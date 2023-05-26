The Coolest Gifts for ‘Little Mermaid’ Fans, From Stylish Swimwear and Fine Jewelry to Lego Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The live-action Little Mermaid splashes into theaters on May 26, and Disney fans are already diving deep into movie-inspired merchandise and “mermaidcore” style. The film has swam past $10 million in previews at the North American box office, and it’s expected to make waves in theaters during Memorial Day weekend.

Singer Halle Bailey plays Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed remake of the classic animated Disney film, which was originally released in 1989 and kicked off Walt Disney Feature Animation’s second Golden Age through the late ’90s. The new movie also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Noma Dumezweni as the Queen, as well as the voices of Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Skuttle.

A limited-edition 17-inch doll ($150) designed in Bailey’s likeness has already sold out. Jewelry brands Pandora and Zales have created sparkling accessories, and clothing labels such as Janie Jack, Hanna Andersson and Posh Peanut have released fashionable collections for kids and grown-ups. Fans can also shop exclusive products online at Disney, Box Lunch, Hot Topic, Target and other retailers, and even Zappos launched a secret mermaidcore boutique.

As with Barbiecore, don’t be surprised if the fashion world takes style notes from The Little Mermaid. For Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2024 collection, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière staged a lakeside runway show on May 24 on the Italian island of Isola Bella, where he sent down decadent looks inspired by sea nymphs and Venetian Baroque balls.

To celebrate the new film, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for Little Mermaid fans of all ages. From singing dolls and Lego sets to stylish swimwear and luxe jewelry, be a part of her world and shop our favorites below.

Disney The Little Mermaid Sing & Dream Ariel Fashion Doll Amazon Disney The Little Mermaid Sing & Dream Ariel Fashion Doll $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Seashell Necklace and Earrings Set Pandora Disney’s The Little Mermaid Seashell Necklace and Earrings Set $355 Buy now

Disney The Little Mermaid Women’s Dress ShopDisney Disney The Little Mermaid Women’s Dress $355 Buy now

Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Doll Amazon Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Fashion Doll $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Lego x The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell Set Lego Lego x The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell Set $160 Buy now

Ulta Beauty Box: Disney’s The Little Mermaid Edition Ulta

Janie & Jack The Little Mermaid Organza Pearl Dress Janie & Jack The Little Mermaid Organza Pearl Dress $99 Buy now

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll Amazon Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll $44.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Zales Enchanted Disney Ariel Amethyst Ring Zales Zales Enchanted Disney Ariel Amethyst Ring (reg. $439) $307 Buy now

Gap x Disney The Little Mermaid Toddler T-Shirt Gap Gap x Disney The Little Mermaid Toddler T-Shirt $13 Buy now

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel’s 2-Piece Dress Amazon Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel’s 2-Piece Dress $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hanna Andersson Disney’s Little Mermaid Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson Little Mermaid Long John Pajama Set $88 Buy now

Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Ruffle Dress Hot Topic Her Universe Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Ruffle Dress $88 Buy now

Posh Peanut x The Little Mermaid Ariel Knot Front Swimsuit Posh Peanut Posh Peanut x The Little Mermaid Swimsuit $113 Buy now