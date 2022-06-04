×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Beach, Please: The Best Luxe Accessories for Summer

Soak up rays in style with the season’s 14 hottest Hollywood-approved vacay essentials.

Beach Please
Beach Please Courtesy of Brand (7)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Privé Revaux

Polarized Maestro shades; Jamie Foxx sports them; $40, priverevaux.com

Lazy loaded image
Privé Revaux Polarized Maestro shades Courtesy of Brand

Privé Revaux Polarized Maestro Shades $40
Buy now

Petites Pommes

Classic swim ring; $50, petites-pommes.com

Lazy loaded image
Petites Pommes Classic swim ring Courtesy of Brand

Petites Pommes Classic Swim Ring $50
Buy now

Louis Vuitton

Tambour Horizon light-up connected watch; $4,110, at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com

Lazy loaded image
Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon light-up connected watch Courtesy of Brand

Louis Vuitton Tamour Horizon Light-Up Connected Watch $4,110
Buy now

Gucci

Pool slides; $390, gucci.com

Lazy loaded image
Gucci Pool slides Courtesy of Brand

Gucci Men's Slide Sandals $390
Buy now

Ron Dorff

Recycled polyester marathon swim shorts; Neil Patrick Harris is a fan of the brand; $190, rondorff.com

Lazy loaded image
Ron Dorff Recycled polyester marathon swim shorts Courtesy of Brand

Ron Dorff Recycled Polyester Marathon Swim Shorts $190
Buy now

Chanel

Sunglasses with gradient lenses; $570, chanel.com

Lazy loaded image
Chanel Sunglasses with gradient lenses Courtesy of Brand

Chanel Round Sunglasses $570
Buy now

Longchamp

Le Pliage Filet canvas bag; Lily Collins carried it on Netflix’s Emily in Paris; $110, longchamp.com

Lazy loaded image
Longchamp Le Pliage Filet canvas bag Courtesy of Brand

Longchamp Le Pliage File Canvas Top Handle Bag $110
Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury

Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer with hyaluronic acid and vitamin D; Blake Lively debuted it at the Met Ball; $56, charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com

Lazy loaded image
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer  Courtesy of Brand

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer $56
Buy now

Dior

Dior Vernis nail lacquer in Golden Hour; Yara Shahidi reps the brand; $28, dior.com

Lazy loaded image
Dior Vernis nail lacquer in Golden Hour Courtesy of Brand

Dior Vernis Lacquer, Golden Hour $28
Buy now

Roxanne Assoulin

Beach Brites beaded necklace; Selena Gomez rocks the jeweler; $165, roxanneassoulin.com and more options at farfetch.com

Lazy loaded image
Roxanne Assoulin Beach Brites beaded necklace Courtesy of Brand

Roxanne Assouline Beach Brites Candy Necklace $165
Buy now

Eres

Nautic Papillon open-back swimsuit with contrasting trim and small pockets; $545, net-a-porter.com

Lazy loaded image
Eres Papillon swimsuit with contrasting trim and small pockets Courtesy of Brand

Eres Nautic Papillon Swimsuit $545
Buy now

Hermès

La Route des Plages beach towel, designed by artist Quentin Monge; $590, hermes.com

Lazy loaded image
Hermès La Route des Plages beach towel Courtesy of Brand

Hermès La Route Des Plages Beach Towel $590
Buy now

Tory Burch

Capri beaded sandals; $298, toryburch.com

Lazy loaded image
Tory Burch Capri beaded sandals Courtesy of Brand

Tory Burch Capri Beaded Sandals $298
Buy now

Eugenia Kim

Ramona straw bucket hat; $295, neimanmarcus.com

Lazy loaded image
Eugenia Kim Straw sun hat Courtesy of Brand

Eugenia Kim Ramona Straw Bucket Hat $295
Buy now

This story first appeared in the June 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad