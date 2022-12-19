The 60+ Best Last-Minute Gifts to Shop on Amazon, from $10 Stocking Stuffers to Tech Gifts Under $500

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
The holiday clock is ticking for last-minute gifts. In addition to the many retailers that offer convenient in-store pickup and same-day delivery, Amazon is one the best places for busy shoppers looking for presents for everyone on their list.
It gets even better if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, which grants you access to same-day delivery and speedy two-day shipping on millions of items. (The list of perks goes on and on, including access to Emmy-winning Prime Video shows, exclusive savings events, limited-time deals and much more.)
That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best gift ideas on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for top presents for her, him, kids, tech lovers and anyone else who’s got you stumped, our top picks range from stocking stuffers approved by Oprah Winfrey and foolproof tech gifts to beauty sets and unique treats for those hard-to-shop-for folks on your list.
Our list is organized by price, so keep scrolling to find the best gifts on Amazon under $10, $25, $50, $100, $200, $300 and upwards. There’s truly something for everyone: think family-friendly card games, toys for kids at heart, instant hammocks for outdoorsy people, best-selling mascara for makeup mavens, utterly ridiculous finds (the gift of nothing, anyone?), luxury fashion and beauty and smart home gadgets, to name a few.
As of press time, all of our selections are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas, so we recommend checking Amazon to confirm the exact delivery date before you check out.
Looking for more? Check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guides here.
The Best Gifts on Amazon for $10 and Under
Gemosa Tennis Bracelet (20% off)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea (30% off)
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel (33% off)
Dash Mini Waffle Maker (23% off)
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Yeti In My Spaghetti Game (41% off)
Lily England Detangling Brush (17% off)
The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal (33% off)
Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk.
The Best Gifts on Amazon for $25 and Under
Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer (20% off with coupon)
Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (5% off)
Asakuki 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser
OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker (extra 20% off with coupon)
Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel (50% off)
Taco vs Burrito Card Game (20% off)
TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie (13% off)
Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Portable Charger
Wild Republic Red Panda Plush (13% off)
Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack (20% off with coupon)
Amazon Smart Plug
The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $50 and Under
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock
iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones ($12 off with coupon)
Greta Ono Personalized Docking Station
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (33% off)
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy (45% off)
Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set (15% off)
Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera (14% off)
Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs
Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack
Roku Streaming Stick 4K+
Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag
Peter Dunda Disposable Face Coverings, 50 pc.
National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes
Facetory 25 Sheet Mask Collection
Made by Nacho Freeze Dried Cat Treats
LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger
Elijah’s Xtreme Award Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack
UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand
Smartivity Music Machine
2022 Echo Dot Kids Smart Speaker (50% off)
RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $100 and Under
Beats Noise Cancelling Studio Buds (40% off)
JW PEI Women’s Abacus Bag
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (40% off)
Omorovicza Limited Edition Perfecting Duo Set
Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard (10% off)
Clé De Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Mini Kit
Luna Weighted Blanket, Queen (32% off)
Amazon 2022 Kindle (10% off)
Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet
SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones (23% off)
Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display (10% off with coupon)
HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset (31% off)
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test (59% off)
The Art of Shaving Travel Kit
Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slipper (30% off)
Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 Skincare Set
The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $250 and Under
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Sergio Hudson Signature Belt (25% off)
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine (27% off)
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor (27% off)
Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame (17% off)
Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge
The Best Amazon Prime Gifts Under $500
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB with Carrying Case
La Perla Long Silk Pajamas
Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop ($240 off)
