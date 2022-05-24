The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Memorial Day sales include deals on travel essentials, including rolling suitcases, backpacks, organizers and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.

Below, check out some of the top Memorial Day luggage deals on suitcases, backpacks and travel accessories to shop now through early June.

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales

Amazon Save on select luggage sets, toiletry bags, dopp kits, backpacks, portable scales and other travel accessories

Bric’s Save up to 70 percent off select sample sale items and 50 percent off the Ulisse collection

Briggs & Riley Save on select @Work bags

Calpak May 26 to June 1, save up to 40 percent of select luggage

Caraa Save up to 45 percent off select bags and 40 percent off all face masks during the luxe brand’s spring sale

Herschel Save up to 60% off select archive styles

Monos May 27 to 30, save up to 20 percent off luggage, bags and other travel accessories

Neiman Marcus Save on Bric’s, Tumi, MyBestys by Cristina Castaner and more

Nordstrom Save up to 60 percent off select luggage and travel accessories from Brunello Cucinelli, Ted Baker London, Sealand and others

Ostrichpillow May 28 to 30, save 15 percent off Go Neck Pillows (regularly $60)

Samsonite Take 15 percent off sitewide or 20 percent two or more items with code MAYSALE

Troubadour For a limited time, save up to 60 percent off select bags

Zero Halliburton Save on luggage from the brand’s Edge Lightweight, Journal Collection and ZRL lines