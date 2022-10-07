The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you.
In sizing up the options available — and there are many — we looked for knee-high boots that were versatile enough to style, with a bit of personality through subtle details like material, heel style or silhouette. And because the right fit makes all the difference when it comes to knee-high boots, we made sure to include some extended calf options (be sure to check out those Madewell ones!), because the right fit makes all the difference. Keep reading to discover the best knee-high boots for women of every style.
Free People Dakota Tall Boots
The Dakota tall boots from Free People have a slightly oversized fit through the calf so they can be worn a bit scrunched if desired. A flattering pointed toe and stacked block high heel make them wear-with-anything material. This rich moss color is a cool break from basic black, though they do also come in classic black leather (as well as brown leather and beige suede).
Dolce Vita Corry H2O Onyx Leather Boots
Available in four colorways, Dolce Vita’s waterproof Corry H2O leather boots boast a chunky heel, platform sole and equestrian-inspired detailing. These versatile knee-high boots also come in a wide option.
Intentionally Blank Carlos Tall Boot
If the Western trend intrigues you but you aren’t ready to go full cowboy boot, consider this mid-height style from Intentionally Blank. A walkable 2.25-inch heel and memory foam footbed make these “barn boots” a fine pick for on-the-go city slickers.
Alohas East Pleated Boots
A classic black knee-high boot with a textural twist, this square-toe style from Alohas has a pleated effect that adds intrigue (without overpowering the rest of your look).
Justine Clenquet Black Eddie Tall Boots
If you’re looking for a second-skin fit, consider these square toe knee-high boots from French designer Justine Clenquet. They’re made from supple nappa leather and have a stacked block heel that gives the boot a subtle ’90s look.
Madewell Selina Tall Boots
These desert-hued leather knee-high boots (also available in black and brown) from Madewell have a timeless silhouette, sure to become a staple of your between-seasons wardrobe for many years to come. A sturdy, stacked heel and cushy insole ensures these boots were made for walkin’. Also comes in extended calf sizes.
Hunter Refined Tall Boots
Whether you’re channeling the off-duty model at Glastonbury look (a la Kate Moss or Alexa Chung) or you just need a sleek pair of boots for the rainy season, these knee-high boots from Hunter are a classic option. They feature woven nylon lining and a cushioned footbed to keep you cozy and comfy during fall and beyond.
Naturalizer Glenn Knee High Boots
Comfort-minded footwear brand Naturalizer outdid themselves with this block-heeled knee-high boot in timeless black or white leather. Plus, they offer three calf fits: Narrow, regular and wide.
Mansur Gavriel Daydream Knee High Boots
These suede knee-high boots from Mansur Gavriel are a sophisticated style for everyday wear. A low block heel with a slightly flared base adds lift while remaining very walkable.
By Far 33cm Boots
These sexy 33cm boots from By Far was created in collaboration with celeb stylist Mimi Cuttrell, whose client list includes Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Maude Apatow. Stylish details like a flared heel and elongated square toe set it apart from the pack. Make like the Cake song and wear these knee-high boots with a short skirt and a long jacket; proceed to stop traffic.
