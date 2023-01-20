The Best Lunar New Year’s Gifts for Everyone, From Luxe Fashion and Beauty to Sweet Treats and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Lunar New Year starts Sunday, Jan. 22 — marking another chance to start 2023 on the right foot. Commonly observed in China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Mongolia and other Asian countries, the 15-day holiday celebrates the beginning of the new lunisolar calendar year and typically involves gifts of money in red envelopes and food that symbolize good fortune.

Since 2023 is the year of the rabbit (which represents creativity and luck) in the Chinese zodiac calendar, bunny gifts will be the most popular to give and receive. Ast online Asian grocery market Yami suggests, anyone can celebrate Asian culture — they suggest starting your own #LunarCrewYear celebration (à la Friendsgiving) to take part in the holiday with your chosen family.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Lunar New Year 2023 gifts from online Asian grocery stores and boutiques like Yami, Umami Cart and Pearl River Mart, as well as our favorite fashion, beauty and gift-ready finds from Sephora, Nordstrom, Target and other retailers, including items from Asian-owned brands.

Year of the Rabbit Show Me the Bunny Red Envelopes Give them what they really want (we’re talking money) with these playful Show Me the Bunny red envelopes, which will delight all ages. Year of the Rabbit Show Me the Bunny Red Envelopes (reg. $30) $20 Buy now

Ferragamo Rabbit Print Silk Foulard Hollywood-loved label’s Ferragamo’s chic rabbit print silk foulard features a dreamy flower blossom-filled landscape for celebrating the year of the rabbit in style. It measures approximately 35 by 35 inches and also comes in blue. Ferragamo Ferragamo Rabbit Print Silk Foulard $470 Buy now

Shiseido Lunar New Year Power Infusing Concentrate Japanese beauty brand Shiseido’s Power Infusing Concentrate — in a chic Lunar New Year bottle — contains reishi mushrooms, iris root and antioxidants with polysaccharides to help keep the skin hydrated and strong while reducing the appearance of damage and aging. A calming blend of rose, lotus and green floral scents brings a luxurious aroma to your recipient’s skincare ritual. (Megan Rapinoe, Hunter Schafer and Ursula Corbero are among the company’s celebrity ambassadors.) MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Nordstrom | Sephora Sephora Shiseido Lunar New Year Power Infusing Concentrate $140 Buy now

Ming Yu Wang New York Tu Bracelet New York-based designer Ming Yu Wang’s handwoven Tu (兔) bracelet features red cord, 18-karat gold-plated recycled brass links and a baroque freshwater pearl. (The piece’s name is the Chinese character for rabbit.) Ming Yu Wang NY Ming Wang New York Tu Bracelet $88 Buy now

Lunar New Year Stoneware Dragon Tea Infuser Teapot & Cup Set Target’s Lunar New Year collection includes this stoneware dragon teapot and cup set with designs by San Francisco-based artist Christina Tan, who has also designed festive paper lanterns, stationery, decor, paper tableware and accessories for all of your Year of the Rabbit festivities. Target Lunar New Year Stoneware Dragon Tea Infuser Teapot & Cup Set $35 Buy now

Barbie Signature Lunar New Year Doll Barbie is honoring Lunar New Year with this collectible doll in a red satin cheongsam with a colorful peony print, which symbolizes good fortune and prosperity. Designed for kids ages 6 and up, this exclusive item is for children and collectors alike. Amazon Barbie Signature Lunar New Year Doll (12-inch Brunette) Wearing Red Satin Cheongsam Dress with Accessories, Collectible Gift for Kids & Collectors $39.75 on Amazon.com Buy now

Our Place Rice Bowl Set From Our Place’s limited-edition Year of the Rabbit collection ($65 to $165), this four-person dining set includes colorful stoneware rice bowls designed by artist Vanilla Chi, four matching bamboo chopsticks and four stoneware chopstick rests. Our Place Our Place Rice Bowl Set $65 Buy now

Loungefly Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year Mini Backpack Disney’s Lunar New Year collection ($15 to $88) stars its most popular bunny characters on mini backpacks, cardholders, tees, sweaters, mugs, plushes and more. From Zootopia‘s Judy Hopps and Alice in Wonderland‘s the White Rabbit, to Bambi‘s Thumper, the limited-edition collection has plenty of options for your favorite Disney devotees. ShopDisney

Sugarfina Lunar New Year 9-Piece Mini Trunk Satisfy their sweet tooth with Sugarfina’s Lunar New Year mini trunk filled with nine candy cubes of lotus flower gummies, coconut toffee macadamias, green tea almonds, pomegranate bears, lucky mandarins and more. Nordstrom Sugarfina Lunar New Year 9-Piece Mini Trunk $120 Buy now

Pearl River Mart Lunar New Year Friendship Box One of our favorite New York shopping stops, family-owned Chinese boutique Pearl River Mart (located in SoHo and Chelsea Market) is stocked with all of the decor, red envelopes, tchotchkes, foods and other finds for your Lunar New Year celebration. The retailer’s Lunar New Year Friendship Box is filled with plenty of snacks, lucky charms and more goods to shower your giftee (and their tastebuds) with good fortune. Pearl River Mart Pearl River Mart Lunar New Year Friendship Box $50 Buy now

Pink Moon Head-to-Toe Gua Sha Set Founded by sustainable beauty and wellness industry veteran Lin Chen, Pink Moon is inspired by her upbringing with ancient holistic practices and rituals such as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), astrology and reiki. The brand’s three-piece head-to-toe gua sha set will help kickstart beauty lovers’ self-care routine in the new year with the rose quartz facial and body massage tool, the Over the Moon facial oil and the Midnight Melody body and hair oil. Pink Moon Head-to-Toe Gua Sha Set (reg. $135) $120 Buy now

Rellery Zodiac Rabbit Necklace For the fashion fan who’s into all things astrology, Chinese-American-founded line Rellery’s zodiac rabbit necklace will charm their jewelry box. Rellery Zodiac Rabbit Necklace $105 Buy now

Immi Plant-Based Garlic Chicken Flavor Ramen If you’re a master gift basket builder, Immi’s plant-based ramen packs (available in garlic “chicken,” spicy “beef” and Tom Yum “shrimp”) are perfect for vegetarian Lunar New Year food boxes. The flavorful instant noodles are high in protein (22g) and low in carbs (only 6g per serving), making them great for health-minded meals. Immi Plant-Based Garlic Chicken Flavor Ramen $6 Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Lucky New Year Beauty Secrets Charlotte Tilbury’s three-piece Lucky New Year Beauty Secrets set contains the celebrity makeup artist’s best-selling Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Matte Revolution lipstick in Blossom Red, Charlotte’s hydrating Magic Cream and the Airbrush Flawless Finish powder, all in limited-edition plum blossom print packaging. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Lucky New Year Beauty Secrets $212 Buy now

North Face Men’s Long-Sleeve Lunar New Year Tee The North Face’s long-sleeved tee (part of their Lunar New Year collection), with a mashup of the outdoorsy brand’s logo and a leaping bunny, will keep your favorite adventurer warm. Men’s Long-Sleeve North Face Men’s Long-Sleeve Lunar New Year Tee $45 Buy now

Notte Lucky Bunny Pearl Earrings Founded by designer Jessica Tse, whimsical jewelry brand Notte’s Lucky Bunny pearl earrings are designed to spark joy. These 10mm charm hoops are made of enameled gold-plated brass. Notte Notte Lucky Bunny Pearl Earrings $74 Buy now

A.P.C. Red Lunar New Year 2023 Mini Genève Bag

Minimalist label A.P.C.’s best-selling calfskin Genève bag is ready for Lunar New Year gifting with its vermilion red colorway and stamped bunny logo.

Ssense

A.P.C. Red Lunar New Year 2023 Mini Genève Bag $415 Buy now

Umami Cart Pantry Starter Gift Set Restock your favorite foodie’s pantry for the new year with Umami Cart’s 12-piece starter gift set, which includes best-selling foods and flavors such as Fly by Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp oil, LKK soy and oyster sauces, Badia Chinese Five Spice, Chundan Chin Kiang vinegar, Lily Shaoxing cooking wine and more kitchen must-haves. Umami Cart Pantry Starter Gift Set $88 Buy now

Material Kitchen the ReBoard Speaking of food, upgrade their prep setup with Asian-founded kitchen goods brand Material’s ReBoard, a colorful BPA cutting board made of upcycled kitchen plastics and renewable sugarcane. Fifty percent of profits from this beige “To Pó-Po, with Love” colorway goes to Heart of Dinner, which supports Asian American elders in NYC facing food insecurity with weekly care packages. Material Material The ReBoard $35 Buy now

3.1 Phillip Lim Micro Pashli Top Handle Bag 3.1 Phillip Lim’s classic Pashli in a micro silhouette with a removable chain shoulder strap will get every fashion lover into the Lunar New Year spirit, thanks to the festive poppy red colorway. Plus, get a gift card between $25 to $700 with code JANGIFTSSF. Saks Fifth Avenue 3.1 Phillip Lim Micro Pashli Top Handle Bag $450 Buy now

Tory Burch Plush Rabbit Good Luck Trainers Tory Burch’s playful Lunar Yew Year collection comprises womenswear, sneakers, cashmere cardigans, accessories and more embellished with pops of red (for good fortune) and playful bunny designs. The Plush Rabbit Good Luck trainers will get your fashionable loved one started on a stylish foot in the year of the rabbit, as seen in the oversized ergonomic sole, the supportive design and the charming rabbit ears and bouclé tail for inspiration. Tory Burch Plush Rabbit Good Luck Trainers $348 Buy now

Pat McGrath Labs Limited Edition Lunar New Year Everything Kit Legendary makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath’s namesake line debuted this limited-edition Everything kit “inspired by the rich colors and opulent textures of Lunar New Year.” The three-piece set in exclusive packaging includes the Venus in Fleurs Luxe Quad, MatteTrance lipstick in the Rouge 8 shade and the Skin Fetish blurring under-eye powder for a luminous finish. Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Limited Edition Lunar New Year Everything Kit $115 Buy now

Stuart Weitzman Lunar Rabbit Loafer Help them step into the new year with style and gift Stuart Weitzman’s black velvet Lunar Rabbit loafer, featuring a flat block heel and an embroidered rabbit motif that can be worn any time of the year. And through Jan. 22, take 25% off sitewide with code WINTER25. Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Lunar Rabbit Loafer $450 Buy now

MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine Eye Shadow Yet another great Lunar New Year gifting option for beauty buffs, MAC Cosmetics’ New Year Shine collection includes special edition packaging of best-sellers like the matte lipstick, MACStack mascara, Glow Play blush, Extra Dimension Skinfinish metallic blush, Fix+ hydrating setting spray and eight-shade eyeshadow palette. MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine Eye Shadow $45 Buy now

Looney Tunes Year of the Rabbit Unisex Hoodie It’s Bugs Bunny’s year, which means Looney Tunes fans can celebrate Lunar New Year with unisex hoodies, tees, sweatshirts, reusable tumblers and notebooks featuring the iconic character. (Bugs is also the star of the show in collaborations with Scotch & Soda, Moschino, Gap and Boss.) WB Shop Looney Tunes Year of the Rabbit Unisex Hoodie $55 Buy now

Lele Sadoughi Rabbit Lunar New Year Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi’s signature knotted headband gets the Lunar New Year treatment with crimson velvet, 14-karat gold-plated rabbit charms and sparkling red crystals. Lele Sadoughi Lele Sadoughi Lunar New Year Knotted Headband $195 Buy now