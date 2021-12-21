Shopping: The Best Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Pick Up or Get Delivered Before Christmas

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
It’s the final stretch of the holiday shopping marathon — and once again, Dec. 25 seemingly crept up on the calendar. When it comes to shopping for the best last-minute gifts, procrastinators and indecisive shoppers don’t have to put up with frenzied store crowds or premium prices for expedited shipping.
Enter BOPIS, a.k.a. the hassle-free option to buy online and pick up in store. Major retailers such as Best Buy, Nordstrom, Sephora, Target and others offer free in-store or curbside pickup, so you can quickly add items to your virtual cart and pick up last-minute items when you swing by to get your goods.
Prefer not to leave the house? Get the A-list treatment and enlist an on-demand delivery service such as Instacart, Postmates or Shipt to drop off your order right to your doorstep. And if all else fails, you can instantly deliver a gift card and let your recipients shop for themselves.
Where to Buy Last-Minute Gifts Online
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best stores that offer in-store or curbside pickup or same-day delivery for online roders, plus some of our top gift-ready picks. From tech gadgets for fitness enthusiasts and stocking stuffers for makeup mavens, to cold-weather style staples and gear for gamers, check out the best last-minute gifts for everyone on your list.
Don’t mind after-Christmas deliveries (or plan on shopping with all of your gift cards)? Explore our holiday gift guides for more present ideas.
Amazon
Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the e-commerce giant’s free same-day delivery by 9 p.m. on qualifying orders over $35 placed before noon. Free one- and two-day delivery is also available on more than 10 million items with no minimum purchase.
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Funko Pop Marvel: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Best Buy
Save during Best Buy’s Last-Second Savings Event and pick up select items within one hour with in-store or curbside pickup.
Far Cry 6 Video Game for PlayStation 5
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbuds
Bloomingdale’s
Order by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 22 for free shipping by Dec. 24, or place your online order by noon for free same-day delivery for the cost of standard shipping plus a $20 fee (Loyallists pay only the $20 fee). Bloomingdale’s also has free in-store and curbside pickup within about two hours of placing your online orders.
Frédéric Malle Fragrance Discovery Set for Women
Polo Ralph Lauren Allover Pony Print Pajama Pants
Glossier
Place your order by 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 21 to get your order delivered by Dec. 24. Glossier’s boutiques in London, Los Angeles and Seattle are also offering in-store pickup for online orders.
Glossier The Essential Edit
Glossier The Nighstand Duo
Lele Sadoughi
Those in the NYC area can shop Lele Sadoughi‘s festive and embellished headbands, face masks, bags and accessories and enjoy same-day delivery on orders of $100 placed before noon within a 20-mile radius of Seacaucus, NJ.
Lela Sadoughi x Liberty of London Christelle Knotted Headband
Lela Sadoughi The Pearl Crossbody Phone Chain
Lululemon
Shop at Lululemon online and pick up your order curbside or in store within two hours.
Lululemon Everywhere Bag
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
Order before noon ET Wednesday to guarantee next-day shipping (Thursday) for $12 or next business day delivery (Friday) for $20. Nordstrom is also offering free same- or next-day in-store pickup on items depending on availability at your local store. And through Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, earn $25 when you give a $175 gift card or $30 when you give a $300 gift card.
Valentino Color-Flip Multi-Look Eyeshadow Palette
Ugg Men’s Scuff Slipper
Neiman Marcus
Place your order by 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 and get free two-day shipping when you use the code NMHURRY. Neiman Marcus also offers same-day in-store pickup for orders placed before noon.
Jonathan Adler Gilded Muse Scented Candle
Jo Malone Christmas Cracker
Saks Fifth Avenue
Through Dec. 23, get a $25 gift card when you buy online and select same-day pick up at your local Saks Fifth Avenue store.
Loeffler Randall Two-Piece Wavy Hair Clips
Saint Laurent Tweed AirPods Pro Holder
Sephora
The beauty retailer offers same-day delivery when you place your online order by 4 p.m. and same-day in-store or curbside pickup. Through Dec. 24 11:59 p.m. PT, Beauty Insider members can save 20 percent off select full-sized fragrances and enjoy free same-day delivery with codes FRAGRANCE20 and SAMEDAY. And ending Jan. 1, 2022, save an extra 20 percent off sale items with code YEARENDSALE.
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Fragrance
Sunday Riley Wake Up with Me Morning Routine Kit
Target
Take advantage of Target’s free same-day in-store or curbside pickup for online orders or use Shipt for same-day delivery.
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset
Lego Collection x Target Men’s Color Block Puffer Jacket
All Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Car
Ulta
Order by Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. local time for same-day pickup at Ulta stores for online orders, or get same-day delivery until Dec. 23 at 11:45 p.m. ET.
Meaningful Beauty Five-Piece Starter Kit
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
Walmart
Place your online order at Walmart by Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and get your purchase in two hours or less when you choose Express Delivery. The discount retailer also offers free in-store and curbside pickup.
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Little Tikes Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle
