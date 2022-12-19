The 60+ Best Last-Minute Gifts to Shop on Amazon, from $10 Stocking Stuffers to Tech Gifts Under $500

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday clock is ticking for last-minute gifts. In addition to the many retailers that offer convenient in-store pickup and same-day delivery, Amazon is one the best places for busy shoppers looking for presents for everyone on their list.

It gets even better if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, which grants you access to same-day delivery and speedy two-day shipping on millions of items. (The list of perks goes on and on, including access to Emmy-winning Prime Video shows, exclusive savings events, limited-time deals and much more.)

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best gift ideas on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for top presents for her, him, kids, tech lovers and anyone else who’s got you stumped, our top picks range from stocking stuffers approved by Oprah Winfrey and foolproof tech gifts to beauty sets and unique treats for those hard-to-shop-for folks on your list.

Our list is organized by price, so keep scrolling to find the best gifts on Amazon under $10, $25, $50, $100, $200, $300 and upwards. There’s truly something for everyone: think family-friendly card games, toys for kids at heart, instant hammocks for outdoorsy people, best-selling mascara for makeup mavens, utterly ridiculous finds (the gift of nothing, anyone?), luxury fashion and beauty and smart home gadgets, to name a few.

As of press time, all of our selections are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas, so we recommend checking Amazon to confirm the exact delivery date before you check out.

Looking for more? Check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guides here.

The Best Gifts on Amazon for $10 and Under

Gemosa Tennis Bracelet (20% off) Amazon Gemoso Tennis Bracelet $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea (30% off) Amazon Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea $8.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel (33% off) Amazon Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Dash Mini Waffle Maker (23% off) Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine $12.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Yeti In My Spaghetti Game (41% off) Amazon Yeti In My Spaghetti $8.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lily England Detangling Brush (17% off) Amazon Lily England Detangling Brush $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal (33% off) The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk. Amazon Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk. $5.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Gifts on Amazon for $25 and Under

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer (20% off with coupon) Amazon Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (5% off) Amazon Dots for Spots Pimple Patches for Face $14.27 on Amazon.com Buy now

Asakuki 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon ASAKUKI 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker (extra 20% off with coupon) Amazon OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift Amazon Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm $17 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel (50% off) Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $12.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Taco vs Burrito Card Game (20% off) Amazon Taco vs Burrito Card Game $15.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie (13% off) Amazon TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie $13.11 on Amazon.com Buy now

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Portable Charger Amazon Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Power Bank $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Wild Republic Red Panda Plush (13% off) Amazon Wild Republic Red Panda Plush $15.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack (20% off with coupon) Amazon Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack $14.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Smart Plug Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $50 and Under

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $34.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones ($12 off with coupon) Amazon iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Greta Ono Personalized Docking Station Amazon Greta Ono Engraved Docking Station $29.94 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (33% off) Amazon 2022 Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy (45% off) Amazon Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy $29.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set (15% off) Amazon Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera (14% off) Amazon Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs Amazon Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack Amazon Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack $29.87 on Amazon.com Buy now

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Streaming Device $68.65 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Amazon Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket $40.10 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Amazon BAGSMART Large Toiletry Bag $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Peter Dunda Disposable Face Coverings, 50 pc. Amazon Peter Dunda Disposable Face Coverings, 50 pc. $50.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes Amazon National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Facetory 25 Sheet Mask Collection Amazon Facetory 25 Sheet Mask Collection $37.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

Made by Nacho Freeze Dried Cat Treats Amazon Made by Nacho Freeze Dried Cat Treats $29.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger Amazon LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger $49.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Elijah’s Xtreme Award Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack Amazon Elijah’s Xtreme Award Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack $29.71 on Amazon.com Buy now

UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

Amazon

UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand $35.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Smartivity Music Machine Amazon Smartivity Music Machine STEAM Building Kit for Kids Ages 8 and Up $45.08 on Amazon.com Buy now

2022 Echo Dot Kids Smart Speaker (50% off) Amazon All-New Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release) $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $100 and Under

Beats Noise Cancelling Studio Buds (40% off) Amazon Beats Studio Buds $89.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

JW PEI Women’s Abacus Bag Amazon JW PEI Women’s Abacus Shoulder Bag (Cane sugar) $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (40% off) Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2021 release) $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Omorovicza Limited Edition Perfecting Duo Set Amazon Omorovicza Limited Edition Perfecting Duo Set $65.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard (10% off) Amazon Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Clé De Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Mini Kit Amazon Clé De Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Mini Kit $98.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Luna Weighted Blanket, Queen (32% off) Amazon Luna Weighted Blanket $84.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amazon 2022 Kindle (10% off) Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet Amazon Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet $69.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones (23% off) Amazon SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display (10% off with coupon) Amazon Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display $95.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset (31% off)

Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset $122.66 on Amazon.com Buy now

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test (59% off) Amazon AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $49.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Art of Shaving Travel Kit The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Travel Kit $100.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slipper (30% off) Amazon UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Black, 8 M US $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 Skincare Set Amazon Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 $75.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $250 and Under

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $229.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sergio Hudson Signature Belt (25% off) Amazon Sergio Hudson Signature Belt $221.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine (27% off) Amazon Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine $219.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor (27% off) Amazon Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor $194.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame (17% off) Amazon Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame $149.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge Amazon Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge $249.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Best Amazon Prime Gifts Under $500

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con $349.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB with Carrying Case Amazon Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB with Carrying Case $458.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

La Perla Long Silk Pajamas Amazon La Perla, Silk Pajama Set, M, Black $485.00 on Amazon.com Buy now