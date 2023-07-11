Amazon Prime Day’s Best Deals on This Sydney Sweeney-Loved Korean Brand Include a TikTok-Famous Lip Mask and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re not already a fan of Laneige, let us introduce you to the Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson. Amazon Prime Day is as good a time as any to get familiar with the cult-favorite skincare, since the brand’s best-selling items are on sale for a whopping 30 percent off.

Through July 12, skincare-loving deal hunters can shop Laneige’s TikTok-famous Lip Sleeping Mask, Lip Glowy Balm (which we’ve seen sell out at every Prime sale event), Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, Glowy Makeup Serum and many other products.

Laneige’s products have won over many a beauty buyer with appealing packaging, but what truly seals the deal is the moisturizing power built into these masks and serums. The brand formulated its skincare to help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, with special ingredients such as Diamond Powder designed to “lock in moisture while helping to balance oil-water ratio,” resulting in a “smoother complexion and long-lasting makeup wear.”

Amazon reviewers rave about how the lip mask healed their chapped lips in a matter of hours. Others sing the praises of Laneige’s moisturizers, with several customers writing that these products reduced their fine lines.

Ready for dewy, moisturized skin? Keep reading for the top Laneige products to add to your cart through Wednesday from Amazon’s epic sale, and check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $16.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask (30% off)

Amazon

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask $22.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm (30% off)

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm $12.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer (30% off)

Amazon

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer $28.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum (30% off)

LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum $22.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

LANEIGE Retinol Firming Cream Treatment (30% off)

LANEIGE Retinol Firming Cream Treatment $27.30 on Amazon.com Buy now

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum (30% off)

Amazon

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum $31.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides (30% off)

Amazon

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer $25.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm (30% off)

Amazon