From Trendy to Timeless, These Are the Best Loafers for Women This Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From stars on city streets to influencers across social feeds, it’s evident that loafers are having a moment. Equal parts effortless and polished, a solid pair of loafers provides a strong anchor for just about every outfit. The best loafers for women this season marry classic details, like horsebit hardware and kiltie fringe, with contemporary updates, like a chunky lug sole or a square toe.

While never truly out of style — they’re considered classic for good reason — the loafer has gained traction (no pun intended) with the rise of both genderless dressing and the latest wave of preppy nostalgia. Case in point: Kendall Jenner recently wore a pair of black patent loafers with straight-leg jeans and a simple gray tank, while Bella Hadid paired her two-tone loafers with ankle socks, a checked mini skirt, and retro jacket. Other famous faces sporting stylish loafers in recent weeks include Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid.

Related: The Most Comfortable Heels for Saving Your Soles

There’s no shortage of options available this season, from sexy heeled loafers to subdued slipper styles. We scoured the market for the best women’s loafers, culling more than 10 outstanding pairs at every price point, including a cute update to the original penny loafer, statement-making platforms, easy slip-ons and sleek heels.

1. M. Gemi The Elsa Loafers

The cool lug sole on M. Gemi’s chunky Elsa loafers are crafted from lightweight EVA rubber for a “walk on air” feel, making this style a great choice for anyone who is on their feet much of the day. The Elsa loafer comes in five classic colors but we dig the deep navy hue because it’s just as versatile as black or brown, but a little less expected.

M. Gemi

M. Gemi The Elsa Loafers $298 Buy now

2. Coach Leah Platform Loafers

The sophisticated ivory upper of this leather loafer by Coach adds a polished touch to even the most basic jeans-and-tee outfit. Fitted with a cushioned footbed and flexible rubber sole, this timeless style offers a lift without sacrificing walkability.

Coach

Coach Leah Platform Loafer $185 Buy now

3. Dr. Martens Adrian Tassel Loafers

The unisex Adrian tassel loafers from Dr. Martens is a triumph of enduring aesthetics and long-lasting construction. It debuted over 50 years ago, in 1980, and has stood the test of time with its smooth leather upper and signature air-cushioned sole.

Nordstrom

Dr. Martens Adrian Tassel Loafers $130 Buy now

4. G.H. Bass Whitney Love Weejuns

The Weejun style by G.H. Bass — famously the original penny loafer — is another hall of famer worth a look. For those in search of a low-profile loafer, they’re a great alternative to the chunky and platform styles currently dominating the market. Plus, they come in dozens of colors.

G.H. Bass

G.H. Bass Whitney Love Weejuns $155 Buy now

5. Sam Edelman Laurs Loafers

Add Ivy League-chic to your look with Sam Edelman’s Laurs loafers, which boast a chunky lug sole and gold horsebit hardware. Available in other colors.

Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Laurs Loafers, Dark Bordeaux/Modern Ivory, Brown, Red, 8 Medium US $150.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Vagabond Blanca Loafers

Swedish footwear brand Vagabond is a reliable source for fashionable shoes that last — both in construction and looks. The brand’s Blanca heeled loafer features a ’70s-inspired square toe and flared heel with raised stitching, available in a range of colors, materials and details including penny loafer and horsebit styles.

Vagabond

Vagabond Blanca Loafers $185 Buy now

7. Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafers

Comfort is the name of the game with Naturalizer, and the brand’s heeled Dylan lug loafers are no exception. Its cushy Contour+ technology supports the lightweight shoe, which is accented by shiny gold hardware. Also comes in black and brown.

Nordstrom

Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafers (reg. $130) $90 Buy now

8. Aldo Bigstrut Loafers These under-$100 lug sole loafers from Aldo comes in five hues (including classic black), but we’re partial to the croc-embossed lavender. The subtle texture and pastel upper creates a cool contrast from the chunky platform sole, making them an easy statement style to add to the rotation. Aldo Aldo Bigstrut Loafers $98 Buy now

9. Labucq Koko Moc Slip-On Loafers Handmade in Tuscany from Italian leather with a shock-absorbing sole, these slip-on Koko Moc loafers by Labucq is crafted for comfort and longevity. Details like custom horsebit hardware, corded moccasin stitching, and a flared outsole add character to the timeless style, in your choice of three hues—black, ivory or earthy yellow-green. Labucq Labucq Koko Moc Loafers $460 Buy now

10. AGL Monique Loafers

Make a statement in these ultra-chunky Monique loafers by AGL, a family-run operation that’s been handcrafting footwear in Montegranaro, Italy for three generations. Silver hardware at the shoe’s vamp and a stepped platform sole set this pair apart, adding edge to any outfit.

Nordstrom

11. Gucci x Adidas Loafers

These luxe loafers from Gucci and Adidas’ collaboration take the Italian fashion house’s classic silhouette up a sportswear-inspired notch. They feature a wooden heel and are finished with the athletic brand’s signature three stripe motif; other colors and finished available.

Gucci