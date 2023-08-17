Adidas Unveils Lionel Messi ‘GOAT’ T-Shirt to Honor Soccer Superstar’s Miami Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lionel Messi has officially landed in Miami and his impact has immediately been felt, with the soccer star leading Inter Miami CF into the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

Messi’s arrival has also been felt on the retail scene, with tickets to his soccer matches soaring in price, and his official Inter Miami jersey quickly selling out online. While the pink kit is currently out of stock, fans can buy Messi’s Adidas jersey in black for $179.99 on Fanatics.com.

Fanatics has a ton of other Messi merch available to shop online, including this official Messi x Adidas Sunny Goat T-Shirt, which has quickly become a bestseller on the site.

Messi x Adidas GOAT T-Shirt $29.99

Retailing for $29.99 and in-stock now on Fanatics.com, the T-shirt plays off the soccer star’s GOAT moniker (“Greatest of All Time”), with a tongue-in-cheek print of an actual goat sporting some seriously stylish shades. The tee includes the official Adidas logo in white and the Miami FC logo in the team’s South Florida-inspired pink colorway. The unisex T-shirt is available in sizes small to 3XL.

Messi x Adidas Bienvenido T-Shirt $29.99

The best Messi merch online also includes this Messi x Adidas Bienvenido T-Shirt, which honors the Argentinian star’s Spanish-speaking roots. The T-shirt is available in black or white in sizes small to 3XL.

And we like this Adidas Z.N.E. Hoodie, which has been seen on Messi himself. The zip-up track jacket is great for workouts and warmups alike, and comes in five different colors and sizes XS to 4XL.

Adidas Z.N.E. Premium Full Zip Hooded Track Jacket $100

Of course, you can still find official Messi jerseys online. The aforementioned Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas Authentic Jersey gets you number 10’s kit in black with pink striping.

Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas Jersey $179.99

Messi’s pink “Heartbeat” jersey is also available to pre-order online. Officially known as the “Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas Heart Beat Kit Authentic Jersey,” it’s as great for cheering on the GOAT at the stadium as it is for actually taking the pitch yourself, with a lightweight fit and ventilated mesh panels that help keep you dry.

Messi Inter Miami CF Heartbeat Kit $159.99

Looking for Messi merch aside from apparel? Fanatics has a handful of Messi memorabilia available right now, including this signed trading card. This 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup #1 BAS Authenticated Card features a photo of Messi in his Argentinian National Team uniform, with a hand-signed signature on the card (not on the case).

Lionel Messi Signed 2018 Trading Card $755.99

Amazon, meantime, has this mini figurine of Messi decked out in his Argentinian kit. The two-inch figurine sits on a green stand (meant to mimic the soccer pitch) and comes in a collectible box. It’s great as a desk accessory, for your car dashboard, or as a cake topper.

SoccerStarz Lionel Messi Figurine $18.80 on Amazon.com

Amazon also has this 6.7-inch Messi figurine inspired by the superstar’s 2022 World Cup win. This “action figure” also comes in a display box that’s printed with Messi’s name and the number 10 on the front. Unlike the jerseys, which are officially-licensed, these figurines are sold on Amazon as fan-made Messi merch.