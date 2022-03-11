Shopping: Where to Find the Best KN95, N95 and KF94 Masks Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Like it or not, face masks and COVID-19 testing have become part of our everyday life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people set aside fabric face coverings and upgrade to medical-grade protective masks to better safeguard against coronavirus. Surgical face masks are still the first line of defense to help stop the spread of the virus, but KN95, N95 and KF94 masks (also called respirators) are also recommended by the CDC.

The U.S. agency notes that “a respirator has better filtration, and if worn properly the whole time it is in use, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask.” They also state that if N95, KN95 or KF94 masks are unavailable, then a cloth mask is still better than none at all.

Even as cities such as Los Angeles and New York recently dropped indoor mask mandates, many people have opted to keep face masks as a permanent accessory. Before you restock your mask supply, you’ll want to know the difference among the three most common types of respirators being used to protect against the coronavirus. Keep reading for more on where to buy real KN95, N95 and KF94 masks, how to spot fake ones and more.

KN95 vs. N95 vs. KF94 Masks: What’s the Difference?

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the agency that tests and approves air respirators for workplace use, has a list of approved particulate filtering respirators, according to the CDC. These NIOSH-approved air-purifying respirators protect by filtering particles out of the air while the user is breathing.

There are seven classes of filters for NIOSH-approved filtering face respirators available right now. The minimal level filtration approved by NIOSH is 95 percent. The N, R, and P designations refer to the filter’s oil resistance.

Here are the main differences among KN95, N95 and KF94 masks, which all filter out particles as small as 0.3 microns:

N95 masks are approved by NIOSH and filter 95 percent of airborne particles. They are not resistant to oil. The surgical N95 is a NIOSH-approved N95 respirator that has also been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration as a surgical mask.

are approved by NIOSH and filter 95 percent of airborne particles. They are not resistant to oil. The surgical N95 is a NIOSH-approved N95 respirator that has also been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration as a surgical mask. KN95 masks are the Chinese equivalent of N95 masks and meet international safety standards. They are not approved by NIOSH, but they do filter out 95 percent of particles. Some manufacturers were granted emergency use authorization by the FDA when N95 masks were hard to find, but note that some brands have since had their approval revoked.

masks are the Chinese equivalent of N95 masks and meet international safety standards. They are not approved by NIOSH, but they do filter out 95 percent of particles. Some manufacturers were granted emergency use authorization by the FDA when N95 masks were hard to find, but note that some brands have since had their approval revoked. KF94 masks meet South Korea’s safety standards and filter 94 percent of particles. They are meant to give you a snug fit. Some KF94s are FDA approved, and it’s important to check that the face mask was manufactured in South Korea.

How to Tell if Your Mask Is Authentic

It’s important to make sure you don’t purchase a counterfeit mask, especially from online marketplaces that don’t verify authenticity. You can tell N95 masks are authentic if they have a GB number, which tells you when the mask was constructed. No GB marking indicates it’s not a certified medical grade mask. And, there is also no such thing as a kids N95 mask, since NIOSH approves adult-only masks. Brands do however create masks sized for children and others that give you extra comfort.

Since KN95 and KF94 masks are not approved by NIOSH, a tell-tale sign that they’re fake is if they’re stamped with “NIOSH-approved.”

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best KN95, N95 and KF94 masks that are guaranteed to be authentic, including options seen frequently on Hollywood stars.

The Best N95 Masks to Shop Online

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator

The Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator is NIOSH-approved and comes with 50 per package. They are white, have a pouch design and two blue headbands to secure the mask. These masks are tight and do not allow air to filter inside.

3M Aura Particulate N95 Respirator

The 3M Aura Particulate N95 Respirator is also NIOSH-approved and has an embossed top panel designed to help reduce the fogging of eyewear from warm, moist exhaled air. It also has a soft inner material, sculpted nose panel and custom seal.

Benehal ​​N95 Face Masks

Benehal ​​N95 Face Masks offer great breathing ability that makes extended wear time easier and enables high worker acceptance rates. The nylon and cotton mask is comfortable and has an adjustable metal nose clip to customize the fit.

Happy Masks

You have to keep your eyes out for Happy Masks, which sell out regularly and were recently restocked on the California-based company’s website. The brand has tons of unique designs and styles, from solid, bold colors to rainbows, strawberries and dinosaurs.

The masks feature five layers, including a three-ply nanofiber membrane filter, which has been tested by Nelson Labs to provide over 99.9 percent filtration against viruses, bacteria, pollen, air pollution, smoke and other pollutants. It has a parrot beak style ideal for longer use and wear.

The Best KN95 Masks to Shop Online

Powecom KN95 Masks, 10-Pack

Powecom’s KN95 masks come in a 10-pack and in denim blue, pink, gray, black and white. The masks are made of multiple filtration layers of polypropylene and electrostatic cotton, and they’re available in both ear loop and headband models. The 3D foldable design gives you extra comfort, perfect for ergonomic fitting.

Vida KN95 Masks

Vida offers high protection, recyclable masks in different sizes, including a family pack, regular, kids and kids x-small. They’re available in package sizes of 10 to 1,000. Colors come in black, white, gray, lavender, fuchsia, coral, denim, blush, seafoam and aquamarine. An added bonus is that each purchase is a donation to the VIDA Global Education Scholarship Fund.

Evolvetogether KN95 masks

Sustainable brand Evolvetogether's KN95 masks have a six-ply design that's breathable and water-resistant. It has soft, no-tug ear loops. And, the company's mission to be sustainable comes down to the no-box packaging. It even comes with a plant-based, biodegradable pouch for on-the-go travel.

Maskc KN95 Face Masks

Maskc’s fashionable KN95 face masks feature an ergonomic design in a variety of colors and five-ply construction that filters 95 percent of particles of 0.3 microns or smaller. The breathable masks are perfect for running or working out. Plus, they’re 50 percent off for a limited time when you use the code FLASH50.

The Los Angeles-based brand has been spotted on Katie Holmes and Naomi Watts, who both wore the brand's neutral KN95 in New York.

The Best KF94 Masks to Shop Online

Vida KF94 Recyclable Masks

Vida offers six colors in recyclable KF94 masks, including white, gray, black, light blue, light pink and light green. Prices vary based on quantity, beginning with $25 for a 10-pack to $1,200 for a set of 1,000. Vida is also offering global mask donations, giving medical-grade masks to hospitals in Africa, South America, India and other countries in need. Donations range from $30 to $1,000 and will cover the cost of the masks (at cost).