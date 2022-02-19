Shopping: The Best Lengthening Mascaras on Sale for National Lash Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Eyeing a fluttery fringe without falsies? So do stars on the red carpet, which is why Hollywood makeup artists still rely on the best lengthening mascaras to give their clients’ eyelashes a wide-awake look that’s fit for close-ups.

In honor of National Lash Day, we’ve rounded up the best mascaras for delivering length and volume — and many of these regulars in Tinseltown insiders’ cosmetics kits are also on sale. Buy a full-sized mascara, lash serum or primer at Sephora and get another one at 50 percent off, or save 25 percent off on lash products at Nordstrom and W3ll People.

All of Benefit’s best-selling mascaras are 50 percent off at the brand’s site and its stockists, and select strand-enhancing and growth-inducing products are also on sale at Amazon (including Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeLash-MD lash serum that Brooke Shields raved about on Instagram).

Ahead, see some of the best lengthening and volumizing mascaras, including waterproof formulas and products loved by beauty experts.

Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Lengthening Mascara

BEST OVERALL

Hollywood makeup artists including Jillian Dempsey (Jennifer Lawrence, Claire Danes), Sarah Vaughn (Connie Britton) and Jill Powell (Demi Lovato) have said they’re fans of Armani Beauty’s Eyes to Kill mascara to accentuate their clients’ eyes with long, falsies-like lashes. Swipe on the buildable formula with the oversized, bristle-weave brush to really pump up the volume on your peepers’ strands.

Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Lengthening Mascara $29 Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara

BEST LONG-LASTING LENGTHENING MASCARA

Yves Saint Laurent’s new Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara delivers buildable volume with every swipe. The nourishing formula offers smudge-proof wear for 24 hours.

Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara $29 Buy now

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara

BEST WITH PRIMER

A favorite among celebrity makeup artists including Daniel Martin, Jessica Alba-founded Honest Beauty’s Extreme Length mascara is a two-in-one product that has a conditioning primer on one end and a lengthening and volumizing pigment on the other. Prep with the built-in primer for longer wear, then use the flexible want to evenly coat lashes with the clean formula.

Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara $13.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara

BEST DRUGSTORE LENGTHENING MASCARA

You don’t need a blockbuster budget for a dramatic flutter — Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift washable mascara has proven to be one of the best drugstore lash products for a lengthened, no-smudge look. The double-curved hourglass brush separates and coats each strand with the fiber-infused formula to give an instant lift.

Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara $7.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

BEST VALUE

Yet another one of the best mascaras on Amazon, Essence’s incredibly affordable Lash Princess False Lash Effect has a cruelty-and gluten-free formula that offers buildable and dramatic length that stays all day without flaking. The long-lasting mascara’s conic brush helps to sculpt and separate individual lashes.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Benefit They’re Real Magnet Extreme Mascara

BEST MAGNET MASCARA

If you’re not yet ready to commit to magnetic eyeliner and falsies, Benefit’s They’re Real Magnetic Extreme Mascara might just be the next best thing. The brush’s unique magnetically-charged core helps to pull up the magnet-infused pigment to extend lashes up to 40 percent longer, while the wand’s zig-zag bristles help to create fanned-out strands with definition for up to 36 hours of wear.

Benefit They're Real Magnet Extreme Mascara (reg. $27) $14 Buy now

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

BEST VOLUMIZING

Look wide-eyed and awake with Too Faced’s cult-favorite Better Than Sex Mascara which has an hourglass-shaped wand that lifts every strand and delivers definition and volume. The formula contains collagen for a plumping effect, while a film-forming polymer helps to lock curls in place. Makeup artist Emily Cheng uses it on clients such as Yara Shahidi. (We’re fans of the waterproof formula, too).

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara $27 Buy now

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

BEST NATURAL LOOK

For a cruelty-free and vegan pigment that promises all-day length, Thrive Causemetics’ Liquid Lash Extensions mascara uses a high-performance flake-free formula with orchid stem cell complex, castor seed oil and shea butter to condition and lengthen eyelashes.

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extension Mascara $36.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Dior Diorshow Pump ‘n’ Volume HD Mascara

BEST CLUMP-FREE

Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani (clients include Charlize Theron, Priyanka Chopra, Tessa Thompson and more) uses Dior’s Pump ‘N’ Volume mascara for instant drama. The vitamin B-enriched product promises volume and definition with its clump-free formula, and the dual-material brush allows for precise application to create styled and separated lashes.

Dior Diorshow Pump 'n' Volume HD Mascara $30 Buy now

Milk Makeup Rise Lifting + Lengthening Mascara

BEST CURLING MASCARA

If perfectly curled and lifted lashes are what you seek, Milk Makeup’s Rise mascara weightlessly lengthens with a vegan wax complex that wraps each lash while monoi oil and marigold extract strengthen and condition hairs to leave them softer.

Milk Makeup Rise Lifting + Lengthening Mascara $28 Buy now

Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara

Hollywood makeup artist Rachel Goodwin uses Hourglass Cosmetics’ luxe products for red carpet looks on clients such as Emma Stone and Brie Larson. (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a celebrity ambassador, too.) The brand’s vegan Unlocked Instant Extensions mascara lengthens from the lash root to tip. Lightweight fibers coat each strand to lengthen for a dramatic feathery flutter that rivals falsies.

Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara $29 Buy now

Lancôme Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara

BEST FOR DEFINITION

On heavy rotation in Hollywood makeup artists’ kits (including Genevieve Herr), Lancôme’s best-selling Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara separates and coats each lash with polymers that lengthen the strand, resulting in a thicker and natural look.

Lancôme Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara (reg. $29) $22 Buy now

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

BEST FOR SENSITIVE EYES

Nathalie Eleni (Anya Taylor-Joy and Jessica Plummer are clients) is among celebrity makeup artists who swear by Ilia. The clean beauty brand’s Limitless Lash Mascara has a nourishing and fortifying formula (thanks to beeswax, shea butter and keratin) that lengthens and holds curl.

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara $28 Buy now

W3ll People Expressionist Pro Mascara

BEST CLEAN BEAUTY MASCARA

Non-toxic beauty brand W3ll People’s Expressionist Pro mascara is enriched with plant-based ingredients including castor and sunflower seed oils to nourish and condition lashes. The non-flaking formula lengthens and defines strands for a fluttery and lush look every time.

W3lll People Expressionist Pro Mascara $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

BEST BLACK MASCARA

One swipe of L’Oreal’s waterproof Telescopic lengthening mascara will bring dramatic length and double the pigment of other basic black mascaras.

Courtesy of Amazon