The Best Lipstick Power Banks to Keep Your Devices Fueled On the Go

Whether you’re a proud tech enthusiast or are always on the go, chances are that you need to charge whatever device that’s along for the ride. While there are a variety of phone chargers out there to keep your tech juiced, the most discreet option is a lipstick power bank, which is about the size of a tube of rouge — and small enough to stash into your purse, pocket or makeup bag.

Given that there are hundreds of options to choose from, we’ve rounded up some of the lipstick power banks that are guaranteed to get the job done — listed by price from low to high, so you find the charger that meets your budget. From solid colors to fun designs (including one shaped like a tube of lippie) to even a see-through option, here are some well-reviewed picks to keep in mind.

1. Aibocn Power Bank 6700mAh Lipstick-Sized Portable Charger

Aibocn’s lipstick-sized portable charger comes in a portable mini size (1.24 inches) and features a high-capacity 6700mAh external battery. Compatible with most smartphones by Apple, Samsung, Google, HTC, Nokia and LG, and tablets like the iPad, Kindle, Samsung Galaxy and Google Nexus 7.

Aibocn Power Bank 6700mAh Lipstick-Sized Portable Charger

2. Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger

Boasting to be one of America’s leading USB charging brand, Anker’s portable charger offer 5,000 mAh of power and is 10cm tall by 3cm wide. The package includes the portable charger, a micro-USB cable and an 18-month warranty. (USB-C cable and lightning cable for iPhone and iPad not included.)

Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger

3. Richmond & Finch Lipstick Power Bank This clever power bank by Richmond & Finch is shaped like a red lipstick, ensuring that even your tech looks beautiful. It comes with micro-USB and USB-C cables, and can charge most phones up to 80 percent capacity.

4. VRURC 5000mAh Portable Charger VRURC's portable charger features 5000mAh of power, comes with a built-in stand, and is compatible with all iPhone and AirPod models. (Note that this charger does not work with Android and any Type-C devices.)

5. Miady 3-Pack Portable Charger 5000mAh

For a great deal, try Miady’s three-pack portable charger, which is compatible with iPhones up to iPhone 11 Pro, most Androids, and the Samsung Galaxy up to Galaxy S20. Sized at four inches in length and weighing in at only three ounces, this charger will fit in your tiniest of bags.

Miady 3-Pack Portable Charger 5000mAh, 3.45oz Lightweight Power Bank

6. Bonai Portable Charger iPhone Power Bank 5000mAh Compatible with most current models of iPhone, Android, Samsung and Google, Bonai's portable charger features high-capacity power of 5000mAh, is airplane-safe, and comes in a variety of bright jewel-tone hues.

7. Lexon Design Nomaday Power Bank This 3,000 mAh power bank by Lexon Design has USB-A and USB-C ports and a convenient hook handle for adding to your keychain. The smaller capacity makes it ideal for when you just need a little power top-up while you're away from home.

8. Luxtude 10000mAh Small Portable Charger with Flashlight

Luxtude’s portable lipstick-sized charger comes in a variety of prints and colors (we like this futuristic print), and also features a built-in LED flashlight, which can be used as a backup flashlight for emergency.

Luxtude 10000mAh Small Portable Charger with Flashlight (2-pack)

9. Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K)

When you’ll be out for long periods of time and need a ton of juice for your devices, try Anker’s 737 power bank, which features a 24,000mAh battery capacity that can charge an iPhone 13 up to five times in one session. The package includes the power bank, a 140W USB-C to USB-C cable and 24-month warranty.

Anker 737 24,000mAh Power Bank

10. Shargeek Portable Charger, Storm 2 100W 25600mAh Laptop Power Bank

For the most tech-savvy nerds out there (*raises hand*), Shargeek’s premium power bank is the most expensive but most flashy of the bunch. With a massive 25600mAh capacity, this charger can provide iPhone (18W) up to seven charges, MacBook (45W) up to 1.2 charges, iPad (30W) up to 2.5 charges and Go Pro/DSLR up to 15 charges. The kicker is that it only needs 90 minutes to be fully recharged. Techy folks will love this charger’s transparent design, which reveals Shargeek’s equipped battery and circuit layout.

