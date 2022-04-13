The Best Laptop Bags For Work and Play

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

As office life returns for some, it’s not surprising that there’s a renewed interest in work-friendly accessories, such as a good backpack, water bottle, or even headphones for public transport. Whether you’re heading to a corporate office, your favorite neighborhood cafe or traveling with your trusted device, a reliable laptop bag can help tote your tech safely — while keeping you organized on the go, too.

If you’re looking for the best laptop bag, there are a few factors to consider. Do you want a classic backpack with a padded laptop compartment? Or is a messenger more your style? Does your destination call for something fancier, like a designer briefcase? You’ll also want to consider durability, weight, practicality, and, of course, style. Ahead, we’ve put together some of the best laptop bags that are both functional and fashionable — check out our top picks below.

1. Away The Everywhere Bag

BEST OVERALL

Away’s Everywhere Bag is one of the best laptop bags for daily commutes. Easily fitting a laptop up to 15 inches, the waterproof carryall helps to keep your electronics dry. It’s sufficiently roomy — there’s space for a water bottle, an extra layer and even gym clothes if you fancy getting a sweat on before or after the workday. Wearers can enjoy flexibility in style as it can be used as a handheld or cross-body bag. (Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle and Jonathan Groff have worn the brand.)

Away Everywhere Bag $165 Buy now

2. Peak Design Everyday Messenger

BEST FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS

Shutterbugs can tote their cameras and laptops comfortably with Peak Design’s Everyday Messenger, which has two hidden external carry straps to keep bulky items secure, whether you’re walking, riding public transit or on a bike or motorcycle. The patented MagLatch lets you access your stuff quickly and easily, and the bag fits laptops up to 13 inches. It has enough space to carry the necessities of a day of work or play, and the brand says it’s one of the best laptop bags for DSLR cameras and drones. It can also cope with the elements as the 200 percent recycled nylon exterior is entirely waterproof, and it comes in two sleek colors.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag $219.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Targus Geo Lite Laptop Backpack

BEST VALUE LAPTOP BAG

Not interested in burning a hole in your wallet, but still want good value? The Targus GeoLite backpack fits that need. You can fit up to 16-inch laptops with room to spare. The padded straps and a ventilated back create a unique airflow system for comfort, and both side pockets are large enough to fit water bottles.

Targus GeoLite Backpack $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Amazon Basics 15.6-Inch Professional Laptop Bag

MOST AFFORDABLE LAPTOP BAG

One of the best budget laptop bags, Amazon’s cross-body carryall has a luggage passthrough and padded strap, making it perfect for travelers who prefer something basic, comfortable and functional. It holds laptops up to 15.6 inches and the interior pockets and zippered compartments keep essentials organized.

Amazon Basics 15.6-Inch Laptop Bag $18.03 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Fjallraven Kanken No. 2 Laptop Pack

MOST VERSATILE LAPTOP BAG

Fjallraven’s best-selling Kanken backpacks are notorious for their comfort and weight distribution, and the brand’s laptop-friendly No. 2 bag continues that trend. Your tech will stay protected, largely thanks to a padded laptop sleeve with a zipper and the G-1000 water-resistant material. It has a 16-liter capacity, a front pocket and two side pockets, so there’s tons of room for other stuff. Like all of the brand’s boxy backpacks, this one includes a heavy duty seat pad that also protects your back.

Fjallraven Kanken No. 2 Backpack $129.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Solo Reade Vintage Leather Backpack

BEST LEATHER BACKPACK

You don’t always have to shell out $1000 for a well-made leather bag. A viable, more cost-effective alternative is the Solo Reade Vintage backpack, which is made of full-grain leather and features a 15.6-inch padded laptop pocket, plus plenty of storage space for everything else you might need. The soft leather doesn’t need too much breaking in, making it comfortable to wear.

Solo Reade Vintage $149.88 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Day Owl Backpack

BEST MINIMALIST LAPTOP BACKPACK

The Day Owl Backpack seamlessly marries practicality with aesthetic appeal. Available in a range stylish colors, this minimalist and sleek bag can fit up to a 16-inch laptop and has a side pocket for a water bottle or a small umbrella. It’s entirely waterproof and is made from sustainable materials. Furthermore, the company’s free recycling program lets you return your old backpack (no matter the brand) before buying a new one — limiting waste in the buying and selling process.

Day Owl The Backpack $149 Buy now

8. Light Flight Expandable Laptop Bag

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT BAG FOR LARGE LAPTOPS

Light Flight’s expandable laptop bag fits devices up to 17.3 inches and has a handy passthrough for a luggage handle, making it great for traveling. It has a comfortable padded shoulder strap and vegan leather handles, plus all of the interior pockets and zippered compartments for your essentials. The water-resistant fabric keeps your belongings dry, and the bottom zipper lets you expand the capacity.

Light Flight Expandable Laptop Bag $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. Moshi Muto Backpack

BEST MINIMALIST LAPTOP BACKPACK

If you can’t decide between a briefcase, messenger or backpack, the Moshi Muto three-in-one is one of the most versatile laptop bags out there. The weatherproof work bag can operate as any style of laptop bag, and you can switch between the three seamlessly. And regardless of position, it still very much does its job. You can fit up to a 13-inch screen, and there’s room for a tablet, too. At under two pounds, it’s also among the best lightweight laptop bags.

Moshi Muto 3-in-1 Convertible Backpack $150 Buy now

10. Filson Padded Laptop Briefcase

BEST INVESTMENT BRIEFCASE

If you dig the rugged look, Filson’s padded laptop bag looks the part — and then some, thanks to the brass hardware, bridle leather details and durable 22-ounce twill fabric. The water-repellent material, padded foam compartment and storm flap keep your devices dry and protected, and the carryall can fit laptops up to 15 inches.