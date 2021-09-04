Shopping: The Best Labor Day Tech Deals, From 4K TVs and iPads to Robot Vacuums

If you’re already shopping for your bedroom, closet or vanity, why not upgrade the rest of your abode with smart home devices? Some of the best Labor Day weekend sales also feature deep discounts on best-selling tech products, including Apple MacBooks and AirPods, Amazon’s lineup of Alexa-enabled devices, Facebook Portal video screens, smart thermostats, robot vacuums and much more.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day tech deals to shop now through Monday and beyond, and keep your eyes on this page as we’ll be updating the list regularly.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Best Labor Day Weekend Laptop and Tablet Deals

1. 2020 Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip, 256GB

Apple’s best-selling 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip has been marked down again since we last check to an extra $50 off, so you can get the 256GB storage option for just $1,149 (reg. $1,299).

Apple 2020 MacBook Pro, 13-Inch 256GB $1,149 Buy now

2. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

You’ll have to act quick if you want to get Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop (reg. $1,200) for only $1,060 during Amazon’s Daily Deals. The 17.3-inch laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card, 16 GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Acer Gaming Laptop (reg. 1,200) $1,060 Buy now

3. 2021 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 128GB

Originally $799, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage is now only $749. The tablet features Apple’s speedy M1 chip, making it great for streaming HD videos, gaming and note-taking.

2021 Apple iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, 11-Inch 128TB (reg. $799) $749+ Buy now

The Best Labor Day Weekend TV Deals

1. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series RK Smart Roku LED TV

TCL’s best-selling 50-inch Class-4 Series Smart Roku LED TV is just under $400, down from $500. It’s also available in other sizes (from 43 to 85 inches) that are also on sale, and it’s equipped with Dolby Digital sound for room-filling surround sound and Bluetooth so you can stream your own music. Don’t forget to pick up a soundbar and TV stand, too.

TCL 50-Inch 4K Smart Roku LED TV (reg. $500) $398 Buy now

2. Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum LED Smart TV

Take $70 off Vizio’s 58-inch M-series 4K smart TV, which boasts a cinematic display that can show over a billion hues of colors and up to 600 nits of brightness. It’s compatible with Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Pandora and other streaming video services as well as virtual assistants (Apple Homekit, Alexa and Google Home), and the IQ 4K HDR processors mean that gamers can expect smooth gameplay.

Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K LED Smart TV (reg. $770) $700 Buy now

The Best Labor Day Weekend Headphone Deals

1. Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds

These best-selling Bluetooth earbuds by Sennheiser are only $100, so you’re getting them for 50% off the original $200 price. (They’re also available in white for $97.) You’ll get up to 20 hours of battery life, a built-in audio equalizer that adapts to your preferences, voice assistant compatibility and digital controls via Sennheiser’s iOS or Android app.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds (reg. $200) $100 Buy now

2. Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones

Beats’ Solo Pro wireless noise-cancelling headphones are marked down to $170, so you’re getting 43% off the original $300 price tag. The over-head headphones offer active noise cancelling and up to 22 hours of listening time, plus hands-free voice controls and a built-in microphone.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (reg. $300) $170 Buy now

3. Apple AirPods Pro

Yes, Apple’s AirPods Pro are still on sale, and now’s a good time to scoop them up for $190 (reg. $249) before a newer (and pricier) version is expected to be announced.

Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249) $190 Buy now

The Best Labor Day Weekend Smart Home Deals

1. Ring Alarm Home Security System, 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen)

Save up to 30% off Ring’s 5- to 14-piece home security systems, which boast an easy DIY setup and are compatible with Alexa. You’ll get a base station, keypad, contact sensors, motion detectors and a range extender, depending on which kit you select, and features include alerts if broken glass or smoke alarmed are detected, monitoring when you’re away from home and the optional Alexa Guard Plus emergency response plan.

Ring Alarm 8-Pc. Home Security System (reg. $250) $200 Buy now

2. Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker

The latest generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart home hubs are going for $35 to $80 (reg. $50 to $100), including the Dot, the kids Dot and the regular Echo.

Courtesy of Amazon

Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker (reg. $100) $80 Buy now

3. Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum

Ending Sept. 6, get the brand’s best-selling Roborock S6 robot vacuum cleaner (reg. $650) for only $380 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon product page. The smart cleaning device can clean edges and uses adaptive routing to clean efficiently, and you can set room mapping, control which areas are cleaned, schedule cleaning and manage the unit from your smartphone or with Alexa voice controls.

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum (reg. $650) $380 Buy now

4. Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer

If your culinary routine needs a high-tech, Proscenic’s T21 smart air fryer is only $89 (reg. $129) when you apply the $40 off coupon on the product’s Amazon page. The Wi-Fi-enabled kitchen appliance lets you connect to your smartphone to control and monitor your cooking process, find recipes, use presets and more.

5. Facebook Portal

Facebook’s Portal smart video calling devices are also on sale on Amazon for up to 48% off, including its 10-inch screen, the 15.6-inch Plus and the TV option. The screens make it easier to call family or join Zoom conferences for work, and the smart camera automatically zooms and pans to ensure that everyone stays in the frame. The devices are also compatible with Spotify, Pandora, Instagram and Facebook, so you can listen to your favorite music or display photos and video from social media. Kids will also love that the smart screens let you read storybooks with music, animation and AR effects.

Facebook Portal (reg. $179) $99 Buy now

6. Echo Show 8

On sale for just $100, Echo’s latest Show 8 (reg. $120; also available in a Blink Mini camera bundle) lets you make video calls, check your calendar, set times, control cameras and other smart devices, stream HD content from Prime Video and Netflix and more. The eight-inch screen has built-in security features such as an on-off microphone button and a camera shutter.

Echo Show 8 (reg. $130) $100 Buy now

7. Amazon Eero 6 Wi-Fi System

Bump up your home Wi-Fi with Amazon’s Eero 6 router and extender kit, which is only $195 (or 30% off $279). The Wi-Fi system supports up to 500 megabytes per second over wireless or 900 mbps wired, and can cover up to 5,000 square feet.

Amazon Eero 6 Wi-Fi System (reg. $279) $195 Buy now

6. Ring Video Doorbell 3

Amazon-owned Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 is only $140 (down from $180). The Wi-Fi-enabled device lets you monitor and speak to visitors from your smartphone, tablet or computer with 1080p HD video quality, and the unit also has improved motion detection, privacy zones and mobile notifications.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 (reg. $180) $140 Buy now

7. Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Control your home’s air conditioning and heat when you’re away with Google’s third-generation Nest thermostat (reg. $249), which is on sale for $199. The unit learns your preferences and features eco settings to conserve money and energy, and you can program, schedule and change temperatures from the thermostat or your phone, computer or tablet.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (reg. $249) $199 Buy now

8. Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station

If you’re out in the wild (or just need an emergency charging option) and want to ensure your tech is powered up, Jackery’s Explorer 500 portable power station is an additional $80 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $420 (reg. $600). Just be sure to clip the coupon on the product page to get the deal.