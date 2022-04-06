Shopping: The Best Laptop Stands For Adding Comfort to Your Workspace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Working at a laptop all day isn’t always the most comfortable. As well as the undeniable strain on your eyes and wrists, there’s a tendency to slouch over as we go about our daily grind — resulting in soreness and stiffness at the end of the work day. However, there are ways to alleviate that — and one of them is a good laptop stand.

It’s a simple concept: having your screen elevated keeps you more upright, and lightens the stress on your back and shoulders. So, if you’re hunched over at home, or even crammed tightly into an office cubicle, having some flexibility with your screen can be invaluable.

Just as with lap desks or standing desks, it’s easy to assume that there’s little to differentiate laptop stands that seem to look reasonably similar and share the same purpose. But we all work differently, stand in distinct poses and likely have varying workspaces. That means that any good laptop stand should fundamentally be flexible, adjustable and, obviously roomy enough to fit any daily working conditions as needed.

Here’s a look at five of the best laptop stands that can fit those criteria — and add in a few more fun features, too.

It isn’t easy to find a laptop stand that’s the right blend of sturdy and flexible. The obVus delivers on that, thanks to a slick and light design that also allows for a range of working positions. It’s made entirely out of lightweight aluminum, but it can also support the heftiest of laptops without buckling or losing its position. This adjustable laptop stand also has a ventilation space and extra hinge so you can easily use a tablet for gaming or taking notes. It collapses and folds neatly, so it works great for hybrid working or traveling.

While metal stands make a lot of sense, there’s something about a wooden stand that adds an organic aesthetic to a workspace. That’s the appeal of Grovemade’s wood laptop stand, which is made out of walnut and maple plywood, while the feet are concocted from cork. That gives the stand a sturdy, organic look. There’s also a retractable pocket for other belongings and a stainless steel holder to keep your laptop in place. It can hold up to 200 pounds and you can add on a tray and mousepad to complete the sleek set.

Versatility is crucial in a laptop stand, and for those with back and neck problems, the ability to stand at different heights and move around is also important. And it’s for those people that the PWR+ laptop stand is most useful. It’s one of the best ergonomic laptop stands on the market thanks to its flexibility, as it can be adjusted nine different ways. The solid metal frame and heavy-duty hinges make it extra sturdy, too.

Laptop stands can sometimes be an eyesore, and for some, it’s a reasonable trade-off considering the productivity boost they offer. But you won’t have to sacrifice style with MOFT Z’s Invisible Thin Sit-Stand Desk. The stand has a sleek design made from thin but sturdy fiberglass, pieced together in a smart-looking Z-shape. Those pieces are flexible enough to offer varying angles (from 25 to 60 degrees) and up to an extra 10 inches of lift for your screen. It can also function as an iPad or tablet stand, and it folds flat so you can easily travel with it.

You can get a perfectly good laptop stand for under $100. However, if you’ve got a little more to spend and want more features, consider the VariDesk Pro Plus standing desk converter. The stand is over two feet wide and offers three feet of extra height, and has adjustable monitor and keyboard shelves to best suit your sitting or standing needs. The sturdy base can support two monitors as well as a slew of office supplies. Basically, if you want to turn your basic table into a fancy desk, the VariDesk is your best bet.