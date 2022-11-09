The Best Leather Jackets for Women This Fall, From Biker Styles to Classic Blazers

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
The best leather jackets age like fine wine: they only get better with time. The wardrobe staple softens with wear while molding to the body, earning the “second skin” distinction often associated with leather jackets. They may be an investment, but one that pays style dividends for years — even decades — to come.
From the iconic biker and moto styles to blazers, trenches and even puffers, we’ve rounded up the top women’s leather jackets for every style (and budget). Our selects include vegan-friendly faux leather options and consciously sourced upcycled leather, as well as washed leather for those wanting the broken-in look straight off the rack. Check out our picks from All Saints, Zara, Madewell and more below, including leather jackets for under $300, under $500 and under $1,000.
Related Stories
1. AllSaints Safiya Leather Jacket
There’s no shortage of leather jackets at All Saints (that’s kind of their “thing” after all), but we are struck by the slightly cropped Safiya style. It’s inspired by classic flying jackets and finished with trucker details, plus a shearling collar for added warmth.
2. Zara Leather Jacket
Affordable, classic, and made from genuine leather — this Zara leather jacket checks all the boxes, and it’s one of the best options we’ve founder under $200. The timeless biker styling makes it easy to pair with anything from basic tees and baggy jeans to glam gowns.
3. Quince 100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Yet another one of the best women’s leather moto jackets under $200, direct-to-consumer label Quince’s affordable belted style is made of 100 percent top-grain leather and features epaulette shoulders, zippered details and a satin lining. It comes in four fall-ready colors, too.
4. Staud Ashley Faux Leather Coat
This midi-length faux leather trench from Staud stands out with its contrast crinkle patent sleeves and trim detail. In all black, the texture adds just enough visual intrigue while remaining a versatile piece.
5. Madewell Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket
This best-selling moto style from Madewell is crafted from washed leather for a broken-in feel. It has classic biker details like lapel snaps and sleeve zips, and comes in four classic colors.
6. Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
On sale for 30 percent off, this white vegan leather biker jacket from Topshop is lined with faux fur to keep you extra cozy during fall and winter. The oversized fit and off-center front zipper closure give an edgy touch. Also available in black.
7. Agolde Recycled Leather Charli Jacket
This Agolde button-front option has the silhouette and details of a jean jacket, but in sleek black leather with muted silver hardware. It’s the kind of piece you can throw over anything and instantly feel unstoppable.
8. Deadwood Brooke Leather Blazer
The timeless silhouette of the slightly oversized, single-button blazer gets a major hit of cool factor in upcycled black leather. Deadwood uses excess leather from tanneries in its designs, which lends the material a soft, worn-in feel while being a conscious alternative to newly produced styles.
9. L’Academie Nikko Leather Shacket
Oversized button-up meets leather jacket in this slick shacket by L’Academie. The rich forest green hue is the perfect fall hue and a nice break from typical black, navy and brown outerwear.
10. Apparis Jemma Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
This quilted puffer by Apparis has a leather-like finish, so you can look cool while staying warm.
11. Understated Leather Oversized Scrunch Jacket
Understated’s cropped leather biker jacket creates a cinched waist when zippered and belted, perfect to wear with high-rise jeans. Worn open, it cuts a chic swing shape that would look great over a long dress.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day