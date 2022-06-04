Beach, Please: The Best Luxe Accessories for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Privé Revaux

Polarized Maestro shades; Jamie Foxx sports them; $40, priverevaux.com

Privé Revaux Polarized Maestro shades Courtesy of Brand

Petites Pommes

Classic swim ring; $50, petites-pommes.com

Petites Pommes Classic swim ring Courtesy of Brand

Louis Vuitton

Tambour Horizon light-up connected watch; $4,110, at select Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon light-up connected watch Courtesy of Brand

Gucci

Pool slides; $390, gucci.com

Gucci Pool slides Courtesy of Brand

Ron Dorff

Recycled polyester marathon swim shorts; Neil Patrick Harris is a fan of the brand; $190, rondorff.com

Ron Dorff Recycled polyester marathon swim shorts Courtesy of Brand

Chanel

Sunglasses with gradient lenses; $570, chanel.com

Chanel Sunglasses with gradient lenses Courtesy of Brand

Longchamp

Le Pliage Filet canvas bag; Lily Collins carried it on Netflix’s Emily in Paris; $110, longchamp.com

Longchamp Le Pliage Filet canvas bag Courtesy of Brand

Charlotte Tilbury

Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer with hyaluronic acid and vitamin D; Blake Lively debuted it at the Met Ball; $56, charlottetilbury.com and sephora.com

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer Courtesy of Brand

Dior

Dior Vernis nail lacquer in Golden Hour; Yara Shahidi reps the brand; $28, dior.com

Dior Vernis nail lacquer in Golden Hour Courtesy of Brand

Roxanne Assoulin

Beach Brites beaded necklace; Selena Gomez rocks the jeweler; $165, roxanneassoulin.com and more options at farfetch.com

Roxanne Assoulin Beach Brites beaded necklace Courtesy of Brand

Eres

Nautic Papillon open-back swimsuit with contrasting trim and small pockets; $545, net-a-porter.com

Eres Papillon swimsuit with contrasting trim and small pockets Courtesy of Brand

Hermès

La Route des Plages beach towel, designed by artist Quentin Monge; $590, hermes.com

Hermès La Route des Plages beach towel Courtesy of Brand

Tory Burch

Capri beaded sandals; $298, toryburch.com

Tory Burch Capri beaded sandals Courtesy of Brand

Eugenia Kim

Ramona straw bucket hat; $295, neimanmarcus.com

Eugenia Kim Straw sun hat Courtesy of Brand

This story first appeared in the June 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.