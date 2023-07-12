×
Amazon Prime Day’s Best Luxury Beauty Deals: 15 Percent Off Dr. Barbara Sturm, $55 for SolaWave

Cult-favorite brands like Sunday Riley, Clarins and EltaMD are also offering steep discounts on their premium products for Prime Day, but you'll have to checkout before midnight tonight.

Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals
SolaWave, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Clarins, Grande Cosmetics, TheraFace Courtesy of Brand (5)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Once you’ve used a luxury version of your everyday beauty product, it’s hard to go back. But it can also be hard to justify spending the money on that really good moisturizer, facial tool, makeup or other splurge-worthy beauty buy. That’s why we’ll be stocking up on all our luxury beauty faves today during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Through tonight, you can save up to 63 percent on items like the facial wand that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman use to keep their skin looking plump and dewy or the Dyson Airwrap dupe everyone’s been clamoring for. We’ve also highlighted items like the base that Hollywood makeup artist Renée Loiz says will give you “that lit-from-within look” along with internet-famous products from Sunday Riley and EltaMD. And Prime members also get an extra 15 percent off select items at Amazon’s Luxury Stores with the code LUXPRIME23 (for a total of up to $200 off), meaning you can save on designer fashion from Guiseppe Zanotti, Oscar De La Renta and Patbo as well as on luxe beauty brands such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, Clé de Peau Beauté, Furtuna Skin, Edward Bess and many others.

Prime Day ends tonight, so add these beauty buys to your cart before the deals disappear at midnight. From Lightning Deals on costume designer-loved sunscreens to the best Luxury Store skincare finds, see some of the best luxury beauty deals to shop on Prime Day below from Amazon’s top brands.

If you’re looking to get ahead on your gift shopping, check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here for deals on tech, home, fashion and more.

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand (63% off)

luxury beauty deals amazon solawave facial wand

Amazon

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand $55.47 on Amazon.com

Buy now

ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ (20% off Lightning Deal)

ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+

ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ $5600 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Night Cream (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)

Amazon

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Night Cream $395.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)

Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara

Amazon

Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara $55.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base (25% off)

best luxury beauty deals RMS beauty master radiance base

Amazon

RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base $30.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying and Styling System ($58 off)

Shark HD440BK FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System luxury beauty deals prime day

Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System $299.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Edward Bess Fixer Elixir Healthy Hair Mist (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)

Edward Bess Fixer Elixir Healthy Hair Mist

Amazon

Edward Bess Fixer Elixir Healthy Hair Mist $41.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment (30% off)

luxury beauty deals amazon sunday riley

Amazon

Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum $30.10 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set (30% off)

Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo $50.40 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (30% off)

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum

Amazon

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum $25.20 on Amazon.com

Buy now

EltaMD UV Luminous Tinted Face Sunscreen and Primer (30% off)

amazon luxury beauty deals elta MD uv luminous sunscreen

Amazon

EltaMD UV Luminous Tinted Face Sunscreen and Primer $25.30 on Amazon.com

Buy now

TheraFace Pro 8-in-1 Facial Device (15% off)

TheraFace Pro 8-in-1 Device

Amazon

TheraFace PRO Handheld Facial Massage Device $339.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream (30% off)

best luxury beauty deals prime day Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream

Amazon

Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream $67.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo (30% off)

amazon luxury beauty deals moroccanoil dry shampoo

Amazon

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo $18.20 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil (20% off)

amazon luxury beauty deals bioderma cleansing oil

Amazon

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil $23.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

