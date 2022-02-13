×
Shopping: Step Up Your Style Game with Luxe Sports Gear by Gucci, Hermes and More

In the spirit of the Olympics and the Super Bowl, fashion’s champions offer myriad ways to take one’s sports style to the next level.

Louis Vuitton Monogram nonslip gym mat
This year’s Olympians aren’t simply achieving physical feats — they’re going for fashion gold in Beijing, too. Snowboarder Julia Marino won Team USA’s first medal while tricked out in Prada (she’s been a brand ambassador since March 2021), while Shawn White debuted his Whitespace collaboration with Louis Vuitton (co-designed with the late Virgil Abloh). And figure skater Nathan Chen won his gold medal while sporting a look by Vera Wang, while Ralph Lauren, Nike and Skims are continuing their tradition of outfitting athletes for the games.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best luxury workout equipment and sports gear for earning style points on and off the slopes, gym and field. From monogram pieces by Louis Vuitton and a Gucci skateboard, to an Hermès vessel to rival a silver medal and Dior’s collection with Technogym, see the top sweat-ready picks from European fashion houses below.

Louis Vuitton Gym Mat

Khaki-colored Monogram nonslip gym mat with LV canvas strap and leather card holder; $2,390, at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills and louisvuitton.com

Dior Exercise Ball

Limited-edition exercise ball with carrying handle, a collab with Italy’s Technogym; $1,300, dior.com

Gucci Skateboard

G-stripe skateboard in maple wood with red and white print on reverse and logo on bearing and wheels; $1,690, at Gucci, Beverly Hills and gucci.com

Hermès Odyssee Water Bottle

Mountaineering-inspired mirror-polished silver flask with Idro calfskin strap; $7,450, hermes.com

Tiffany & Co. Table Tennis Paddles

Tiffany Blue leather and reclaimed American walnut paddles with sterling silver plaques, $720, tiffany.com

Fendi Ski Helmet

Men’s logo ski helmet with contrasting pattern and buckled chin strap; $1,350, fendi.com; other options at mytheresa.com and net-a-porter.com

Versace Soccer Ball

Quilted plastic soccer ball in the house’s signature Barocco pattern; $225, neimanmarcus.com and fwrd.com

Paul Smith Bike Seat

Aero bicycle seat with house-stripe padded leather cover, made in collaboration with Japanese bike saddle maker Kashimax; $295, paulsmith.com

Berluti Football

Limited “Super Bowl in Miami” edition football in signature hand-finished Venezia leather; $1,700, at Berluti, Beverly Hills

Dior Treadmill

Technogym x Dior treadmill connects to a tablet for a range of workouts; price upon request, at Dior, Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton Dumbbells

Dumbbell set with Monogram Eclipse canvas handles and signature engraving; $2,860, louisvuitton.com.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

