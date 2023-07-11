×
Amazon Prime Day’s Best Deals on This Sydney Sweeney-Loved Korean Brand Include a TikTok-Famous Lip Mask and More

Save 30 percent off Laneige's best-selling Lip Glowy Balm (which always sells out) and Sleeping Mask, celeb-adored Water Bank moisturizers and more.

Sydney Sweeney for Laneige
Sydney Sweeney for Laneige Courtesy of Laneige

If you’re not already a fan of Laneige, let us introduce you to the Korean beauty brand loved by celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson. Amazon Prime Day is as good a time as any to get familiar with the cult-favorite skincare, since the brand’s best-selling items are on sale for a whopping 30 percent off.

Through July 12, skincare-loving deal hunters can shop Laneige’s TikTok-famous Lip Sleeping Mask, Lip Glowy Balm (which we’ve seen sell out at every Prime sale event), Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, Glowy Makeup Serum and many other products.

Laneige’s products have won over many a beauty buyer with appealing packaging, but what truly seals the deal is the moisturizing power built into these masks and serums. The brand formulated its skincare to help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, with special ingredients such as Diamond Powder designed to “lock in moisture while helping to balance oil-water ratio,” resulting in a “smoother complexion and long-lasting makeup wear.”

Amazon reviewers rave about how the lip mask healed their chapped lips in a matter of hours. Others sing the praises of Laneige’s moisturizers, with several customers writing that these products reduced their fine lines.

Ready for dewy, moisturized skin? Keep reading for the top Laneige products to add to your cart through Wednesday from Amazon’s epic sale, and check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)

laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $16.80 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask (30% off)

laneige water sleeping mask

Amazon

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask $22.40 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm (30% off)

laneige lip glowy balm

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm $12.60 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer (30% off)

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

Amazon

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer $28.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum (30% off)

LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum $22.40 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LANEIGE Retinol Firming Cream Treatment (30% off)

Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment

LANEIGE Retinol Firming Cream Treatment $27.30 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum (30% off)

Amazon

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum $31.50 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides (30% off)

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides

Amazon

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer $25.20 on Amazon.com

Buy now

LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm (30% off)

LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm

Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm $17.50 on Amazon.com

Buy now

