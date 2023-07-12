Vanessa Hudgens’ Favorite Clay Mask for Acne and Oily Skin Is On Sale for 30 Percent Off on Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Upgrade your next self-care night with this Prime Day deal from Vanessa Hudgens‘ skincare brand, Know Beauty. Through July 12, customers can get the Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask at a 30 percent discount from Amazon.

The clay mask is designed to brighten and soothe acne-prone and oily skin thanks to ingredients including Canadian colloidal clay, lactic acid and sea kelp. The brand suggests using the gentle mask as a “four-minute facial” to cleanse skin between one and three times per week, depending on your skin type.

Enthusiastic reviewers confirm that it really does make your skin look brighter. “This mask is truly a game-changer when it comes to removing impurities from your skin. I could feel it working from the moment I applied it, and when I washed it off, my skin felt incredibly clean and refreshed,” wrote one customer. “Most products just leave my skin feeling dried out, but this actually made me feel rejuvenated. For once, my skin felt supple and healthy after use,” another reviewer shared.

The Amazon-exclusive brand, which previously counted Madison Beer as a co-founder (she has since left the brand) currently only offers this single product. We’d recommend grabbing a container or two (or three) now, before it inevitably sells out.

