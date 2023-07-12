Amazon Prime Day’s Best Luxury Beauty Deals: 15 Percent Off Dr. Barbara Sturm, $55 for SolaWave

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Once you’ve used a luxury version of your everyday beauty product, it’s hard to go back. But it can also be hard to justify spending the money on that really good moisturizer, facial tool, makeup or other splurge-worthy beauty buy. That’s why we’ll be stocking up on all our luxury beauty faves today during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Through tonight, you can save up to 63 percent on items like the facial wand that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman use to keep their skin looking plump and dewy or the Dyson Airwrap dupe everyone’s been clamoring for. We’ve also highlighted items like the base that Hollywood makeup artist Renée Loiz says will give you “that lit-from-within look” along with internet-famous products from Sunday Riley and EltaMD. And Prime members also get an extra 15 percent off select items at Amazon’s Luxury Stores with the code LUXPRIME23 (for a total of up to $200 off), meaning you can save on designer fashion from Guiseppe Zanotti, Oscar De La Renta and Patbo as well as on luxe beauty brands such as Dr. Barbara Sturm, Clé de Peau Beauté, Furtuna Skin, Edward Bess and many others.

Prime Day ends tonight, so add these beauty buys to your cart before the deals disappear at midnight. From Lightning Deals on costume designer-loved sunscreens to the best Luxury Store skincare finds, see some of the best luxury beauty deals to shop on Prime Day below from Amazon’s top brands.

If you’re looking to get ahead on your gift shopping, check out more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here for deals on tech, home, fashion and more.

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand (63% off)

Amazon

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand $55.47 on Amazon.com Buy now

ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ (20% off Lightning Deal)

ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ $5600 on Amazon.com Buy now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Night Cream (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)

Amazon

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Night Cream $395.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara (15% off with code LUXPRIME23) Amazon Clé de Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara $55.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base (25% off) Amazon RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base $30.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying and Styling System ($58 off)

Amazon

Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System $299.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Edward Bess Fixer Elixir Healthy Hair Mist (15% off with code LUXPRIME23)

Amazon

Edward Bess Fixer Elixir Healthy Hair Mist $41.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment (30% off)

Amazon

Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum $30.10 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set (30% off)

Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo $50.40 on Amazon.com Buy now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (30% off)

Amazon

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum $25.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

EltaMD UV Luminous Tinted Face Sunscreen and Primer (30% off)

Amazon

EltaMD UV Luminous Tinted Face Sunscreen and Primer $25.30 on Amazon.com Buy now

TheraFace Pro 8-in-1 Facial Device (15% off)

Amazon

TheraFace PRO Handheld Facial Massage Device $339.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream (30% off)

Amazon

Clarins Extra-Firming Neck and Décolleté Cream $67.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo (30% off)

Amazon

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo $18.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil (20% off)

Amazon