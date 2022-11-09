The Best Leather Jackets for Women This Fall, From Biker Styles to Classic Blazers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The best leather jackets age like fine wine: they only get better with time. The wardrobe staple softens with wear while molding to the body, earning the “second skin” distinction often associated with leather jackets. They may be an investment, but one that pays style dividends for years — even decades — to come.

From the iconic biker and moto styles to blazers, trenches and even puffers, we’ve rounded up the top women’s leather jackets for every style (and budget). Our selects include vegan-friendly faux leather options and consciously sourced upcycled leather, as well as washed leather for those wanting the broken-in look straight off the rack. Check out our picks from All Saints, Zara, Madewell and more below, including leather jackets for under $300, under $500 and under $1,000.

1. AllSaints Safiya Leather Jacket

There’s no shortage of leather jackets at All Saints (that’s kind of their “thing” after all), but we are struck by the slightly cropped Safiya style. It’s inspired by classic flying jackets and finished with trucker details, plus a shearling collar for added warmth.

AllSaints

All Saints Safiya Leather Jacket $659 Buy now

2. Zara Leather Jacket Affordable, classic, and made from genuine leather — this Zara leather jacket checks all the boxes, and it’s one of the best options we’ve founder under $200. The timeless biker styling makes it easy to pair with anything from basic tees and baggy jeans to glam gowns. Zara Zara Leather Jacket $169 Buy now

3. Quince 100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket Yet another one of the best women’s leather moto jackets under $200, direct-to-consumer label Quince’s affordable belted style is made of 100 percent top-grain leather and features epaulette shoulders, zippered details and a satin lining. It comes in four fall-ready colors, too. Quince 100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket $150 Buy now

4. Staud Ashley Faux Leather Coat

This midi-length faux leather trench from Staud stands out with its contrast crinkle patent sleeves and trim detail. In all black, the texture adds just enough visual intrigue while remaining a versatile piece.

FWRD

Staud Ashley Faux Leather Coat $550 Buy now

5. Madewell Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket This best-selling moto style from Madewell is crafted from washed leather for a broken-in feel. It has classic biker details like lapel snaps and sleeve zips, and comes in four classic colors. Madewell Madewell Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket $525 Buy now

6. Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket On sale for 30 percent off, this white vegan leather biker jacket from Topshop is lined with faux fur to keep you extra cozy during fall and winter. The oversized fit and off-center front zipper closure give an edgy touch. Also available in black. Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket (reg. $139) $111 Buy now

7. Agolde Recycled Leather Charli Jacket

This Agolde button-front option has the silhouette and details of a jean jacket, but in sleek black leather with muted silver hardware. It’s the kind of piece you can throw over anything and instantly feel unstoppable.

Agolde Recycled Leather Charli Jacket $598 Buy now

8. Deadwood Brooke Leather Blazer

The timeless silhouette of the slightly oversized, single-button blazer gets a major hit of cool factor in upcycled black leather. Deadwood uses excess leather from tanneries in its designs, which lends the material a soft, worn-in feel while being a conscious alternative to newly produced styles.

Net-A-Porter

Deadwood Brooke Leather Blazer $350 Buy now

9. L’Academie Nikko Leather Shacket

Oversized button-up meets leather jacket in this slick shacket by L’Academie. The rich forest green hue is the perfect fall hue and a nice break from typical black, navy and brown outerwear.

L'Academie Nikko Leather Shacket $398 Buy now

10. Apparis Jemma Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

This quilted puffer by Apparis has a leather-like finish, so you can look cool while staying warm.

Apparis Jemma Faux Leather Puffer Jacket $395 Buy now

11. Understated Leather Oversized Scrunch Jacket

Understated’s cropped leather biker jacket creates a cinched waist when zippered and belted, perfect to wear with high-rise jeans. Worn open, it cuts a chic swing shape that would look great over a long dress.