Amazon Prime Day’s Best Luxury Beauty Deals: 15 Percent Off Dr. Barbara Sturm, $55 for SolaWave

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Once you’ve used a luxury version of your everyday beauty product, it’s hard to go back. But it can also be hard to justify spending the money on that really good moisturizer, facial tool, makeup or other splurge-worthy beauty buy. That’s why we’ll be stocking up on all our luxury beauty faves today during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
Through tonight, you can save up to 63 percent on items like the facial wand that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman use to keep their skin looking plump and dewy or the Dyson Airwrap dupe everyone’s been clamoring for. We’ve also highlighted items like the base that Hollywood makeup artist Renée Loiz says will give you “that lit-from-within look” along with internet-famous products from Sunday Riley and EltaMD. And Prime members also get an extra 15 percent off select items at Amazon’s Luxury Stores with the code LUXPRIME23 (for a total of up to $200 off), meaning you can save on designer fashion from Guiseppe Zanotti, Oscar De La Renta and Patbo as well as on luxe beauty brands such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, Clé de Peau Beauté, Furtuna Skin, Edward Bess and many others.
Prime Day ends tonight, so add these beauty buys to your cart before the deals disappear at midnight. From Lightning Deals on costume designer-loved sunscreens to the best Luxury Store skincare finds, see some of the best luxury beauty deals to shop on Prime Day below from Amazon’s top brands.
Related Stories
If you’re looking to get ahead on your gift shopping, check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here for deals on tech, home, fashion and more.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand (63% off)
ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ (20% off Lightning Deal)
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Night Cream (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)
Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)
RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base (25% off)
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying and Styling System ($58 off)
Edward Bess Fixer Elixir Healthy Hair Mist (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment (30% off)
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set (30% off)
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (30% off)
EltaMD UV Luminous Tinted Face Sunscreen and Primer (30% off)
TheraFace Pro 8-in-1 Facial Device (15% off)
Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream (30% off)
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo (30% off)
Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil (20% off)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
shopping
Prime Day’s Top Deals Include Stick-On Bras and Nipple Covers Loved by Hollywood Stylists and Stars
-
Tech
The Best E-Readers and Tablets for Reading Books on Sale During Prime Day for Up to 50 Percent Off
-
-
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite Goop Beauty Buys Are On Sale for 30 Percent Off For Prime Day
-
-
shopping
Get a Hollywood-Worthy Smile with the Best Teeth Whitening Strips and Pens on Sale During Prime Day