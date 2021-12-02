Shopping: The 20+ Best Holiday Gifts for Kids, From Movie Merch to Cool STEAM Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

When you’re shopping for the best gifts for kids, a stroll down any big-box toy department will deliver no shortage of movie franchise action figures and character-powered playsets. While those are always a hit, finding one-of-a-kind presents (that still manage to pique kids’ interest beyond the New Year) doesn’t have to be a scavenger hunt. There are plenty of STEAM gifts for the curious kiddos, screen-free playthings to keep children and kids at heart entertained, stylish surprises for the budding design dilettante and cool gadgets that will power young giftees’ imaginations year-round.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the top holiday gifts for kids — yes, including some starring this year’s big and small screen characters. Check out our top picks below, and get more gifting ideas here.

Star Wars Cuutopia Grogu Plush

If they can’t get enough of The Mandalorian and that Baby Yoda song (you know the one) this 10-inch stuffed toy of Grogu is one of the best gifts for Star Wars fans of all ages.

'Star Wars' Cuutopia Grogu Plush $28.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hearth and Hand Kids Market Cart

Their summer lemonade stand just got an upgrade with this stylish market cart from Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. It features the Magnolia brand founders’ signature rustic-modern aesthetic and has working wheels, storage shelves, charming metal bells and a front chalkboard.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Kids Market Cart $100 Buy now

Janie and Jack Après Ski Sweatshirt

Whether they’re 6 months or 12 years old, this stylish sweatshirt by Janie and Jack will keep little skiers looking chalet-chic.

Janie and Jack Après Ski Sweatshirt $42 Buy now

CreateOn Galaxy Spaceship Magna-Tiles

If their enthusiasm for outer space is to infinity and beyond (and they’ve got all of the Toy Story merch they need), CreateOn’s exclusive Magna-Tiles spaceship building set will encourage them to continue reaching for the stars.

CreateOn Galaxy Spaceship Magna-Tiles (reg. $50) $40 Buy now

Playtime Engineering Blipblox Toy Synthesizer

Pint-sized and grown-up hitmakers alike will love dropping beats on Playtime Engineering’s After Dark edition of its popular Blipblox synthesizer, which has a built-in drum machine with over 100 pitch-shifting samples, hundreds of melodies and endless ways for little DJs to create their own music. It can be plugged into keyboard, drum machine or digital audio workstation (DAW), and there’s even a headphone jack so DJs can listen and play without turning the rest of the house into a club.

Playtime Engineering Blipblox Toy Synthesizer $189.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Meri Meri Gold Sparkle Cape Costume

Got a Waldorf kid who’s grown accustomed to wearing a brandless wardrobe? Whether or not they’re living the logo-free life, your aspiring thespian will love wearing Meri Meri’s whimsical sparkling gold cape costume, which comes with a sequin star wand.

Meri Meri Gold Sparkle Cape Costume Buy now

Godzilla vs. Kong Supercharged Godzilla with Fighter Jet

It may be smaller than on the big screen, but consider this your warning that destruction and mayhem may follow when you give your favorite Godzilla vs. Kong fan this nine-inch tall figurine of the radioactive sea monster. If you really want to be the coolest aunt/uncle/grandparent, opt for this roaring set with both Godzilla and Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong Supercharged Godzilla with Fighter Jet $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Yoto Player with Disney Audio Cards

One of the coolest screen-free toys for kids, Yoto’s cool storytelling speaker reads aloud stories and plays music without the need for tapping or swiping (though you can use your phone to play audio using the Yoto app). It comes with two five-minute Disney story cards (or choose from other options), and the device can be used as a clock, night light or sleep trainer.

Yoto Player with Disney Audio Cards $109.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace

One of the best gifts for kids who love Legos and Frozen, this 701-piece building set of Elsa’s Ice Palace will let them relive the movie’s magic — and inspire them to whip up their own creations that will never melt.

Lego Disney 'Frozen' Elsa's Magical Ice Palace $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Singing Machine Karaoke System

For the kids who can’t stop singing their hearts out to Sing 2 or Vevo, encourage them to belt it out with this portable karaoke machine, which has LED lights that sync with the music and six voice-changing effects. (And for family members who prefer silence, may we suggest a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds?)

Singing Machine Karaoke System $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Skims Kids Cozy Knit Robe

Stylish kids will love unwrapping this comfy robe by Kim Kardashian West-founded loungewear label, Skims. Perfect for snuggling, it’s available in tot and tween sizes and in a range of chic shades.

Skims Kids Cozy Knit Robe $48 Buy now

Coaa Coaa Kids Circus Pop-Up Tent

With space for up to three kids, Coaa Coaa’s whimsical pop-up play tent will transport little giftees to an imaginary backyard circus or an indoor animal wonderland.

Coaa Coaa Kids Circus Pop-Up Tent $33 Buy now

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids Fitness and Activity Tracker

Not everyone has spidey senses when it comes to chore time or taking a screen break. Garmin’s Vivofit Jr. 2 fitness tracker for kids helps young Spider-Man fans stay active by way of a parent-controlled app that motivates kids to get up and walk, complete household activities and more.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids Fitness and Activity Tracker (reg. $80) $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Change Sings by Amanda Gorman

New York Times best-selling author and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s new tome, Change Sings, is one of the best books for kids ages 3 to 8 years old. The 32-page picture book spreads a heartwarming message of being a positive force in the world — one that all ages will delight in reading.

'Change Sings' by Amanda Gorman $9.31 on Amazon.com Buy now

Little Tokyobike

Stylish pedalers will be happy to zoom around the block in Tokyobike’s pint-sized bicycle (grown-ups can match with their own set of wheels, too), which comes with removable training wheels and in other chic colorways.

Little Tokyobike $315 Buy now

Classic Fairytale Pop-Up Book by Robert Sabuda

Bring classic books like The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid to life with one of these pop-up books by acclaimed New York-based illustrator Robert Sabuda.

Classic Fairytale Pop-up Book Created by Robert Sabuda $40 Buy now

Milton & Goose Almond Butter and Jelly Play Food Set

Spotted in the playrooms of Jessica Alba’s and Kim Kardashian West’s tots, Milton & Goose’s wooden play food set includes jars of almond and sunflower oil butters and jelly, all made from solid maple with water-based paints.

Milton & Goose Almond Butter and Jelly Play Food Set $48 Buy now

Clixo Rainbow Pack

This Toy of the Year 2021 finalist inspires kids ages 4 and older to snap together creations with these magnetic and eco-friendly play pieces. Available in a variety of sets, Clixo’s colorful toys are flat, so they’re easy to store (not to mention less of a pain to step on).

Clixo Rainbow Pack $60 Buy now

My Very Own Trucks personalized book by Maia Haag

Personalize reading time and put your truck-loving giftee’s name right into the pages of this colorful book written by Maia Haag and illustrated by Jez Tuya.

'My Very Own Trucks' personalized books by Maia Haag $40 Buy now

Educational Insights Artie Max Coding and Drawing Robot

Designed for ages 8 and up, Artie Max teaches kids how to code in C++, Blockly, JavaScript, Python and Snap! (as well as in his own easy coding language) through creativity. The robot uses a fun learning program (a Wi-Fi-enabled tablet or computer is required) that translates kids’ code into colorful art.

Educational Insights Artie Max The Coding and Drawing Robot $87.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Tobbi Maserati Kids Rechargeable Ride-On Electric Car

For the future driver (or caregivers) with expensive tastes, this mini Maserati will be the most luxurious ride on the playground. (You’ve seen similar wheels on the Instagram feeds of Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians and countless other starry parents.) A fully-charged vehicle gives 60 minutes of play, and the kid- or parent-controlled car has real working headlights and doors, a horn and MP3 inputs.