical Active Peel ($27 off)

iS CLINICAL Active Peel System
Amazon
Is Clinical Active Peel System $61.50 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Is Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum ($29 off)

iS CLINICAL Hydra-Cool Serum
Amazon
Is Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum $67.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Is Clinical Youth Eye Complex ($33 off)

is clinical youth eye complex
Amazon
Is Clinical Youth Eye Complex $77.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

