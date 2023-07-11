Is Clinical’s Hollywood Facialist-Loved Serums and More Are 30 Percent Off During Amazon Prime Day

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele, January Jones and Hollywood facialist Shani Darden are all users of Is Clinical’s range of serums, and we have a feeling you’re about to join their ranks. During Amazon Prime Day, you can grab several of the skincare brand’s Hollywood-adored products at a generous 30 percent discount.
Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals, from Lemme Gummies to Sunday Riley Skin-Care
Is Clinical’s serums gently exfoliate the skin with ingredients including bilberry extract, sugarcane and white willow bark while ingredients like arbutin and mushroom extract provide a dewy, bright look to your skin. In addition to the brand’s serums, you’ll also have a chance to grab their gentle cleaners, at-home active-peel system, and innovative eye creams, all at a discount. Is Clinical products hardly ever go on sale, so we’d recommend stocking up today and tomorrow while they’re discounted.
Related Stories
If you’re still on the fence, scan through the reviews, which praise Is Clinical skincare as “liquid gold,” “worth every penny,” and “one of the absolute BEST skincare products.” Reviewers also suggest that a little bit goes a long way when it comes to these skincare products, so rest assured you won’t find yourself scraping the bottom of the container in two weeks.
Related: The Best Deals on NuFace Facial Toning Devices to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
Keep scrolling for the best Is Clinical deals to shop today and tomorrow, and see more from The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.
Is Clinical Cleansing Complex (30% off)
Is Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ ($48 off)
Is Clinical Active Serum ($43 off)
Is Clinical Active Peel ($27 off)
Is Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum ($29 off)
Is Clinical Youth Eye Complex ($33 off)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
skincare deals
Amazon’s Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Include Over $150 Off NuFace’s Star-Loved Facial Toning Devices
-
-
-
-
beauty
Amazon Prime Day’s Best Deals on This Sydney Sweeney-Loved Korean Brand Include a TikTok-Famous Lip Mask and More
-
Tech
The Best Tablets for Taking Notes for School and Work (Plus the Best Prime Day Deals Right Now)