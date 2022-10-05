How to Stream Every James Bond Film and Channel 007’s Superspy Style

Daniel Craig in his final turns as 007 in 'No Time to Die.'

If you didn’t get a chance to see Daniel Craig in his final 007 film on the big screen, fear not. Every single James Bond title — including 2021’s No Time To Die — is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, which just so happens to be the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

That means Prime members can catch up on all 25 movies across 60 years, including the films starring George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan as the British superspy.

In the latest film, Craig’s Bond enjoys post-service life in Jamaica until an old pal from the CIA convinces him to return from retirement and assist in rescuing a kidnapped scientist. A globe-trotting mission pursuing a mysterious villain ensues. Directed by Cary Fukunaga (the Bond series’ first American director), No Time to Die also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Waltz, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright.

How to Watch Every James Bond Movie Online

Amazon Prime members can stream all 25 James Bond films, including The Man with the Golden Gun starring Moore; Dr. No and Goldfinger starring Connery; GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies starring Brosnan; and SkyFall and No Time To Die starring Craig; to name just a handful of titles. The e-commerce giant’s streaming service also offers the exclusive The Sound of 007 documentary that explores the history of the spy franchise’s soundtracks.

A membership to Amazon Prime costs $139 annually or $15 monthly, and there’s also the stand-alone Prime Video service that’s only $9 per month. New subscribers can watch all of the James Bond movies for free when they sign up for a 30-day free trial for either option.

Beyond Amazon, another way to watch 007 online is by buying the films on Vudu, where the 25-film bundle is on sale for $120.

The Best James Bond Merch to Shop Online

Besides zipping around town in a silver Aston Martin DB5 Junior, there are a few ways to channel the smoldering spy in real life. Consulting agency Spyex lets everyday citizens — presumably who can pay top dollar — learn from some of the world’s best (and former) covert operatives; think ex-officers and leaders from the CIA, FBI, KGB and Mossad, to name a few agencies. Former FBI lead hostage negotiator Chris Voss’ MasterClass series teaches online students the top techniques on gathering intel (or becoming a master manipulator).

To celebrate James Bond’s 60th anniversary (the first film, Dr. No, was released Oct. 5, 1962) Fabergé announced today that it would create a commemorative 007 Egg Objet that will nod to Octopussy, which involves a plot to steal the luxurious jeweled Coronation Egg. The decadent oeuf will be unveiled next year to coincide with the 1983 film’s 40th birthday.

And in February 2023, Macallan will release a set of six limited edition bottles of single malt whisky priced at a cool $1,007.

Other options that won’t break the bank? We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for James Bond fans, including stylish gear seen in No Time to Die. Below, shop some of the coolest spy-worthy pieces and more movie merch inspired by 007.

1. Playmobil Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition

If a life-sized Aston Martin is out of reach, this collectible DB5 by Playmobil is the next best thing. This Goldfinger edition mini-automobile includes three-inch figurines of James Bond, Auric Goldfinger, Oddjob and a henchman, plus spy-ready features such as a revolving license plate, ejector seat, tire slashers, a pop-up bulletproof shield and more.

2. Bond Cars: The Definitive History by Jason Barlow

The ultimate gift for automobile-obsessed film lovers, Bond Cars: The Definitive History puts readers “behind the wheel of every car driven by 007 on film.” The 336-page book includes exclusive interviews, storyboards, technical drawings, original call sheets and previously unpublished photography.

3. James Bond 007 Eau de Toilette

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to smell like Bond, this unisex fragrance will get the job done. With notes of apple, bergamot and geranium, it’s a much better scent than, say, a tart’s handkerchief.

4. Leica Q2 007 Edition Camera

Only 250 were made of Leica’s 007 edition of its luxe Q2 camera, and while the $8K piece has sold out since its release last year, you can still collect photographic evidence or simply capture your favorite moments like a pro with the regular version. The camera boasts a newly-developed OLED viewfinder, a lag-free high refresh rate, and a speedy autofocus system that hones in on subjects within milliseconds. A Maestro II processor promises a continuous burst shooting rate of 10 frames per second, and shutterbugs can record in 4K UHD and Cine4K video.

Beginner photographers can also start with Leica’s D-Lux 7 4K compact camera if they’re not quite ready to splurge.

5. Adidas Ultraboost 20 x James Bond Shoes

Available in four colorways, Adidas’ Ultraboost 20 running shoes (sold out on Adidas; available at 007 Store and StockX) let your feet pound the pavement like James Bond. Designed in collaboration with the film franchise, these sneakers are emblazoned with the Q Branch seal and 007’s gun barrel logo. They’re finished with secret pockets hidden in the lace cage so you can tuck away confidential notes (or maybe just your house key) inside.

6. Funko Pop! Movies James Bond Figurine

For collectors who want to go beyond their wardrobes, Funko Pop!’s vinyl figurine of 007 from No Time to Die is a worthy addition to your MI6-inspired memorabilia shelf.

7. Sperry Authentic Original Leather Boat Shoes

Craig also sports heritage footwear brand Sperry’s iconic leather boat shoes in the film. You’ll need to be comfortable if you’re running like a secret agent, and the classic moccasin-style shoes feature rust-proof eyelets, Ortholite cushioning and a non-marking rubber outsole that ensures traction in wet and dry environments.

8. Tommy Bahama Catalina Twill Shirt

Your favorite dad brand is 007-approved. Seen on Bond at his Jamaica getaway in No Time to Die, this Tommy Bahama long-sleeved button-down shirt is made of 100 percent silk and features a straight hem, side vents and a front chest pocket.

9. Barton Perreira 007 Joe Sunglasses

The official eyewear partner of No Time to Die, Los Angeles-based luxury brand Barton Perreira released a three-pair collection of stylish specs worn by Craig and other stars in the film. These 007 Joe polarized glasses were handmade in Japan from sturdy Zylonite, and feature a classic rectangular black silhouette for stylishly sleuthing around town. The 52-millimeter frames are finished with mineral glass lenses and come with an exclusive box, cleaning cloth and authenticity card.

10. 007 x Connolly No Time to Die Linen Shirt

Daniel Craig wears U.K. menswear label Connolly’s Finnamore shirt in No Time to Die. Part of the U.K. menswear label’s collaboration with the movie franchise, this linen button-down was handmade in Italy and features a relaxed fit, mother of pearl buttons and an exclusive 007 label.

11. Ray-Ban Stories Sunglasses

Though not an official movie product, Ray-Ban’s Stories sunglasses protect your peepers from the sun while giving you access to the same features of your smartphone, like taking hands-free photos and videos, controlling your phone’s music or answering calls. Available in three of the iconic eyewear brand’s styles (the Wayfarer, Round or Meteor frames), the glasses are equipped with three built-in microphones for capturing sound in all directions and a five-megapixel camera with automatic light adjustment and stereoscopic photo depth.

The smart glasses work with Facebook View (available for iOS and Android), which lets you import, edit, create and share your content and manage your wearable’s settings.

12. N Peal 007 Ribbed Army Sweater

London-based clothing label N. Peal continues its ongoing 007 collaboration (which began with 2012’s Skyfall) with a range of apparel and accessories created with No Time to Die costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb. Craig wears this ribbed sweater made of a blend of superfine Merino wool and cashmere, and it’s finished with canvas patches on the shoulders, elbows and cuffs to “reflect Bond’s close association with the Royal Navy,” per the brand. They’re worn in the film with N. Peal’s combat trousers, which are also part of the movie-inspired collection.

13. Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition Watch

Craig himself helped to design the 007 edition of Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300M watch, which was worn onscreen by the actor. Inspired by Bond’s fictional career as a Royal Navy Reserve commander, the Swiss timepiece boasts military- and vintage-inspired design elements including a tropical brown bezel and aluminum dial, a lightweight Grade 2 Titanium mesh bracelet and engraved numbering that nods to the spy franchise’s first film, Dr. No. It’s available as a pre-owned piece and also comes in a Nato strap version.

