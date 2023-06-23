Hollywood’s Favorite Power Lip Plumpers for an Injection-Free Pout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

To instantly pump up the volume on their puckers, stars and celebrity makeup artists look to some of the best lip plumpers and pout-boosting lipsticks as a painless, needle-free alternative to lip filler.

Many of the best lip-plumping glosses use active ingredients such as peptides, menthyl (or peppermint) and hyaluronic acid that leave the lips tingling while giving a temporary boost that lasts up to eight hours. Others (like Patrick Ta) incorporate cinnamon and ginger for adding visible volume.

Here, we have rounded up some of the best over-the-counter lip-plumping treatments loved by celebrities and makeup artists, including star formulations from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin as well as glosses coveted by Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paris Hilton and Simone Ashley.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Lip Plumping Gloss

BEST LIP PLUMPER OVERALL

Dior’s top-selling Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Lip Plumping Gloss was the finishing touch on the lips of Jennifer Lawrence at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is also a favorite of Anya Taylor-Joy. Infused with cherry oil and hyaluronic acid, the volumizing and hydrating gloss comes in an array of 31 shades (shiny, glittery or holographic, ranging from bold to neutral), making it one of the best lip plumpers with the widest variety of options.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

BEST LIP PLUMPING GLOSS

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has introduced a new clear high-shine Glass Slipper shade in its beloved Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper, known for its lovely peach-vanilla flavor. The signature Plump Job Complex includes ginger root oil, capsicum fruit extract, shea butter and vitamin E. Also in sheer Hot Cherry, pink Fu$$y Heat, rose nude Fenty Glow Heat, rich brown Hot Chocolit Heat, and shimmery gold Lemon Lava.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLips Hydrating Lip Plumper BEST LIP PLUMPER ON AMAZON Jennifer Aniston loves the volume-boosting glossy GrandeLips Hydrating Lip Plumper, which contains vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid and a trademarked Volulip elixir for short- and long-term plumping benefits (when used twice daily for 30 days). Available in clear or five pinky-nudes that range from apricot to mauve. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Grande | Amazon Amazon Grande Cosmetics Lips Hydrating Lip Plumper Gloss $27.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound

BEST LONG-LASTING LIP PLUMPER

U Beauty’s Plasma Lip Compound is loved by sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton as well as Emma Roberts. In addition to the original neutral, this plumping and regenerating treatment lip gloss now comes in Fawn, Rose and Cassis colors — all packed with deeply moisturizing non-toxic ingredients including hyaluronic acid, peptides, and natural extracts — that promise long-lasting results after 30 days.

Ourself Lip Filler BEST REFILLABLE LIP PLUMPER This subtopical lip filler by Ourself features the proprietary Intides, a formula of “bioengineered intelligent peptides that are designed to uniquely target the specific pathways within the skin,” per the brand. The result: skin-deep plumping that leaves pouts looking youthful and visibly volumized. MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ourself | Bluemercury | Nordstrom Ourself Ourself Lip Filler $145 Buy now

La Mer The Lip Volumizer

BEST SPLURGE

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is a fan of La Mer’s The Lip Volumizer, a sheer high-shine, hydrating treatment gloss that contains antioxidants and La Mer’s trademarked Miracle Broth packed with sea kelp, vitamins and minerals.

Rhode Skin Peptide Lip Treatment

BEST FLAVORED LIP PLUMPER

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin line includes an ultra-moisturizing Peptide Lip Treatment glaze with shea butter, peptides and five essential fatty acids. In unscented or delectable Salted Caramel and Watermelon Slice flavors.

Babe Original Plumping Lip Jelly

BEST BUDGET LIP PLUMPER ON AMAZON

Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid are two key ingredients in Babe Original’s vegan Plumping Lip Jelly, which has a slightly tingly sensation as it works its volumizing magic. In Clear, Blush, Red Glass or Sheer Mauve.

Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Jewel Lips Gloss

BEST SHIMMERING LIP PLUMPER

The new plumping limited-edition Pinkgasm Jewel Lips gloss from the laboratory of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury (Kate Moss and Amal Clooney are among her clients) keeps lips hydrated with color that lasts for seven hours. Crafted with hyaluronic acid and diamond powder, it comes in pearlescent Pinkgasm and shimmery rose Pinkgasm Sunset shades.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Shaper

BEST LIP PLUMPING LINER

Actress and TikTok star Sara Echeagaray was recently appointed creative director in residence of California-based beauty brand Too Faced, which offers an array of lip-plumping products. The ultimate volumizer is the Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper Gloss in Original clear pink, sweeter pink Cotton Candy Kisses, orangey Creamsicle Tickle, mauve Yummy Bear and lavender Blueberry Buzz. Most recently, the label introduced a Lip Injection Extreme Shaper ($24) that promises 10 hours of lasting, no-smudge lining to reshape the look of a pout. Available in six shades.

Ciaté London Pump Plump

BEST AFFORDABLE LIP PLUMPER

British brand Ciate London’s volumizing Pump Plump lip gloss contains the brand’s exclusive “triple-R complex” (standing for “rejuvenate, renew and replenish”) with a blend of hyaluronic acid, squalane and raspberry seed oil. Available in light pink Blossom, a deeper neutral Honey Dew, or a red Villain hue in collaboration with Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm

BEST LIP PLUMPING COLOR BALM

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Elsa Hosk dressed up her lips in Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in Haze, a deep mauve. Julianne Moore and Sofia Richie are also fans of the vegan product, which comes in seven other shades and contains refreshing menthyl, nourishing shea and mango butters and natural oils.

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss

BEST REVIEWED LIP PLUMPER ON SEPHORA

Lori Harvey finished off her lips with celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta’s Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss in clear at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The hydrating gloss (with peptides, cinnamon and ginger) also comes in red, baby pink, pink and beige shades and has long-term volumizing benefits.

Jason Wu Tint It, Oil It, Plump It

BEST BUDGET LIP PLUMPER

Hollywood-loved fashion designer Jason Wu launched his 1950s-inspired clean beauty line in February. In the mix is Tint It, Oil It, Plump It treatment lip gloss in Pink Pineapple, Raspberry and Boysenberry shades infused with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, jojoba and argan oils, and a trademarked Maxi-Lip elixir for ultimate volume.

Buxom Cosmetics Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum

BEST LIP PLUMPER AT ULTA

Celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm (who counts Shay Mitchell and Megan Fox as clients) recently used Buxom Cosmetics’ Powerline Plumping Lip Liner in Smooth Spice and Hi-Def Honey along with the Power-full Plumping Lip Balm in Big O to demo a non-surgical “lip flip” on Instagram. A brand hero is the Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum in 15 sheer or sparkly tints, with vegan collagen, peptides, hyaluronic acid and hydrating oils to volumize and smooth.

Lawless Beauty Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Gloss

BEST CLEAN BEAUTY LIP PLUMPER

Lawless Beauty has introduced its favorite, ultra-volumizing Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss ($26), Tinted Balm Stick ($26), and Overnight Lip-Plumping Plumping Mask ($22) in a new limited-edition juicy watermelon shade and flavor for summer. (The gloss is available in 14 other colors, while the balm comes in another six). These volumizing, hydrating treatment products contain a trademarked Maxi-Lip blend, rosehip oil, and shea butter. Save $20 by bundling all three products plus the watermelon Make Me Blush Talc-Free Velvet Blush.

Exa Beauty All Smiles Universal Glow Lip Oil

BEST AFFORDABLE CLEAN BEAUTY LIP PLUMPER

The ultra-hydrating All Smiles Universal Glow Lip Oil by Exa boasts natural coconut fatty acids and quartz crystal among its ingredients and comes in four sheer shades: iridescent Dreamer, raspberry Lover, cherry Optimist and plum Seeker.

