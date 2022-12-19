×
The 60+ Best Last-Minute Gifts to Shop on Amazon, from $10 Stocking Stuffers to Tech Gifts Under $500

Everything is eligible for speedy Prime shipping before Christmas, too.

Best Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon
Courtesy of Brand (7)

The holiday clock is ticking for last-minute gifts. In addition to the many retailers that offer convenient in-store pickup and same-day delivery, Amazon is one the best places for busy shoppers looking for presents for everyone on their list.

It gets even better if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, which grants you access to same-day delivery and speedy two-day shipping on millions of items. (The list of perks goes on and on, including access to Emmy-winning Prime Video shows, exclusive savings events, limited-time deals and much more.)

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best gift ideas on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for top presents for her, him, kids, tech lovers and anyone else who’s got you stumped, our top picks range from stocking stuffers approved by Oprah Winfrey and foolproof tech gifts to beauty sets and unique treats for those hard-to-shop-for folks on your list.

Our list is organized by price, so keep scrolling to find the best gifts on Amazon under $10, $25, $50, $100, $200, $300 and upwards. There’s truly something for everyone: think family-friendly card games, toys for kids at heart, instant hammocks for outdoorsy people, best-selling mascara for makeup mavens, utterly ridiculous finds (the gift of nothing, anyone?), luxury fashion and beauty and smart home gadgets, to name a few.

As of press time, all of our selections are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas, so we recommend checking Amazon to confirm the exact delivery date before you check out.

Looking for more? Check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guides here.

The Best Gifts on Amazon for $10 and Under

Gemosa Tennis Bracelet (20% off)

Gemosa Tennis Bracelet

Gemoso Tennis Bracelet $9.99 on Amazon.com

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea (30% off)

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea $8.40 on Amazon.com

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel (33% off)

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $7.99 on Amazon.com

Dash Mini Waffle Maker (23% off)

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine $12.59 on Amazon.com

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 on Amazon.com

Yeti In My Spaghetti Game (41% off)

Yeti in My Spaghetti Game

Yeti In My Spaghetti $8.79 on Amazon.com

Lily England Detangling Brush (17% off)

Lily England Detangling Brush

Lily England Detangling Brush $9.99 on Amazon.com

The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal (33% off)

Lily England Detangling Brush

The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal $7.99 on Amazon.com

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk.

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk.

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-pk. $5.39 on Amazon.com

The Best Gifts on Amazon for $25 and Under

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer (20% off with coupon)

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $19.99 on Amazon.com

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (5% off)

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches for Face $14.27 on Amazon.com

Asakuki 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser

Asakuki 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser

ASAKUKI 100ml Essential Oil Diffuser $22.99 on Amazon.com

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker (extra 20% off with coupon)

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker

OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker $19.99 on Amazon.com

Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift

Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift

Witty Yeti The Gift of Nothing Gag Gift $15.99 on Amazon.com

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm $17 on Amazon.com

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel (50% off)

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $12.95 on Amazon.com

Taco vs Burrito Card Game (20% off)

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game $15.98 on Amazon.com

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie (13% off)

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie $13.11 on Amazon.com

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Portable Charger

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Portable Charger

Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Power Bank $21.99 on Amazon.com

Wild Republic Red Panda Plush (13% off)

Wild Republic Red Panda Plush

Wild Republic Red Panda Plush $15.49 on Amazon.com

Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack (20% off with coupon)

Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack

Steeped Single Serve Coffee Variety Pack $14.95 on Amazon.com

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug $24.99 on Amazon.com

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $50 and Under

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $34.95 on Amazon.com

iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones ($12 off with coupon)

iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones

iClever Kids Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones $39.99 on Amazon.com

Greta Ono Personalized Docking Station

Greta Ono Personalized Docking Station

Greta Ono Engraved Docking Station $29.94 on Amazon.com

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (33% off)

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

2022 Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock $39.99 on Amazon.com

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy (45% off)

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy

Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy $29.97 on Amazon.com

Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set (15% off)

Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set

Harry Potter Gryffindor House Scarf & Pom Beanie Set $34.99 on Amazon.com

Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera (14% off)

Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera $29.99 on Amazon.com

Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs

Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs

Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box, 4 pairs $29.99 on Amazon.com

Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack

Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack

Chia Pet Bob Ross with Seed Pack $29.87 on Amazon.com

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ Streaming Device $68.65 on Amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer

Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket $40.10 on Amazon.com

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

BAGSMART Large Toiletry Bag Travel Bag

BAGSMART Large Toiletry Bag $29.99 on Amazon.com

Peter Dunda Disposable Face Coverings, 50 pc.

Peter Dunda Disposable Face Coverings, 50 pc.

Peter Dunda Disposable Face Coverings, 50 pc. $50.00 on Amazon.com

National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes

National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes

National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes $29.99 on Amazon.com

Facetory 25 Sheet Mask Collection

Facetory 25 Sheet Mask Collection

Facetory 25 Sheet Mask Collection $37.50 on Amazon.com

Made by Nacho Freeze Dried Cat Treats

Made by Nacho Freeze Dried Cat Treats

Made by Nacho Freeze Dried Cat Treats $29.96 on Amazon.com

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger $49.95 on Amazon.com

Elijah’s Xtreme Award Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Elijah's Xtreme Award Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Elijah’s Xtreme Award Winning Hot Sauce Variety Pack $29.71 on Amazon.com

UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

UBeesize 10-in. Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand $35.99 on Amazon.com

Smartivity Music Machine

Smartivity Music Machine

Smartivity Music Machine STEAM Building Kit for Kids Ages 8 and Up $45.08 on Amazon.com

2022 Echo Dot Kids Smart Speaker (50% off)

2022 Echo Dot Kids Smart Speaker

All-New Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release) $29.99 on Amazon.com

RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

RoyalHouse Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set $27.99 on Amazon.com

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $100 and Under

Beats Noise Cancelling Studio Buds (40% off)

Beats Studio True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Beats Studio Buds $89.95 on Amazon.com

JW PEI Women’s Abacus Bag

JW PEI Women's Abacus Bag

JW PEI Women’s Abacus Shoulder Bag (Cane sugar) $99.99 on Amazon.com

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (40% off)

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021 release)

Fire HD 10 tablet (2021 release) $89.99 on Amazon.com

Omorovicza Limited Edition Perfecting Duo Set

Omorovicza Limited Edition Perfecting Duo Set

Omorovicza Limited Edition Perfecting Duo Set $65.00 on Amazon.com

Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard (10% off)

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard $89.99 on Amazon.com

Clé De Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Mini Kit

Clé De Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Mini Kit

Clé De Peau Beauté Limited Edition Lipstick Mini Kit $98.00 on Amazon.com

Luna Weighted Blanket, Queen (32% off)

Luna Weighted Blanket, Queen

Luna Weighted Blanket $84.97 on Amazon.com

Amazon 2022 Kindle (10% off)

Amazon Kindle 2022

All-new Kindle (2022 release) $89.99 on Amazon.com

Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet

Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet

Jaimie Jacobs RFID Flap Boy Slim Magic Wallet $69.00 on Amazon.com

SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones (23% off)

SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones $99.95 on Amazon.com

Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display (10% off with coupon)

Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display

Divoom Sling Bag with LED Display $95.99 on Amazon.com

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset (31% off)

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset $122.66 on Amazon.com

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test (59% off)

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $49.00 on Amazon.com

The Art of Shaving Travel Kit

The Art of Shaving Travel Kit

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Travel Kit $100.00 on Amazon.com

Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slipper (30% off)

Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper Black

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Black, 8 M US $69.99 on Amazon.com

Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 Skincare Set

Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 Skincare Set

Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Vol. 1 $75.00 on Amazon.com

The Best Amazon Prime-Eligible Gifts for $250 and Under

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $229.00 on Amazon.com

Sergio Hudson Signature Belt (25% off)

Sergio Hudson Signature Belt

Sergio Hudson Signature Belt $221.00 on Amazon.com

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine (27% off)

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine $219.99 on Amazon.com

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor (27% off)

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor $194.99 on Amazon.com

Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame (17% off)

Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame

Aura Carver HD WiFi Digital Picture Frame $149.00 on Amazon.com

Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge

Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge

Fluance RT81 Record Player with Audio Technica AT95E Cartridge $249.99 on Amazon.com

The Best Amazon Prime Gifts Under $500

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con $349.99 on Amazon.com

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB with Carrying Case

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB with Carrying Case $458.99 on Amazon.com

La Perla Long Silk Pajamas

La Perla Long Silk Pajamas

La Perla, Silk Pajama Set, M, Black $485.00 on Amazon.com

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop ($240 off)

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop White

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $409.99 on Amazon.com

