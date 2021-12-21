Shopping: The Best Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Pick Up or Get Delivered Before Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

It’s the final stretch of the holiday shopping marathon — and once again, Dec. 25 seemingly crept up on the calendar. When it comes to shopping for the best last-minute gifts, procrastinators and indecisive shoppers don’t have to put up with frenzied store crowds or premium prices for expedited shipping.

Enter BOPIS, a.k.a. the hassle-free option to buy online and pick up in store. Major retailers such as Best Buy, Nordstrom, Sephora, Target and others offer free in-store or curbside pickup, so you can quickly add items to your virtual cart and pick up last-minute items when you swing by to get your goods.

Prefer not to leave the house? Get the A-list treatment and enlist an on-demand delivery service such as Instacart, Postmates or Shipt to drop off your order right to your doorstep. And if all else fails, you can instantly deliver a gift card and let your recipients shop for themselves.

Where to Buy Last-Minute Gifts Online

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best stores that offer in-store or curbside pickup or same-day delivery for online roders, plus some of our top gift-ready picks. From tech gadgets for fitness enthusiasts and stocking stuffers for makeup mavens, to cold-weather style staples and gear for gamers, check out the best last-minute gifts for everyone on your list.

Don’t mind after-Christmas deliveries (or plan on shopping with all of your gift cards)? Explore our holiday gift guides for more present ideas.

Amazon

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the e-commerce giant’s free same-day delivery by 9 p.m. on qualifying orders over $35 placed before noon. Free one- and two-day delivery is also available on more than 10 million items with no minimum purchase.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included) $69.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Funko Pop Marvel: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Funko POP Marvel: Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings - Shang Chi (w/ Bo Staff), Multicolor, Standard $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Fire HD 10 Tablet

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Buy

Save during Best Buy’s Last-Second Savings Event and pick up select items within one hour with in-store or curbside pickup.

Far Cry 6 Video Game for PlayStation 5

'Far Cry 6' Video Game for PS5 $25 Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbuds $120 Buy now

Bloomingdale’s

Order by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 22 for free shipping by Dec. 24, or place your online order by noon for free same-day delivery for the cost of standard shipping plus a $20 fee (Loyallists pay only the $20 fee). Bloomingdale’s also has free in-store and curbside pickup within about two hours of placing your online orders.

Cashmere Solid Scarf $83 Buy now

Frédéric Malle Fragrance Discovery Set for Women

Frédéric Malle Fragrance Discovery Set for Women $35 Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren Allover Pony Print Pajama Pants

Polo Ralph Lauren Allover Pony Print Pajama Pants $44 Buy now

Glossier

Place your order by 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 21 to get your order delivered by Dec. 24. Glossier’s boutiques in London, Los Angeles and Seattle are also offering in-store pickup for online orders.

Glossier The Essential Edit

Glossier The Essential Edit $50 Buy now

Glossier The Nighstand Duo

Glossier The Nighstand Duo $50 Buy now

Lele Sadoughi

Those in the NYC area can shop Lele Sadoughi‘s festive and embellished headbands, face masks, bags and accessories and enjoy same-day delivery on orders of $100 placed before noon within a 20-mile radius of Seacaucus, NJ.

Lela Sadoughi x Liberty of London Christelle Knotted Headband

Lela Sadoughi x Liberty of London Christelle Knotted Headband $75 Buy now

Lela Sadoughi The Pearl Crossbody Phone Chain

Lela Sadoughi The Pearl Crossbody Phone Chain $59 Buy now

Lululemon

Shop at Lululemon online and pick up your order curbside or in store within two hours.

Lululemon Everywhere Bag

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag $38 Buy now

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Jacket

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Full Zip Jacket $128 Buy now

Nordstrom

Order before noon ET Wednesday to guarantee next-day shipping (Thursday) for $12 or next business day delivery (Friday) for $20. Nordstrom is also offering free same- or next-day in-store pickup on items depending on availability at your local store. And through Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, earn $25 when you give a $175 gift card or $30 when you give a $300 gift card.

Valentino Color-Flip Multi-Look Eyeshadow Palette

Valentino Color-Flip Multi-Look Eyeshadow Palette $98 Buy now

Ugg Men’s Scuff Slipper

Ugg Men's Scuff Slipper $80 Buy now

Neiman Marcus

Place your order by 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 and get free two-day shipping when you use the code NMHURRY. Neiman Marcus also offers same-day in-store pickup for orders placed before noon.

Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Scented Candle

Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Scented Candle $98 Buy now

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker $48 Buy now

Saks Fifth Avenue

Through Dec. 23, get a $25 gift card when you buy online and select same-day pick up at your local Saks Fifth Avenue store.

Loeffler Randall Two-Piece Wavy Hair Clips

Loeffler Randall Two-Piece Wavy Hair Clips $35 Buy now

Saint Laurent Tweed AirPods Pro Holder

Saint Laurent Tweed AirPods Pro Holder $295 Buy now

Sephora

The beauty retailer offers same-day delivery when you place your online order by 4 p.m. and same-day in-store or curbside pickup. Through Dec. 24 11:59 p.m. PT, Beauty Insider members can save 20 percent off select full-sized fragrances and enjoy free same-day delivery with codes FRAGRANCE20 and SAMEDAY. And ending Jan. 1, 2022, save an extra 20 percent off sale items with code YEARENDSALE.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Fragrance Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Fragrance $135 Buy now Sunday Riley Wake Up with Me Morning Routine Kit

Sunday Riley Wake Up with Me Morning Routine Kit $95 Buy now

Target

Take advantage of Target’s free same-day in-store or curbside pickup for online orders or use Shipt for same-day delivery.

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset $299 Buy now

Lego Collection x Target Men’s Color Block Puffer Jacket

Lego Collection x Target Men's Color Block Puffer Jacket $60 Buy now

All Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Car

All Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Car $38 Buy now

Ulta

Order by Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. local time for same-day pickup at Ulta stores for online orders, or get same-day delivery until Dec. 23 at 11:45 p.m. ET.

Meaningful Beauty Five-Piece Starter Kit

Meaningful Beauty Five-Piece Starter Kit $54 Buy now

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette $54 Buy now

Walmart

Place your online order at Walmart by Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and get your purchase in two hours or less when you choose Express Delivery. The discount retailer also offers free in-store and curbside pickup.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case $179 Buy now

Little Tikes Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle