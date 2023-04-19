Show Your Devotion to ‘Love Is Blind’ With Official Cocktail Kits, Goblets and More Merch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After a tumultuous season that ended in an even more tumultuous reunion, Love Is Blind fans will have to wait a little while for a new lineup of romance-seeking Pod Squad singles. Though Netflix has renewed the reality dating series for another go-around, the streamer has yet to announce a release date for season five of the Emmy-nominated show. In the meantime, Netflix is hoping to tie fans over with a new Love Is Blind merch collection following the season four finale, available exclusively on the Netflix shop.

Priced from $25 to $30, the collection includes goblets, tumblers and even a Love Is Blind-inspired cocktail kit. Netflix says the merch collection is a way for fans to rep their favorite show and to “elevate their viewing experience.”

Of course, Netflix isn’t the only place to find Love Is Blind merch online. While the Netflix shop offers official merch, you can find fan-made art, T-shirts, mugs, watch party bingo cards, coloring books and more on sites like Redbubble and Etsy.

Below, see some of the official Netflix goods and shop the entire lineup here.

1. Love Is Blind Season 4 Cocktail Kit

An official collaboration between Netflix and cocktail delivery company Cocktail Courier, this Love Is Blind kit gets you everything you need to make a bubbly spritz – minus the alcohol. Choose to go the mocktail route with the included grapefruit juice, passion tea and pre-batched cardamom syrup, or get your buzz on by adding your favorite vodka, tequila or gin. The “take-home mixology kit” even includes Love Is Blind-themed cocktail picks. Makes two drinks.

Netflix Shop

Love Is Blind Season 4 Cocktail Kit $30 Buy now

2. Love Is Blind Wine Tumbler

Make a statement at your next party or on the go with this Love Is Blind wine tumbler. The 12-oz. tumbler features a fill-in-the-blank phrase on the front, where you can add the name or attributes of your “ideal man.”

The stainless steel tumbler is made with a double-wall vacuum seal to keep your drinks cool, while the included lid locks in your liquid when you’re not drinking.

Netflix Shop

Love Is Blind Wine Tumbler $25 Buy now

3. Love Is Blind Tumbler

Another great tumbler option from the Netflix Love Is Blind merch collection is this 20-oz. tumbler which features the show logo on one side, and the phrase, “I can see a future with you” on the other. It’s a great anniversary gift or a “just ’cause” romantic gesture.

The tumbler itself is great for both hot and cold drinks and comes with a reusable metal straw.

Netflix Shop

Love Is Blind Tumbler $30 Buy now

4. Love Is Blind Goblet

For those classier nights in, pick up this golden goblet from the Love Is Blind collection. The metallic wine glass is finished in a custom gold finish and holds up to 17 oz. of wine. It’s perfect for viewing parties and special occasions alike.

Netflix Shop