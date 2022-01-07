Shopping: The 7 Best Jewelry Trends Inspired by Spring 2022 Runways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

The last couple years of loungewear uniforms and minimalist accessories have inspired everyone lately to go bold with their wardrobe — and that includes jewelry. While dainty chains and layered strands have been among the most enduring jewelry trends, bold bijoux are back in 2022.

Continuing the trends seen on fall 2021 runways and red carpets (including the Met Gala and Grammys), chunky accoutrements and retro jewelry punctuated the spring/summer 2022 shows. See: supersized cocktail rings at Dior and Givenchy; door-knocker earrings at Etro, Versace and Carolina Herrera; and maximalist chains on necks, earlobes and waists at Balmain, Givenchy, Tom Ford and more.

From logomania pieces to statement-makers that nod to silhouettes of decades past (from the 1920s to Y2K), check out some of the best jewelry trends for 2022.

Jewelry Trend: Chunky Gold Chains

Larger-than-life links are among the top 2022 jewelry trends, as seen on the runways at Valentino and Hermès, to name a few. This season, go with oversized gold chains that make a bold statement solo or when layered with other over-the-top pieces.

Baublebar Mini Petra Necklace

Baublebar’s mini Petra necklace is a modern take on the classic round twisted chain (recently spotted on Nathalie Emmanuel) that adds texture to your décolleté jewelry stack.

Baublebar Mini Petra Necklace $44 Buy now

Laura Lombardi Rafaella Gold-Plated Necklace

Made by hand from gold-plated metal, Laura Lombardi’s bold Rafaella necklace makes a statement when worn on its own or stacked with other chains.

Laura Lombardi Rafaella Gold-Plated Necklace $150 Buy now

Ten Wilde 3-Millimeter Snake Chain

Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashley Graham, Addison Rae and Sofia Richie are among the stylish stars who have worn Ten Wilde’s sleek snake chain necklace ($35 to $50), which comes in widths of three, six, seven and nine millimeters. Plus, get 30 percent off sitewide when you use the code HNY2022 through Jan. 7.

Ten Wilde 3-Millimeter Snake Chain $50 Buy now

Yara Sophia Puff Mariner Chain Necklace

Most recently seen on St. Vincent and model Wallis Day, L.A.-based fine jewelry label Yara Sophia’s heirloom-quality handmade pieces are inspired by organic design. This 16-inch classic mariner chain is a more elevated take on the classic style and is perfect for layering with longer pendant necklaces and chokers.

Yara Sophia Puff Mariner Chain Necklace (reg. $75) $64 Buy now

Jewelry Trend: Eye-Popping Earrings

From chandelier earrings to door-knocker statement pieces that nod to the Golden Age of Hollywood, vintage-inspired accessories were all over models’ lobes at Giorgio Armani, Fendi and Saint Laurent.

Lele Sadoughi Lavender Blossom Crystal Drop Earrings

Go asymmetrical with Lele Sadoughi’s crystal drop earrings with moonstone and lavender gemstones in a 14-karat gold-plated setting.

Lele Sadoughi Lavender Blossom Crystal Drop Earrings $165 Buy now

Kate Spade Shimmy Fringe Earrings

These three-strand crystal fringe earrings from Kate Spade are all about Old Hollywood glamour.

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Shimmy Fringe Earrings $88 Buy now

Dylan Lex Luca Earrings

Maximalist jewelry label Dylan Lex (which as been worn by Beyoncé, Adele and Jennifer Lopez) is known for its over-the-top adornments, like these 4.5-inch Art Deco-inspired geometric earrings with Swarovski crystals.

Dylan Lex Luca Earrings $250 Buy now

Elizabeth Cole Kit Earrings

These drop earrings by Elizabeth Cole throw it back to vintage costume jewelry with a touch of modern.

Elizabeth Cole Kit Earrings $225 Buy now

Jewelry Trend: Modern Candy Raver

Summer camp-inspired jewelry tends to return during the hot weather season — but why wait when you can sport elevated accessories with nostalgic pops of color right now? The Y2K revival is the gift that keeps on giving, and candy-like raver-worthy baubles adorned spring/summer 2022 runways at Anna Sui, Coach and Brandon Maxwell, to name a few.

Short & Suite Light Purple Ring

Add a cocktail ring or two (or five) to your fashionable fingers, like Short & Suite’s oval bezel gemstone ring that comes in other sweet shades — including Pantone’s hue of the year, periwinkle. The L.A.-based brand’s jewelry has been spotted on Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Kerr, Bella Hadid and many other stars.

Short & Suite Light Purple Ring $125 Buy now

Sydney Evan Enamel Mushroom Charm Bracelet

No need to go down any actual rabbit holes when you slip on Sydney Evan’s elastic charm bracelet, complete with vibrant red enamel beads and a mushroom charm.

Sydney Evan Enamel Mushroom Charm Bracelet $465 Buy now

Bon Bon Whims Chewy Bear Earring

Add a taste of the rainbow to your outfits with Bon Bon Whims’ playful gummy bear earring on your choice of a rainbow, gold or silver micropavé hoop. The charm comes in a range of vibrant colors ranging from baby blue and pink to lime green.

Bon Bon Whims Chewy Bear Earring $36 Buy now

Roxanne Assoulin Starburst U-Tube Necklace

Mixed-media and multicolor jewelry was also spotted on recent runways. Roxanne Assoulin’s charming rainbow necklace is made with enamel and brass beads with a subtle gemstone finish.

Roxanne Assoulin Candy Bracelet (reg. $120) $60 Buy now

Mejuri Bold Pearl Necklace

Not into the oversized beaded look? Try an elevated — and equally maximalist — alternative with Mejuri’s bold pearl necklace.

Mejuri Bold Pearl Necklace $250 Buy now

Anna Sui Multicolor Daisy Chains Flower Choker

Remember Perler beads? Anna Sui channels the ’90s DIY pastime in the form of this playful daisy-chain choker, which feels more 2022 than ’70s flower child.

Anna Sui Multicolor Daisy Chains Flower Choker $80 Buy now

Jewelry Trend: Logomania

Bold branding isn’t just for belts and brooches. Logomania continues to rule the runways, a sign that luxury houses want to continue giving fashion superfans what they want (in the form of stylish self-promotion).

Chanel Enamel CC Pin Brooch

It doesn’t get any more classic than a Chanel brooch. This pre-loved enamel CC logo pin is one way to show your adoration for the legendary French fashion house and Mother Earth (by upcycling); online luxury consignment retailer Fashionphile has plenty more options for paying homage to Coco.

Chanel Enamel CC Pin Brooch $305 Buy now

Valentino Garavani Vlogo Leather Bracelet

Welcome spring and rep Valentino with this pink leather bracelet that’s finished with the brand’s “Vlogo” monogram.

Valentino Garavani Vlogo Leather Bracelet $200 Buy now

Ganni Charms Bracelet

All of the cool kids (such as Priyank Chopra, Dakota Johnson and Beyoncé) wear Ganni — and this charm bracelet shows you’re one of ’em.

Ganni Charms Bracelet $85 Buy now

Dolce & Gabbana Logo Earrings

Dangle your Dolce & Gabbana devotion on your earlobes with these gold clip-on logo earrings. (And take 15 percent off your first order at the LVMH-owned retailer with the code FIRST15.)

Dolce & Gabbana Logo Earrings $415 Buy now

Moschino Crystal Logo Curb Chain Necklace

Check off the branded and bold chain trends simultaneously with Moschino’s Curb Chain necklace, which features the brand’s iconic name with crystal-finished letters.

Moschino Crystal Logo Curb Chain Necklace (reg. $610) $366 Buy now

Jewelry Trend: Body Chains

The ancient embellishment of body chains has reappeared throughout fashion history, including more recently in the ’70s and ’00s — and now. Acne Studios, Blumarine and Marni are among those who sent below-the-neck accessories down spring 2022 runways.

Olivia Rubin Chain Belt

The layered chain trend isn’t just for necklines — check off several trends with Olivia Rubin’s gold chain-link belt, which is finished with chic flower, star, croissant, heart and cupcake charms.

Olivia Rubin Chain Belt $122 Buy now

Jordan Road Jewelry Bora Bora Body Chain

Jordan Road’s Bora Bora gold body chain (which is dotted with crystals) will put you in a vacation state of mind (without the jet lag).

Jordan Road Jewelry Bora Bora Body Chain $135 Buy now

H&M Silver Waist Chain

This adjustable double-strand silver waist chain is finished with sparkling stones — perfect for adding an effortless look to your spring and summer ensembles

H&M Silver Waist Chain $12 Buy now

Agent Provocateur Sabrina Bodychain

Now this is how you make a statement with chains. Wear Agent Provocateur’s Sabrina body chain over a figure-hugging LBD or dare to go nearly-bare (à la Rose McGowan in her iconic 1998 MTV Movie Awards dress by fashion designer-turned-sculptor Maja Hanson).

Agent Provocateur Sabrina Bodychain $3,795 Buy now

Jewelry Trend: Charm Finishes

Not everything needs to be overblown — try channeling the giant pendants from the runways into fun-sized charms that let you add some personality to chains, earrings and other jewelry. Charm school never felt so chic, with classic shapes like hearts, stars and rainbows getting translated into some of the coolest jewelry trends of 2022.

Studs Pavé Smiley Huggie Hoop

Get an optimistic start to 2022 with this pavé smiley-faced huggie hoop earring, which is available solo or in a pair.

Studs Pavé Smiley Huggie $28 Buy now

Jennifer Zeuner Mia Diamond Huggie Earrings

Wear your heart on your ears with Jennifer Zeuner’s Mia huggie hoops, which feature an enamel charm with a diamond accent.

Jennifer Zeuner Mia Diamond Huggie Earrings $176 Buy now

Gorjana City Parker Charm

Gorjana’s affordable collection of charms lets you personalize your accoutrements with letters, engravable pendants, pavé pieces and pearls, to name a few.

Gorjana City Parker Charm $30 Buy now

Stella & Dot Love and Safety Set

This three-piece set from Stella & Dot adds an edgy finish to any ensemble, thanks to the chunky gold chain necklace and two charms from the brand’s Momento collection.

Stella & Dot Starstruck Convertible Necklace $69 Buy now

Jewelry Trend: Power Pendants

Lucky charms, evil eyes and hamsa hand amulets were spotted as jewelry at Stella McCartney and Markarian. Simple pendant necklaces will never go out of style, so why not add a few symbolic pieces to your jewelry mix? (Plus, they play well with maximalist chokers and charmed accessories this season.)

Pyrrha Direction Necklace

Known for teaming with Game of Thrones, Canadian fine jewelry line Pyrrha makes symbolic talismans (available in sterling silver and 14-karat gold options) that bring an antique finish and

Pyrrha Direction Necklace $185 Buy now

Awe Inspired Woman Power Goddess Charm Necklace

Meghan Markle was spotted in Awe Inspired’s Woman Power Goddess Charm necklace, which boasts a pendant featuring the female Venus symbol combined with a protesting fist that’s finished with a purple amethyst. It comes on a sterling silver or 14-karat vermeil gold yellow chain in your choice of length and style.

Awe Inspired Woman in Power Necklace $160 Buy now

Aurate x Kerry Lioness Pendant Necklace

Kerry Washington’s sustainable fine jewelry collection with Aurate includes this bold pearl necklace featuring the goddess Sekhmet. It’s available in recycled white, yellow or rose gold.

Aurate x Kerry Lioness Pendant Necklace $550 Buy now

Monica Rose x Sarah Chloe Oval Locket

Celebrity stylist Monica Rose has teamed with fine jewelry label Sarah Chloe on a collection of necklaces, earrings, anklets and rings designed to be layered and stacked. The MSxSC capsule includes this vintage-inspired locket necklace that can be effortlessly worn with modern chains, pendants and other pieces from the line.

Sarah Chloe x Monica Rose Edit Alaia Oval Locket $145 Buy now

Necklet Triple Layering Clasp

Ditch the tangled chains and wear your maximalist mix on this triple-necklace layering clasp by Necklet, which has a magnetic closure for easy removal.