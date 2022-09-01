The 50+ Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Move over hot weather-ready face mists and sunscreens (kidding, SPF is recommended year-round) — as summer sadly winds down, beauty buffs are refreshing their skincare cabinets and makeup kits with fall-ready products geared toward chillier temperatures. Whether you’re restocking on tried-and-true favorites or looking to discover new ones, we’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day beauty sales to help you shop and save. (There are also plenty of discounts on other categories including fashion, home goods and mattresses, too.)

Among the top picks are Ulta‘s 21 Days of Beauty sale and Sephora‘s end-of-summer blowout (which both offer 50% off select brands through Sept. 17), where you can expect to save on star-owned brands including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty as well as prestige labels such as Hourglass, Smashbox, It Cosmetics, Lancôme, Clinique, Biossance, Josie Maran and more. Nordstrom’s summer sale also promises up to 60% off across every department through Sept. 12, including beauty.

We’ve sorted the best Labor Day beauty sales by category, so keep scrolling for deals on waterproof mascaras, Hollywood insider-approved summer skin essentials, fall-ready cosmetics, hair care and tools, nail care, men’s grooming products and more. If you don’t find what you’re looking for right away. For those in an extra spendy mood, we suggest checking back often as we’ll be updating this list.

Below, see the best beauty sales to shop online now through Labor Day and beyond, plus some of our top finds from select events.

The Best Labor Beauty Sales on Skincare and Makeup

Avene Through Sept. 28, get free SOS Skin set with orders of $60 and up with code SKINSOS

Bliss Ending Sept. 6, take 30% off sitewide during the brand’s Friends & Family sale with code BLISSFUN.

Clarins Get a free 6-piece gift set with orders of $100 or more with code SUMMEREND22.

Credo Beauty Save on select final sale items.

Crépe Erase For a limited time, save 20% off the skin-firming brand’s Ultra 5-Piece Body & Face System, plus get free shipping and gifts with purchase.

Crépe Erase Advanced 5-Piece Body + Face System (reg. $80) $60 Buy now

Dermaflash Ending Sept. 5, save 25% off sitewide with code YOUGLOW.

Detox Market From Sept. 2 to 5, take 10% off orders of $100 and up or 15% off orders of $150 or more during the clean beauty retailer’s Out of Office Sale.

Elemis Sept. 1 to 5, take 25% off sitewidde and get a free three-piece gift with orders of $100 and up after discount.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Through Sept. 6, Beauty Squad members save 60% off clearance items; non-members save 30%.

Eyeko Ending Sept. 6, take 25% off sitewide.

Eyeko

Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara (reg. $24) $18 Buy now

Florence by Mills Sept. 2 to 5, save 25% off everything from the Millie Bobby Brown-founded beauty brand, plus get a free gift with purchase.

FaceGym Through Sept. 5, get a free Hydro-Bound mini with any roller or refill purchase.

First Aid Beauty For a limited time, save 50% off select products.

It Cosmetics Save 25% off end-of-summer favorites.

Izzy From Sept. 2 to 6, take 20% off all single purchases and memberships with code LABORIZZY.

Jamie Makeup Ending Sept. 5, take 20% off Hollywood makeup artist Jamie Greenberg’s multi-tasking beauty line with code LABORDAY.

Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter (reg. $34) Buy now

Joanna Vargas Skin Care Ending Sept. 25, save 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY25 (exclusions apply).

Kiehl’s From Sept. 1 to 11, take 25% off sitewide, up to 40% off best sellers and get a gift with purchase with orders of $125 and up.

Kind Science For a limited time, get a gift with purchase and free shipping from the Ellen DeGeneres-founded age-positive skincare brand.

Kopari Sept. 1 to 5, save 20% off sitewide and get a free full-sized product with orders of $70 and up.

Kopari

Kopari Resurface and Restore Set (reg. $68) $54 Buy now

Lancer Skincare Save 20% off select Method 3-Step skincare sets.

Leef Organics Sept. 2 to 5, save 30% off everything from the hemp-derived CBD skincare brand with code LD22.

Mario Badescu Ending Sept. 6, take 25% off sitewide with code LABOR22.

Materiae Ending Sept. 6, save 25% off sitewide, including on brands such as Ilia, Roen, Sachajuan, Nature of Things and more with code LDAY.

Musely Sept. 3 to 5, save 15% off all Rx treatments with code LDW15.

Nordstrom Ending Sept. 12, save up to 60% off NuFace, Olaplex, Armani Beauty, Too Faced, Aveda and more.

Ourself Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, save 25% off sitewide, including the brand’s best-selling Lip Filler, Dark Spot Peel and more.

Ourself

Ourself Lip Filler (reg. $145) $116 Buy now

Paula’s Choice Sept. 1 to 5, take 20% off sitewide.

Peter Thomas Roth Sept. 1 to 5, save up to 75% off Super-Size products with code SUPER.

Petite ‘n’ Pretty Ending Sept. 5, take 30% off sitewide with code LABOR30.

Refa From Sept. 1 to 5, take 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20 (exclusions apply).

Renee Rouleau Ending Sept. 30, take 25% off sitewide with code HBDRenee2022.

Revolution Beauty Save up to 70% off select products and get a free gift when you buy 6 sale items.

Roén From Sept. 2 to 4, take 25% off sitewide.

Sephora Ending Sept. 17, save 50% off select brands and get free shipping with code FREESHIP.

Biossance Reese Witherspoon Favorites Sunshine Set (reg. $116) $59 Buy now

Rose Inc. ending Sept. 6, get a free Finishing Touch bundle ($60 value) when you spend $75 or more.

Smashbox Sept. 2 to 7, take 25% off purchases of $65 and up.

Soko Glam Sep. 2 to 6, take 20% off sitewide with code AWAYWEGLOW22.

Sephora Ending Sept. 17, save 50% off select brands and get free shipping with code FREESHIP.

Solawave Ending Sept. 5, take 20% off sitewide and get free shipping with code LABOR20.

Solawave Red Light Therapy Wand (reg. $149) $119 Buy now

Ulta Ending Sept. 17, enjoy daily 50% off deals on NuFace, Too Faced, Urban Decay, r.e.m. beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and more during the beauty retailer’s 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Urban Decay Sept. 1 to 5, save 50% off the Naked Reloaded Palette.

ZitSticka Ending Sept. 5, save 25% off everything (including bundles and first month subscriptions) from the Shay Mitchell-loved brand with code LDW25. Zitsticka ZitSticka Killa Kit, 4-Pack (reg. $16) $12 $12 Buy now

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales on Haircare and Hair Tools

IGK Hair From Sept. 2 to 6, buy one get one half off on select shampoos, conditioners and treatments with code CYASUMMER

Kérastase From Sept. 1 to 5, take 20% off when you buy 3 full-size products, 15% off when you buy 2 full-size products or 10% off when you buy one full size product with code LDW22.

The Ouai For a limited time, save 20% off celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s haircare brand.

R+Co Ending Sept. 5, take 20% off sitewide with code LDAY20.

Vegamour Ending Sept. 6, save 25% off sitewide during the hair wellness brand’s anniversary sale with code CELEBRATE6.

Courtesy of Vegamour

Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum (reg. $64) $48 Buy now

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales on Nail Polish and Care

Butter London Sept. 2 to 5, take 30% off sitewide with code LABORDAY.

Nails.Inc Sept. 2 to 5, take 20% off sitewide with code LABOR20.

Sparitual From Sept. 2 to 5, take 25% off sitewide

The Best Labor Day Sales on Men’s Skincare and Grooming

Every Man Jack Get up to 40% off select bundles and free shipping on orders over $25.

Lumin Through Sept. 30, save 20% off sitewide with code CLEARSKIN20 and up to 50% off select clearance items.

Meridian Grooming Ending Sept. 30, take 15% off sitewide with code GOODTIRM15.

The Best Labor Day Sales on Teeth Whitening Products

Snow For a limited time, save 15% off sitewide or 25% off subscriptions from the oral care brand.