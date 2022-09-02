The 50+ Best Labor Day Fashion Sales to Shop This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is apparently winding down — but tell that to those trying to keep cool by the pool or at the beach in the scorching heat. If end-of-season retail therapy is your hot weather pastime, then the Labor Day sales are officially here to simplify your fall wardrobe restock.

Whether you’re shopping for basic tees, baggy denim or comfy kicks, we’ve rounded up more than 50 of the best fashion deals on womenswear, menswear, activewear, kids clothing, swimwear, shoes, accessories and more to shop through Labor Day weekend. Top picks include up to 70% off designer retailers Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue and luxury consignment platform Vestiaire Collective; up to 60% off at Nordstrom and Hollywood-loved label Everlane; up to 50% off at Adidas, Levi’s and Nike; and up to 40% off at Alo, J. Crew, Ralph Lauren and Demi Moore’s Andie Swim, among others.

We’ve sorted our list in A to Z order with major stores at the top (for those who prefer to shop big box) followed by more of your favorite online retailers and brands, plus a handful of finds to consider. Check back all weekend as we’ll be updating the deals regularly, and see our Labor Day deal roundups for mattresses, travel gear, beauty and more.

The Best Labor Day Fashion Sales at Major Retailers

Amazon Save up to 30% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses, 40% off select New Balance shoes, up to 15% off basics from Amazon brands and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond Save up to 80% off during the retailer’s Warehouse Clearout event, plus take 20% off your entire purchase with coupon and earn double Welcome rewards points.

Bergdorf Goodman Save up to 40% off on new markdowns.

Bloomingdale’s Save up to 70% off labels including Balenciaga, Sandro, Stella McCartney, Stuart Weitzman and others.

Macy’s Through Sept. 6, save up to 70% off select summer clearance clothing, jewelry, shoes, home and more.

Neiman Marcus Take up to 65% off designer sale items from Brunello Cucinelli, Frame, Valentino, Mother, L’Agence, Tory Burch and more.

Nordstrom Save up to 60% off designer labels such as Versace, Off-White, Fear of God, Givenchy and more, plus shop deals under $50 and under $100, among other savings.

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 70% off designer sale items including Coach, Cult Gaia, Farm Rio, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tory Burch and others.

Target Ending Sept. 5, the mass retailer’s Summer Send-Off Sale promises 30% off furniture, patio decor, kitchen and dining accessories, TVs and home theater items, laptops and tablets; up to 40% off speakers and headphones; and buy one, get one 50% off on bedding basics.

Walmart Save up to 20% off select items, including furniture, clothing, electronics, bed and bath, and more.

The Best Labor Day Sales on Clothing and Accessories

24S Save up to 50% off ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, beauty and accessories from JW Anderson, Ganni, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Tom Ford, Max Mara and more.

Adidas Save up to 50% off shoes, clothing, and accessories.

Alo Save up to 40% off select activewear.

Andie Swim Save 40% off sitewide with code SAVE40.

Anthropologie Save ane extra 50% off sale items.

Backcountry Save up to 50% off outdoor clothing, activewear, gear and accessories.

BaubleBar Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, save up to 80% off select sale jewelry and accessories.

BaubleBar Liza 18K Gold Earring Set (reg. $88) $65 $65 Buy now

Banana Republic Save an extra 20% off sale styles for a total of up to 70% off.

Bonobos Ending Sept. 5, take 25% off select menswear with code FAREWELL.

BoxLunch Save up to 70% off sitewide on clothing, toys and more pop culture merch.

Carbon38 Save 40% off select activewear, apparel and accessories with code LABOROFLOVE.

Coach Outlet Get an extra 15% off sitewide in addition to up to 70% off with code SUNNY15.

Coach Mini Court Backpack (reg. $398) $135 Buy now

Columbia Save up to 25% off on new fall styles, and up to 50% off past-season clothing, footwear, accessories and outdoor gear.

Everlane Save up to 60% off plus get 30% off all denim.

Farm Rio For a limited time, take an extra 30% off sale styles for a total of up to 50% off with code FARM30.

Farfetch Save up to 70% off select designer items.

Favorite Daughter Sept. 1 to 5, save 30% off select styles from starry sisters Erin and Sara Foster’s luxe label.

Frame Save an extra 30% off select womenswear and menswear.

Frank & Oak Sept. 1 to 6 until 5 p.m. ET, save 20% off when you spend $100 or more, 25% off on orders of $150 or more or 30% off on $200 or more.

FWRD Save on select designer labels including Aquazzura, Citizens of Humanity, Frame, Staud, Tom Ford and more.

FWRD

Cult Gaia Chaya Kit Dress (reg. $498) $210 Buy now

Gap Save an extra 50% off sale styles with code GOSHOP and 40% off all regular-priced jeans, sweats, activewear and tees; plus, earn double rewards points when you shop with your Gap credit card.

Girlfriend Collective Aug. 30 to Sept. 7, take 25% off sitewide and up to 60% off select sale styles.

Glasses USA For a limited time, take 50% off select frames and get free shipping during the online eyewear retailer’s summer clearance sale.

J. Crew Take 40% off in stores and online with code LONGWKND.

Joe’s Jeans Through Sept. 6, save 30% off sitewide with code LDW30.

LensDirect Sept. 1 to 5, save 20% off contacts with code LABOR20 and 40% off eyewear, lens replacements and sunglasses with code LABOR40 (exclusions apply).

Levi’s Ending Sept. 6, save up to 50% off select items.

Levi’s

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket (reg. $98) $40 Buy now

Michael Stars Ending Sept. 6, take an extra 30% off sale styles with code LDAY.

M.M.LaFleur Ending Sept. 5, take up to 80% off select styles.

Madewell Save an extra 40% off sale items during the Fall Forward event with code LONGWEEKEND.

Moda Operandi Save up to 80% off select designer pieces.

Mother Save up to 50% off select items and get free shipping on orders of $50 and up.

Nike Ending Sept. 3, get an extra 20% off on sale items for a total savings of up to 50% off with code SUMMER20 when you shop in the Nike app.

Pact From Sept. 1 to 5, take 20% off sitewide, including organic cotton clothing, bedding, bath towels and more.

Pepper Ending Sept. 5, take 40% off select bras and undies with code LDW22.

Ralph Lauren For a limited time, save up to 30% off the brand’s Purple Label, Double RL and Ralph Lauren Home designer collections and up to 40% off Polo Ralph Lauren.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton Sweater (reg. $128) $65 Buy now

Rebag Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, save on select pre-loved designer bags and accessories.

Revolve Save up to 70% off select sale items.

Shopbop Enjoy up to 60% off designer brands including Ulla Johnson, Rhode, LoveShackFancy, Agolde, Mother and other luxe labels.

Splendid Ending Sept. 6, take 40% off almost everything with code REFRESH.

Tanya Taylor Ending Sept. 6, take 25% off select items with code LDW25.

TKTees Ending Sept. 6, save 25 to 70% off the celeb-loved basics label.

Trina Turk Ending Sept. 5, take an extra 30% off sale items and up to 40% off swimwear.

Universal Standard Save up to 48% off on ComfortDenim jeans and up to $100 when you bundle tees.

Verishop Ending Sept. 9, save up to 70% off ethical and sustainable brands including WVN, Whimsy + Row, London Rag, Sachin & Babi, Richer Poorer and more.

Vestiaire Collective Save up to 70% off pre-loved designer pieces with code LDW40.

White + Warren Ending Sept. 5, take an extra 20% off sale items for a total of up to 65% off with code LDW20.

White + Warren

White + Warren Linen Blend Rib Tank (reg. $155) $44 Buy now

The Best Labor Day Deals on Footwear

Aerosoles Take an additional 50% off sale footwear.

Aldo Save 20% off orders of $150 and up.

Allbirds Save up to 40% off select items.

Aquatalia For a limited time, save up to 75% off select women’s and men’s styles with code EXTRA25; Sept. 3 to 8, save up to 80% off during the brand’s online warehouse sale.

Aquatalia Macie Sandals (reg. $295) $150 Buy now

Cariuma Get a “free” add-on with code ADDIT.

DSW Save 25% off shoes from Salomon (through Sept. 6) and Keen (through Sept. 8), plus earn double rewards points for a limited time.

Famous Footwear Save $10 off orders of $50 and up, $15 off $75 and up or $20 off purchases of $100 and up with code BACKTOSCHOOL22; plus get up to 25% off select Nike shoes and earn double points on purchases.

M. Gemi Sept. 2 to 5, take up to 70% off select styles.

New Balance Shop kids footwear for $75 and under.

Vans Ending Sept. 5, Vans Family members get 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply); the rewards program is free to join.

Vans