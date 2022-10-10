The Best Luggage Brands For Your Next Adventure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Given that airport travel can feel like an overwhelming chore, we’re always looking for new ways to elevate the experience. Whether it’s channeling our inner Rihanna by wearing silky Public Pajamas or treating ourselves to a fresh pair of comfy retro sneakers, it’s all about those tiny touches that make traveling easier.

Updating your luggage lineup is another instant confidence booster that’ll streamline your traveling experience and keep your stuff organized. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best luggage to take on your next adventure, from Emily Ratajkowski’s favorite Away suitcase to Gigi Hadid’s go-to Rimowa statement piece to Shay Mitchell’s own Béis brand.

1. Away The Carry-On BEST OVERALL One of the best luggage brands with a lifetime guarantee, Away is known for revolutionizing the suitcase game with its built-in portable chargers and affordable travel essentials. We’re fans of the versatile Carry On, as seen with famous travelers including Lily James and Irina Shayk. Available in eight great hues, this hard shell features all of Away’s signature details, plus an optional USB charger add-on. Away The Carry-On $275 Buy now

2. Béis The Carry-On Roller

BEST FEATURES

Shay Mitchell’s own travel brand is filled with bestsellers. One fave from Béis is this 21-inch carry-on, featuring more than 3,000 five-star reviews. Key touches include a trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip, an interior that expands an extra two inches, plus a logo retractable bag attach strap that holds up to 15 additional pounds. Béis covers damages and defects outside of regular wear and tear with its limited lifetime warranty.

Béis The Carry-On Roller $198 Buy now

3. Calpak x Jen Atkin Carry-On

MOST STYLISH

No stranger to style is celebrity hair guru Jen Atkin, who collaborated with Calpak on a bestselling pink carry-on that has been spotted on Gen-Z stars including singer Madison Beer. Key details include an aluminum frame with zipperless access, one-click TSA-approved locks, Hinomoto Silent Run wheels, plus — our favorite — a clear dust cover and stickers to make it your own. Calpak covers its products under a two-year limited warranty.

Calpak x Jen Atkin Carry-On (reg. $285) $214 Buy now

4. Vacay Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case

BEST AFFORDABLE LUGGAGE

Vacay’s Glisten 28-inch spinner is a lightweight suitcase that is just as supportive on the inside as it is on the outside. The interior features include a removable wet pocket, integrated shoe pockets and a large compression pad to keep belongings in place. Vacay covers all of its luggage under a 20-year warranty.

Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case $200 Buy now

5. Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

MOST DURABLE

Spotting your checked luggage has never been easier, thanks to this pretty light blue hue. The Freeform collection by Samsonite is the company’s latest lightweight line, and has been updated with a more streamlined panel, an increased packing capacity and a double wheels design to increase maneuverability. The company also offers a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner (reg. $280), $224 Buy now

6. Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus

BEST SUSTAINABLE LUGGAGE

Travel the globe guilt-free with carbon-neutral travel brand Paravel’s Aviator Carry-On Plus, which boasts smooth 360-degree carbon steel bearing wheels, an interior compression board, a TSA-approved lock and a removable accessories pouch and laundry bag. The polycarbonate shell, zippers, vegan leather, lining and aircraft-grade aluminum telescopic handle are all made of recycled materials, and the company offsets the carbon emissions of sourcing, assembling and shipping each product as well as the equivalent of the suiltcase’s first flight. Enjoy a five-year warranty that covers structural damage, wear and tear and manufacturing defects.

Paravel

Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus $375 Buy now

7. Amazon Basics 3-Piece Set Hardside Spinner BEST BUDGET You can’t beat the price on this three-piece hardside spinner luggage set from Amazon Basics. It comes with 21-, 26- and 30-inch suitcases made with a durable ABS shell and scratch-resistant finish. The lined interiors have organizers with dividers and zippered pockets, and you can expand the luggage and get up to 15 percent packing space. The e-commerce giant offers a three-year limited warranty. Amazon Basics 3-Piece Set Hardside Spinner, Orange $172.48 on Amazon.com Buy now 8. Monos Check-In Medium Luggage BEST LUXURY FEATURES If our smaller carry-on and larger check-in offerings aren’t the exact fit, perhaps this medium option from Monos is your best bet. This midsized case features an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, a sturdy telescopic handle and — for the eco-conscious shopper — vegan leather details. Monos offers a 100-day trial and a limited lifetime warranty. Monos 9. Bric’s Bellagio 2.0 Spinner Trunk MOST STYLISH Olivia Wilde has been spotted sporting this suitcase on multiple occasions. Bric’s fashionable Bellagio spinner includes an ergonomic three-position adjustable handle, matching shell, interior lining with Herringbone patterned divider, and a protected water-repellent zip with TSA-approved combo locks. The leather trimming details give this case that high-end feel. Bric’s covers its wheeled products under a five-year warranty. Bric’s Bric's Bellagio 2.0 Spinner Trunk - 30 Inch - Luxury Bags for Women and Men - TSA Approved Luggage - Cream $785.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

10. Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential 22-in. Carry-On

BEST LIFETIME WARRANTY

A travel essential of Emmy-winning star Marisa Tomei, Briggs & Riley’s best-selling Baseline 22-inch carry-on, which boasts the brand’s convenient one-touch CX expansion buttons that quickly increase your packing capacity. The built-in tri-fold garment folder lets you pack away one to two suits sans wrinkles, and two mesh lid zip pockets let you organize your stuff as efficiently as possible.

On top of all of that, it’s covered under the brand’s unconditional lifetime guarantee, which means your bag will be repaired free of charged if it gets damaged or breaks (“no proof of purchase needed, no questions asked,” says the company.)

Briggs & Riley

Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential 22-in. Carry-On $659 Buy now

11. Rimowa Essential Cabin Suitcase

BEST SPLURGE

Gigi Hadid has been spotted with Rimowa’s Essential Cabin style a few times, most recently in a limited-edition bright Mango hue (it’s no longer available, but this vibrant Citron Yellow hue a similar eye-popping look). Listed as the first polycarbonate suitcase, its innovative and durable design has quickly become a travel essential for on-the-go stars. We appreciated the multiple color and design options, including the pink Original Cabin ($1,400), which has been spotted with Kylie Jenner. As of July 25, 2022, Rimowa covers its products under a limited lifetime warranty. We also like that the company partners with select hotels to offer on-site repairs of its luggage.

Rimowa

Rimowa Essential Cabin $875 Buy now

12. Tumi Extended Trip Expandable 4-Wheeled Packing Case

BEST INVESTMENT

For the serious traveler with a little extra cash to spend, we suggest Tumi’s Extended Trip collection, lugged by tastemakers including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Ready for anything, this durable and expandable rolling suitcase’s design also incorporates recycled materials, making this both a sleek and sustainable choice. Tumi has a “worry-free” first year warranty that covers damages during your first 12 months of ownership; from years two through five, it will repair manufacturing defects and normal wear and tear.