The 70+ Best 4th of July Fashion Deals to Shop All Weekend

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
If your wardrobe (or wallet) can’t wait until Amazon Prime Day (July 12 and 13) or the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (July 15 to 31) consider restocking this weekend during the many, many 4th of July sales that are already underway. From popular categories including mattresses and furniture, to summer-ready travel packages and luggage, you’ve got no shortage of options for granting independence to your hard-earned Benjamins.
Now’s a great time to stock up on summer and pre-fall style staples, including women’s and men’s tees, sunglasses for women and men, swimwear and swim trunks, comfy footwear, hats, trendy jewelry, designer clothing and accessories and more. Ahead, check out some of the best 4th of July sales at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Everlane, FWRD, Gap, J. Crew, Frame, Good American and many other stylish brands and retailers. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more must-shop fashion deals throughout the weekend.
Related Stories
Best 4th of July Sales at Designer Retailers
24S Save up to 50 percent off ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, beauty and accessories from JW Anderson, Ganni, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Tom Ford, Max Mara and more
Bergdorf Goodman Enjoy up to 60 percent off designers such as Adam Lippes, Bottega Veneta, Isabel Marant and many others
Bloomingdale’s Save 30 to 50 percent off on a wide selection of items, and 60 to 75 percent off clearance items
Farfetch Save up to 60 percent off thousands of designer items
Matches Fashion Save up to 50 percent off select items
Moda Operandi Save mover 50 percent off Moncler, Falk, Perfect Moment, Toni Sailor and more
MyTheresa Save up to 70 percent off select items from Acne Studios, By Far, Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, Frankie Shop, Maison Margiela and others
Neiman Marcus Take up to 65 percent off designer sale items
Nordstrom Enjoy up to 60 percent off designer labels such as Carolina Herrera, Collina Strada, Mansur Gavriel, The Row and more
Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 70 percent off off designer sale items including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Veronica Beard and others
Shopbop Enjoy up to 70 percent off designer brands including By Far, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Staud, Ulla Johnson and more
Ssense Save up to 50 percent off womenswear and menswear including from Palm Angels, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Ganni, Acne Studios, Off-White, Eckhaus Latta, Chloé and more
Best 4th of July Sales on Clothing, Shoes, Accessories and Swimwear
Adidas Save up to 50 percent off shoes, clothing, and accessories
Aerosoles Save up to 50 percent off
Andie Swim Take 20 percent off best-selling swimsuits with code VACAY20
Asos Through July 4, save up to 80 percent off
Athleta Save up to 50 percent off select sale items
Avre Ending July 4, take 30 percent off sitewide with the code Summer30
Ba&sh Ending July 5, take an extra 20 percent off sale with code SUMMER20
Backcountry Save up to 50 percent off select outdoor apparel, accessories, gear and more
Baggallini Ending July 5, take 20 percent off sitewide with code SPARKLER
BaubleBar Ending Juy 6, save on select styles starting at $10
Beyond Yoga Save on select activewear
Brooks Brothers Take up to 70 percent off on select sale items
Brunette the Label July 1 to 4, take 70 percent off sitewide
Columbia Save 25 percent off almost everything
Commando Ending July 5, take an extra 40 percent off sale styles with code SUMMER40 for a total of up to 70 percent off
Designer Revival Take 15 percent off everything with code FIREWORKS
Dr. Scholl’s Save on select footwear
DSW Take up to 50 percent off clearance styles
Eddie Bauer Take up to 50 percent off sitewide (exclusions apply)
Eloquii Take up to 80 percent off during the Semi-Annual Clearance sale
Ética Denim Ending July 4, take 25 percent off sitewide
Everlane Save up to 60 percent off select womenswear, menswear and accessories
Fashionphile Save up to 30 percent off select designer bags and accessories
Fleur du Mal Save up to 50 percent off select items
Franco Sarto Save up to 60 percent off select footwear with code FRANCO4TH
Frame Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear and up to 80 percent off at the brand’s online sample sale
FWRD Save on select designer labels including A.L.C., Acne Studios, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, Toteme, Zimmermann and more
Gap Take an extra 50 percent off for a total of up to 75 percent off with code SALE
Girlfriend Ending July 4, save up to 60 percent off select styles
Glasses USA Get 40 percent off your entire order, plus free shipping
Good American July 1 to 4, take an additional 40 percent off sale items
Hatch For the entire month of July, save up to 50 percent off select styles
Herschel Save up to 30 percent off select styles
Hudson Ending July 4, take 25 percent off sitewide wth code SPARKS
J. Crew Save up to 50 percent off select sale styles
Joe’s Jeans Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear
JustFab Through July 23, take 30 percent off everything and get your first pair for $10
Lele Sadoughi Save on select sale items
Lensabl Ending June 30, save 20 percent off blue light-blocking lenses with code BLUE20; 15 percent off all other lenses, designer frames and contacts with code SEE15; and 15 percent off Lensabl+ vision plans with code PLUS15
Good American Save up to 60 percent off select styles
Levi’s Save up to 40 percent off select sale styles
L.L. Bean Save on select sale items
Lucky Brand Save up to 50 percent off select womenswear and menswear
Madewell Take an extra 20 percent off sale items with code SALEONSALE
M.M. LaFleur Take up to 80 percent off select sale items
Mr. Porter Save up to 60 percent off select menswear
Nike Save up to 40 percent off new markdowns
Outdoor Voices Ending July 5, take 30 percent off select styles
Pact July 1 to 4, save 10 to 20 percent off orders with code HBDUSA
Pura Vida From July 2 to 6, get free shipping and gifts with purchase all weekend
Proof June 30 to July 5, take 20 percent off with code JULYFLOW
Rachel Pally Save on select items
Rachel Parcell July 4, take 40 percent off select summer styles
Rebag Through July 4, take 15 percent off with code JULY15
REI Save up to 40 percent off clothing, outdoor gear and more from REI Co-op, The North Face, Eno, Hydro Flask, Keen, Cotopaxi and other brands
Revolve Save up to 70 percent off select items
Shopbop Save up to 70 percent off
Splits59 Starting July 1, takeup to 70 percent off sale items
Trina Turk Ending July 5, take an extra 40 percent off sale items
Urban Outfitters Save on select womenswear, menswear, furniture, home goods and beauty
Wiley Body July 1 to 4, take 20 percent off sitewide; plus the brand is donating 100 percent profits to the Center for Reproductive Rights all weekend
Zappos Save on thousands of women’s, men’s and kids footwear
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day