Beach, Please: The Best Luxe Accessories for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Privé Revaux
Polarized Maestro shades; Jamie Foxx sports them; $40, priverevaux.com
Petites Pommes
Classic swim ring; $50, petites-pommes.com
Louis Vuitton
Tambour Horizon light-up connected watch; $4,110, at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com
Gucci
Pool slides; $390, gucci.com
Ron Dorff
Recycled polyester marathon swim shorts; Neil Patrick Harris is a fan of the brand; $190, rondorff.com
Chanel
Sunglasses with gradient lenses; $570, chanel.com
Longchamp
Le Pliage Filet canvas bag; Lily Collins carried it on Netflix’s Emily in Paris; $110, longchamp.com
Charlotte Tilbury
Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer with hyaluronic acid and vitamin D; Blake Lively debuted it at the Met Ball; $56, charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com
Dior
Dior Vernis nail lacquer in Golden Hour; Yara Shahidi reps the brand; $28, dior.com
Roxanne Assoulin
Beach Brites beaded necklace; Selena Gomez rocks the jeweler; $165, roxanneassoulin.com and more options at farfetch.com
Eres
Nautic Papillon open-back swimsuit with contrasting trim and small pockets; $545, net-a-porter.com
Hermès
La Route des Plages beach towel, designed by artist Quentin Monge; $590, hermes.com
Tory Burch
Capri beaded sandals; $298, toryburch.com
Eugenia Kim
Ramona straw bucket hat; $295, neimanmarcus.com
This story first appeared in the June 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
