The Best Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support During Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month

Every year from September 15 to October 15, the country comes together to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring key figures and achievements that impact the culture. In addition to applauding the creative contributions of Latinx idols like Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Eva Mendes and Ana De Armas, we’re shining a light on the rising fashion and beauty brands that are breaking ground within the community as well.

This month, J Balvin debuted Oye, a bilingual wellness app designed for the Latinx community, and retailers including Nordstrom, Target and Saks Fifth Avenue are among those highlighting established and emerging brands online and in stores.

Here, we’ve rounded up a handful of Latinx and Hispanic brands loved by your favorite Hollywood stars and insiders. From colorful basics brand Parade (recently worn by cover star Sydney Sweeney) and haircare label Ceremonia, to sustainable fashion label Thrifts + Threads (seen on Janelle Monae, Hailey Bieber and others) and queer Latina-founded brand JZD (sported Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Camila Mendes), join us in celebrating and supporting these businesses today and every day.

1. Parade

Parade

Cami Téllez is the daughter of Colombian immigrants and the founder of Parade — a viral intimates brand known for its seamless, pop-hued apparel for all genders and sizes. The company, which raised $8 million in funding in its first year, also landed fans in Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry and Sydney Sweeney, who modeled for recent Parade campaigns.

Parade

Parade Lounging 2-Piece Set $46 Buy now

2. JZD

JZD

JZD is a queer Latina-owned lifestyle brand worn by Latinx stars including Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Camila Mendes. Founded by Mexican-American wife-and-wife Jen and Vero Zeano, the brand recently launched in Target.

JZD

JZD Corazon Latino T-Shirt $16 Buy now

3. Ceremonia

Ceremonia

Swedish Latina Babba Rivera launched Ceremonia in 2020 to provide a New Age perspective to haircare for all. Award-winning products include the Guava Leave-In Conditioner (a deep hydration repair cream) and the Pequi Curl Activator (an anti-frizz curl-enhancing cream), and the label can be found at Sephora, Net-A-Porter and other retailers.

Ceremonia

Ceremonia Guava Leave-In Conditioner $24 Buy now

4. Thrifts + Threads

Thrifts + Threads

Worn by Hailey Bieber, Halsey, Keke Palmer and Janelle Monae, Thrifts + Threads was founded by Gabriela Prendes, who works with women from underdeveloped communities to create her fair-trade, ethical and sustainable fashion label. The brand’s distressed Alaia top and pants set has been a summer festival staple among stars.

Thrifts + Threads Alaia Pants and Top $465 Buy now

5. Equihua

Equihua is a “forward-thinking Latinx luxury brand born from folklore and refined artistry,” as described by founder Brenda Equihua. Worn by a range of artists including Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Lil Nas X, Equihua is certainly a go-to for all the cool kids in entertainment.

Equiha Pray For Them Funchie $23 Buy now

6. Nopalera

Nopalera

Founded by Sandra Velasquez, Nopalera is a botanical bath and body brand inspired by the beauty and richness of Mexico. The brand takes its inspiration from the nopal cactus, an ancient symbol of Mexican culture and one of the most sustainable and versatile plants in the world. Hero products include the Noche Clara Cactus Soap and the Citrus Bath Set; the brand is also shoppable at Nordstrom.

Nopalera

Nopalera Noche Clara Cactus Soap $14 Buy now

7. Olette

Designed by proud Dominicana Carolyn Compres-Diaz, Olette is committed to sustainability by producing elegant dresses, skirts and tops that feature organic cottons, organic linens and recycled materials purchased from local vendors in the Dominican Republic.

Olette

Olette Paquita Violeta $195 Buy now

8. The Brand Nue

Unsatisfied with the old-fashioned duct-tape bra styling hack, fashion and beauty editor Stephanie Montes created Nue to address the lack of boob tape options for a variety of skin tones and bust sizes. The company offers four colors, and its handy outfit calculator gives a step-by-step guide to going braless for a range of silhouettes.

Nue Medium Boob Tape $25 Buy now

9. Bella Doña

Bella Doña

Co-founded by best friends LaLa Romero and Natalia Durazo, Bella Doña celebrates Los Angeles, Chicano culture, sisterhood and nostalgia through its bestselling apparel, jewelry and home goods. With nearly half a million followers on Instagram and collections available at Nordstrom and Nike stores, it’s clear that the brand is making the culture proud.

Bella Doña

Bella Doña West Coast Anklet $28 Buy now

10. Beautyblender

Rea Ann Silva — a celebrated Hollywood makeup artist of Mexican, Portuguese, Spanish, and Irish descent — founded Beautyblender (available at Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta and many other retailers) in 2003. The brand is named after its hero product: an egg-shaped, edgeless makeup sponge that helps flawlessly blend in makeup. Today, the wonder tool is a kit essential for celebrity makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike. Stars spotted with Beautyblender include Kris and Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, and Cynthia Erivo.

Nordstrom

11. MCLC

@MCLCBrand

Founded by Guatemalan designer and footwear industry veteran Jacqueline Velasquez, MCLC is a unisex footwear brand born out of the pandemic. Unique shapes and colorways are signature traits of the brand, inspiring fans to create entire photo shoots inspired by its statement shoes. We love our sneakers, but it’s fun to switch it up sometimes. The label is also stocked online at Wolf & Badger.

Wolf & Badget

12. Viva La Bonita

Founded in 2018 by Mexican-American designer Rachel Gomez, Viva La Bonita is a Latinx streetwear brand designed for fearless women. Fans include Latin Grammy Award-winning artist, Chiquis.

Viva La Bonita Pink Journal $15 Buy now

13. Shop Latinx

Shop Latinx

Brittany Chavez created Shop Latinx in 2016 with the goal to create an intentional shopping experience centered around talented Latinx creatives and makers. In addition to hosting dozens of brands, the platform is also home to Shop Latinx’s in-house label.

Shop Latinx

Ixchel Tote $69 Buy now

14. Hija De Tu Madre

Founded by Mexican-American Patty Delgado, Hija De Tu Madre celebrates the beautiful mess that is being Latina and Latinx. Each piece of art and clothing is inspired by the founder’s cultural crossroads. Standout pieces include the “Stop Gentrifying My Culture” tee and “Make Jefa Moves” mug, favored by Eva Longoria.

Hija De Tu Madre Make Jefa Moves Enamel Mug $24 Buy now

15. Deadblud

Co-founded by Colombiana Camila Romero and Marina Mendes, Deadblud is a sustainable fashion brand known for its adventurous designs fit for the Burning Man crowd. Fun fact: Romero was a contestant on HBO Max’s streetwear fashion competition series The Hype.

Deadblud