The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your List, From Fashionable Finds to Robots

Got money burning a hole in your pocket this holiday season? If you’ve already checked charitable giving off your list (as one Hollywood beauty insider suggests) and are looking to shower your loved ones with the best luxury gifts both priceless and spendy, we’ve done the window shopping for you.

Whether you’re shopping for design-loving audiophiles, fashion folks, busy techies or self-care devotees, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for every luxury enthusiast on your list (and not everything costs an arm and a leg.) From the high-tech hair tool loved by Hollywood hairstylists, to a membership that brings the gift of knowledge from some of the world’s most influential insiders, treat your favorite people to these rich surprises.

Syng Cell Alpha Triphonic Speaker

FOR THE AUDIOPHILE

Courtesy of Syng

Co-founded by former Apple lead designer Christopher Stringer and entrepreneur Damon Way, Los Angeles-based audio brand Syng’s triphonic technology delivers immersive, room-filling sound for music lovers who want to hear every vocal layer, hi-hat sound and deep bass beat, thanks to an innovative design that puts the tweeter, midrange and woofer in a sphere-like case. The company’s debut Cell Alpha speaker automatically adjusts its output depending on the room’s space and its location and surroundings within it, and you can link several Syng Cells together for true surround sound. Whether they’re playing Fela Kuti, Radiohead, Haim or the Supremes, podcasts, movies, or video games; the Cell Alpha can play diamond-clear audio using Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, or be plugged into a laptop, record player or TV with the Syng Link cable.

Syng Cell Alpha Speaker (reg. $1,799) $1,619 Buy now

Zadro Extra-Large Towel Warmer

FOR THE HOMEBODY

What’s the difference between a luxurious, spa-like bathroom and one that’s not? A stylish towel and robe warmer, like this one from Zadro that holds up to two 40-inch-by-70-inch bath towels, or any other comfy essentials that recipients want to have at the ready for showers and chilly mornings.

Zadro Extra-Large Towel Warmer $159.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Gita Mini Robot

FOR THE URBAN PEDESTRIAN

For the person who always has their hands full (and who wants a futuristic way to cart their stuff from point A to B to Z), Gita’s pedestrian-friendly Mini robot cargo carrier can hold up to 20 pounds while following them to the store or wherever else they’re headed and back. The adorable device takes about two hours to charge and offers up to seven hours of continuous travel (which translates to about 21 miles) at a top speed of six miles per hour, and Gita’s sensors allow the robot to intuitively follow people and mirror their speed and movement while avoiding obstacles during the day and at night. The company also offers a larger-capacity robot that can hold up to 40 pounds and streams music.

Gita Mini $1,850 Buy now

Persol Steve McQueen Folding Glasses

Courtesy of Persol

You know that “very expensive person” aesthetic that movie stars get when they remove their pricey-looking sunnies? Your giftee can get the same vibe with the iconic pair of Persol folding glasses that were worn by action legend Steve McQueen in 1968’s The Thomas Crown Affair. They feature polarized lenses and are handmade in Italy, and are available in six colorways to suit its wearer’s style.

Persol Steve McQueen Folding Glasses $480 Buy now

Floracracy Luxury Flower Delivery

FOR THE LUXURY BLOOMS LOVER

One of the best online luxury flower delivery services, Floracracy’s concierge lets you personalize every bouquet depending on its recipient. Choose from a range of stylish arrangements — from overflowing Bridgerton-style blooms to modern creations — and customize the number of stems, color palette, flower mix and vase. They’ll even work with you to add a thoughtful finishing touch with a personal note.

Floracracy Personalized Floral Delivery $105 to $405 Buy now

MasterClass Annual Membership

FOR THE KNOWLEDGE SEEKER

You don’t have to spend thousands to gift the luxury of having some of the world’s smartest, most creative minds within arm’s reach, thanks to MasterClass. For your favorite Hollywood or entertainment exec, the leading online learning platform lets them get pro acting tips from Oscar-winning star Natalie Portman, sharpen their writing under screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, hone their debate skills with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and score pro culinary pointers from Gordon Ramsay, to name just a few. And there are even more influential instructors across Hollywood, politics, fashion, business and more who share their expertise. Plus, MasterClass is offering a two-for-one membership deal for a limited time during Black Friday, so you can gift knowledge to yourself or another loved one.

Masterclass $15 monthly Buy now

Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Sheet Set

FOR THE CHIC SNOOZER

Luxury can also be a state of mind, one that starts as soon as your giftee rises from their cloud-like bed. Boll & Branch’s buttery-soft Signature Embroidered Sheet Set makes a great gift for the people on your list who could use more restful shut-eye (and don’t run too hot or cold). The sheets are made from 300 thread-count, 100 percent organic cotton, and have a matte, drapey finish.

Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Sheet Set $218+ Buy now

Dyson Airwrap Styler

FOR THE BEAUTY BUFF

For the recipient who loves to be their own glam squad, Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler transforms flat tresses of all hair types into red carpet-ready manes. The device comes with 1.2- and 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels, firm and soft smoothing brushes and a round volumizing brush so giftees can curl, smooth, dry and wave their hair without leaving strands frizzy or damaged from heat. It comes in a chic storage case, making it one of the best luxury beauty gifts of the season. (Fans of the Dyson’s high-end hair tools include starry hairstylists and brand ambassadors Jen Atkin and Matt Collins, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jessica Alba.)

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set $499 Buy now

Assouline Beyond Extravagance Two-Volume Book Set

FOR THE BOOKWORM

As if your recipient needs a history lesson on luxury, Assouline’s Beyond Extravagance set two silk-bound hardcover books will give them a refresher on the most iconic Indian jewels from the Al Thani collection, including the Maharaja of Patiala’s custom-made Cartier ruby and pearl choker and precious stones from the Mughal Empire.

Assouline 'Beyond Extravagance Set' of Hardcover Books $450 Buy now

Hermès Stainless Steel, Alligator and Mother of Pearl Watch

FOR THE ACCESSORIES AFICIONADO

Speaking of luxury sparklers, the priceless gift of time gets the Hermès treatment in this stainless still Swiss timepiece boasting a mother-of-pearl dial that’s finished with diamonds and an alligator strap. (It’ll match perfectly with their Birkin.)

Hermes Stainless Steel, Alligator and Mother of Pearl Watch $5,375 Buy now

Mejuri Bold Round Signet Ring

FOR THE STYLISH GUY

Maybe you want to pop the question with a piece of everyday jewelry, or you just want to treat the guy in your life to a luxe accessory that will remind him of you. Mejuri’s 14-karat gold round signet ring can be customized with an initial to make it extra special. (Stylist Courtney Mays regularly decks out her NBA star clients in the direct-to-consumer brand’s pinky rings.)

Mejuri Bold Round Signet Ring $625 Buy now

Dior Saddle Bag

FOR THE FASHION DEVOTEE

We can thank the revival of early-aughts fashion in part to the hype surrounding the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That, which is due to make its two-episode premiere on Dec. 9. For the Carrie Bradshaw on your list, Dior’s iconic saddle bag — worn by star Sarah Jessica Parker onscreen and off — is the “It” carryall they’ll want to sling over their shoulder all winter and beyond (and years from now when the kidney-shaped style inevitably returns again).

Dior Saddle Bag $3,800 Buy now

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven Bundle

FOR THE HOME CHEF

For the nights when they want to ditch delivery and whip up mouth-watering, chef’s-kiss-worthy pizza in literally one minute, give your favorite gourmand Ooni’s Koda 16 gas-powered oven. It’s on sale during Black Friday and includes a 14-inch pizza peel and a cast iron sizzler pan for cooking up 16-inch pies, bread and more.

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven Bundle (reg. $684) $547 Buy now

Rimowa Hybrid Cabin S Suitcase

FOR THE FREQUENT FLYER

Jet-setting stars Rihanna and LeBron James are among the brand ambassadors for Rimowa, so you know the iconic luggage brand’s sleek suitcases are up to the task of getting your luxury-loving globe-trotter’s belongings from one destination to the next.

Rimowa Hybrid Cabin S Suitcase $830 Buy now

Wolf Double Winder with Storage

FOR THE TIMEPIECE COLLECTOR

That budget-busting watch collection isn’t going to wind itself — which is where Wolf’s Viceroy Double Winder comes in. Covered in luxe pebbled faux leather and lined with silk, the winder doubles as a handsome storage option and can hold up to three timepieces. It’s finished with a locking glass cover and chrome hardware. (Don’t forget to use the code SGNOVSF to get up to $200 off your Saks Fifth Avenue purchase.)