Shopping: The 20 Best Low-Rise Jeans to Wear This Spring

So long, skinny jeans — low-rise denim is among the Y2K trends making a resurgence alongside baggy pants, bucket hats and chunky shoes.

Blumarine, Molly Godard, Missoni, Miu Miu and Vaquera were among the luxury labels that sent low-slung denim and trousers down the seen on the spring/summer 2022 runways, and stars including Julia Fox, Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have been spotted in below-the-navel silhouettes ranging from skinny styles to roomier cuts.

As we head into spring, we’ve rounded up some of the best low-rise jeans for women to wear as the temperatures rise through fall. Whether you pair them with basic T-shirts and retro sneakers, or cropped cardigans and comfy heels, check out our top picks from brands worn by Hollywood stars.

1. Rag & Bone/Jean Women’s Dre Low Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

Rag & Bone/Jean’s low-rise Dre boyfriend jeans have a light wash, whiskering and distressing at the knee for a cool and effortless look. The New York-based label has been worn by Alexa Demie, Adele, Billie Eilsh and many other stars.

2. Silver Jeans Co. Tuesday Low Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans

How low can you go? Silver Jeans Co.’s slim bootcut jeans have a 7.5-inch rise, so they dip just below the navel on most people. Made of stretch denim, this five-pocket silhouette is available in six washes and different finishes (including distressing and contrast stitching) and sizes come in 22W to 36W and three inseams (31, 33 and 35L).

3. Good American Good Vintage Low Broke Down Flare Jeans

If you like dark-wash jeans with a slight flare and a loose fit, Good American’s Good Vintage jeans are the way to go. (The Khloe Kardashian-founded brand is often worn by her famous siblings as well as Gabrielle Union, Ashley Graham, starry hairstylist Jen Atkin and others.)The 10.5-inch rise is a good middle ground for those who want the waistband to hit higher, and the bold distressing gives a lived-in and edgy aesthetic.

4. Levi’s Women’s Low Pitch Straight Fit Jeans

These low-rise jeans from Levi’s are fitted through the hip and thigh, and will fit into your wardrobe if you prefer straight-leg styles. They have a nine-inch rise and a bit of stretch, plus subtle ripped knees to make them look perfectly worn-in.

5. Madewell 8-Inch Skinny Jeans

There’s a low-rise style for those who are still devoteed to their skinny jeans, and Madewell’s black denim — which is made of responsibly-sourced cotton — with an eight-inch rise has enough stretch and hold to make you feel lifted and comfortable.

6. H&M Flare Low Jeans

What do you get when you mix a classic ’90s style with old-school track pants? These low-rise stretchy jeans from H&M have flared hems with snap buttons, so you can show more or less leg. They’re from the fast-fashion brand’s Conscious line, so they’re made of sustainably-sourced cotton via the Better Cotton Initiative.

7. Zara Low Rise Loose Jeans

Available in flourescent pink and lime (plus light blue, dark indigo and gray in vintage-inspired finishes), Zara’s low-rise jeans are for anyone wants plenty of leg room. This pair is made of at least 20 percent recycled cotton and feature extra long wide legs.

8. True Religion Stella Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans

If there’s still room in your closet for skinny denim, True Religion’s Stella low-rise denim have a seven-inch rise and come in four blue shades and black, all made of a blend of cotton, rayon, polyester and spandex (so there’s plenty of stretch for comfort).

9. Everlane The Rigid Slouch Jean

Everlane’s Rigid Slouch Jean has a 11.63-inch rise that’s higher than other low-slung styles and sits at the mid waist, and you can size down if you prefer an oversized look or size up for a tighter fit. This pair features a tapered leg and is made of crisp organic cotton that requires less water to produce, and is available in three indigo colorways and cream. (Among the stars who have been seen in Everlane’s minimalist apparel and accessories are Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Reese Witherspoon.)

10. GRLFRND Courtney Low-Rise Jeans

Vintage denim often comes with a price to get that effortlessly weathered look, and thankfully, GRLFRND’s Courtney low-rise jeans give you the same look. Made of rigid 100 percent cotton, this wide-leg denim’s fading and whiskering make it look like you scoured through a thrift store to find the perfect pair. Oliva Munn, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have worn the jeanswear brand.

11. Citizens of Humanity Emerson Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Bold enough to wear bright white? Citizens of Humanity’s low-rise boyfriend jeans have a cropped, loose fit, so consider a smaller size for a tighter style.

12. Re/Done ’90s Crop Low Slung Jeans

If you’re going for a California skater attitude, leave it Re/Done’s ’90s Crop Low Slung Jeans for pulling off the laid-back look. They’re made of rigid 100 percent organic cotton (so they earn points among sustainability-minded denim devotees) and you can wear them high with a belt for a paperback silhouette or keep them low on your hips for a baggier hem. Stars including Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have worn the L.A. line.)

13. BDG Low Rise Flare Hem Jeans

Go retro with BDG’s low-rise flare hem jeans, which throw it back to the ’70s and the ’90s with the button-flap back pockets and bell bottom style. They have an 8.5-inch rise and are made of stretch ddenim.

14. Poetic Justice Verla Frayed Hem Crop Boyfriend Jeans

For a playful fringed finish, go with Poetic Justic’s Verla frayed hem boyfriend jeans. This bright blue pair has strategic fading and distressed details for a casual look, and they’re made of stretch denim.

15. Mother Snacks! The Fun Dip Puddle Jeans

Whether you wear these high or low, Mother’s playfully-named Snacks! The Fun Dip Puddle jeans let you keep things casual with its long inseam and rigid 100 percent cotton. The vintage-inspired blue wash is finished with a pretzel-detailed button and candy-inspired rivets that remind you to have fun.

16. Dion Lee Spliced Low Rise Bootcut Jeans

Dion Lee’s boot-cut low-rise black jeans are finished with contrast stitching to give you instant style points. (Cara Delevingne, Miranda Kerr and Emma Watson have been spotted in the designer’s pieces.)

17. Frame Le Slouch Biodegradable Jeans

Wear Frame’s Le Slouch biodegradable jeans with the peace of mind that your pair is good for the earth. Made of 100 percent rigid cotton, this eco-conscious denim has an oversized, low-rise slim fit and cool rips and distressed detailing.

18. Collina Strada Off-White Doodle Flower Chason Jeans

Cool label Collina Strada’s low-rise floral jeans are one way to make a statement this spring. The straight-leg, non-stretch design has a side utility loop for workwear-inspired touch, and the doodle graphic print adds pops of colors to your outfit.

19. Reformation Mckenna Mid Rise Slouch Cargo Jeans

Yes, cargo pants are back too — and cool-girl label Reformation (seen on Blake Lively, J.Lo, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez) is a go-to for effortless, sustainable denim. The brand’s Mckenna mid-rise slouch jeans come in a classic blue wash and feature side cargo pockets so you can keep your stuff on hand.

20. Alexander Wang Blue Diamante Logo Strap Layer Jeans

Ditch the whale tail with Alexandder Wang’s bleach-washed low-rise jeans, which have thong-like elastic straps finished with the cult-favorite designer’s logo hardware. This pair has a straight leg fit, light fading and contrast stitching for a vintage-inspired finish.