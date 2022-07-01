The 70+ Best 4th of July Fashion Deals to Shop All Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If your wardrobe (or wallet) can’t wait until Amazon Prime Day (July 12 and 13) or the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (July 15 to 31) consider restocking this weekend during the many, many 4th of July sales that are already underway. From popular categories including mattresses and furniture, to summer-ready travel packages and luggage, you’ve got no shortage of options for granting independence to your hard-earned Benjamins.

Now’s a great time to stock up on summer and pre-fall style staples, including women’s and men’s tees, sunglasses for women and men, swimwear and swim trunks, comfy footwear, hats, trendy jewelry, designer clothing and accessories and more. Ahead, check out some of the best 4th of July sales at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Everlane, FWRD, Gap, J. Crew, Frame, Good American and many other stylish brands and retailers. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with more must-shop fashion deals throughout the weekend.

Best 4th of July Sales at Designer Retailers

24S Save up to 50 percent off ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, beauty and accessories from JW Anderson, Ganni, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Tom Ford, Max Mara and more

Bergdorf Goodman Enjoy up to 60 percent off designers such as Adam Lippes, Bottega Veneta, Isabel Marant and many others

Bloomingdale’s Save 30 to 50 percent off on a wide selection of items, and 60 to 75 percent off clearance items

Farfetch Save up to 60 percent off thousands of designer items

Matches Fashion Save up to 50 percent off select items

Moda Operandi Save mover 50 percent off Moncler, Falk, Perfect Moment, Toni Sailor and more

MyTheresa Save up to 70 percent off select items from Acne Studios, By Far, Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, Frankie Shop, Maison Margiela and others

Neiman Marcus Take up to 65 percent off designer sale items

Nordstrom Enjoy up to 60 percent off designer labels such as Carolina Herrera, Collina Strada, Mansur Gavriel, The Row and more

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 70 percent off off designer sale items including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Veronica Beard and others

Shopbop Enjoy up to 70 percent off designer brands including By Far, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Staud, Ulla Johnson and more

Ssense Save up to 50 percent off womenswear and menswear including from Palm Angels, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Ganni, Acne Studios, Off-White, Eckhaus Latta, Chloé and more

Best 4th of July Sales on Clothing, Shoes, Accessories and Swimwear

Adidas Save up to 50 percent off shoes, clothing, and accessories

Aerosoles Save up to 50 percent off

Andie Swim Take 20 percent off best-selling swimsuits with code VACAY20

Asos Through July 4, save up to 80 percent off

Athleta Save up to 50 percent off select sale items

Avre Ending July 4, take 30 percent off sitewide with the code Summer30

Ba&sh Ending July 5, take an extra 20 percent off sale with code SUMMER20

Backcountry Save up to 50 percent off select outdoor apparel, accessories, gear and more

Baggallini Ending July 5, take 20 percent off sitewide with code SPARKLER

BaubleBar Ending Juy 6, save on select styles starting at $10

Beyond Yoga Save on select activewear

Brooks Brothers Take up to 70 percent off on select sale items

Brunette the Label July 1 to 4, take 70 percent off sitewide

Columbia Save 25 percent off almost everything

Commando Ending July 5, take an extra 40 percent off sale styles with code SUMMER40 for a total of up to 70 percent off

Designer Revival Take 15 percent off everything with code FIREWORKS

Dr. Scholl’s Save on select footwear

DSW Take up to 50 percent off clearance styles

Eddie Bauer Take up to 50 percent off sitewide (exclusions apply)

Eloquii Take up to 80 percent off during the Semi-Annual Clearance sale

Ética Denim Ending July 4, take 25 percent off sitewide

Everlane Save up to 60 percent off select womenswear, menswear and accessories

Fashionphile Save up to 30 percent off select designer bags and accessories

Fleur du Mal Save up to 50 percent off select items

Franco Sarto Save up to 60 percent off select footwear with code FRANCO4TH

Frame Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear and up to 80 percent off at the brand’s online sample sale

FWRD Save on select designer labels including A.L.C., Acne Studios, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, Toteme, Zimmermann and more

Gap Take an extra 50 percent off for a total of up to 75 percent off with code SALE

Girlfriend Ending July 4, save up to 60 percent off select styles

Glasses USA Get 40 percent off your entire order, plus free shipping

Good American July 1 to 4, take an additional 40 percent off sale items

Hatch For the entire month of July, save up to 50 percent off select styles

Herschel Save up to 30 percent off select styles

Hudson Ending July 4, take 25 percent off sitewide wth code SPARKS

J. Crew Save up to 50 percent off select sale styles

Joe’s Jeans Save up to 60 percent off womenswear and menswear

JustFab Through July 23, take 30 percent off everything and get your first pair for $10

Lele Sadoughi Save on select sale items

Lensabl Ending June 30, save 20 percent off blue light-blocking lenses with code BLUE20; 15 percent off all other lenses, designer frames and contacts with code SEE15; and 15 percent off Lensabl+ vision plans with code PLUS15

Levi’s Save up to 40 percent off select sale styles

L.L. Bean Save on select sale items

Lucky Brand Save up to 50 percent off select womenswear and menswear

Madewell Take an extra 20 percent off sale items with code SALEONSALE

M.M. LaFleur Take up to 80 percent off select sale items

Mr. Porter Save up to 60 percent off select menswear

Nike Save up to 40 percent off new markdowns

Outdoor Voices Ending July 5, take 30 percent off select styles

Pact July 1 to 4, save 10 to 20 percent off orders with code HBDUSA

Pura Vida From July 2 to 6, get free shipping and gifts with purchase all weekend

Proof June 30 to July 5, take 20 percent off with code JULYFLOW

Rachel Pally Save on select items

Rachel Parcell July 4, take 40 percent off select summer styles

Rebag Through July 4, take 15 percent off with code JULY15

REI Save up to 40 percent off clothing, outdoor gear and more from REI Co-op, The North Face, Eno, Hydro Flask, Keen, Cotopaxi and other brands

Revolve Save up to 70 percent off select items

Shopbop Save up to 70 percent off

Splits59 Starting July 1, takeup to 70 percent off sale items

Trina Turk Ending July 5, take an extra 40 percent off sale items

Urban Outfitters Save on select womenswear, menswear, furniture, home goods and beauty

Wiley Body July 1 to 4, take 20 percent off sitewide; plus the brand is donating 100 percent profits to the Center for Reproductive Rights all weekend

Zappos Save on thousands of women’s, men’s and kids footwear