Shopping: Step Up Your Style Game with Luxe Sports Gear by Gucci, Hermes and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
This year’s Olympians aren’t simply achieving physical feats — they’re going for fashion gold in Beijing, too. Snowboarder Julia Marino won Team USA’s first medal while tricked out in Prada (she’s been a brand ambassador since March 2021), while Shawn White debuted his Whitespace collaboration with Louis Vuitton (co-designed with the late Virgil Abloh). And figure skater Nathan Chen won his gold medal while sporting a look by Vera Wang, while Ralph Lauren, Nike and Skims are continuing their tradition of outfitting athletes for the games.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best luxury workout equipment and sports gear for earning style points on and off the slopes, gym and field. From monogram pieces by Louis Vuitton and a Gucci skateboard, to an Hermès vessel to rival a silver medal and Dior’s collection with Technogym, see the top sweat-ready picks from European fashion houses below.
Louis Vuitton Gym Mat
Khaki-colored Monogram nonslip gym mat with LV canvas strap and leather card holder; $2,390, at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills and louisvuitton.com
Dior Exercise Ball
Limited-edition exercise ball with carrying handle, a collab with Italy’s Technogym; $1,300, dior.com
Gucci Skateboard
G-stripe skateboard in maple wood with red and white print on reverse and logo on bearing and wheels; $1,690, at Gucci, Beverly Hills and gucci.com
Hermès Odyssee Water Bottle
Mountaineering-inspired mirror-polished silver flask with Idro calfskin strap; $7,450, hermes.com
Tiffany & Co. Table Tennis Paddles
Tiffany Blue leather and reclaimed American walnut paddles with sterling silver plaques, $720, tiffany.com
Fendi Ski Helmet
Men’s logo ski helmet with contrasting pattern and buckled chin strap; $1,350, fendi.com; other options at mytheresa.com and net-a-porter.com
Versace Soccer Ball
Quilted plastic soccer ball in the house’s signature Barocco pattern; $225, neimanmarcus.com and fwrd.com
Paul Smith Bike Seat
Aero bicycle seat with house-stripe padded leather cover, made in collaboration with Japanese bike saddle maker Kashimax; $295, paulsmith.com
Berluti Football
Limited “Super Bowl in Miami” edition football in signature hand-finished Venezia leather; $1,700, at Berluti, Beverly Hills
Dior Treadmill
Technogym x Dior treadmill connects to a tablet for a range of workouts; price upon request, at Dior, Beverly Hills
Louis Vuitton Dumbbells
Dumbbell set with Monogram Eclipse canvas handles and signature engraving; $2,860, louisvuitton.com.
This story first appeared in the Feb. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
