The $30 Lighted Makeup Mirror Is Similar to Ones Found in Five-Star Hotels

If you ask my friend about it, the best part of our recent trip to Las Vegas was not our fabulous multi-course dinner, or the show we watched, or even the shopping. She was seriously obsessed with the bathroom in our suite and more specifically, the lighted makeup mirror on the counter.

As the name suggests, the best lighted makeup mirrors use built-in LED lights to help illuminate every curve, crevice and angle of your face. The goal: to help you apply makeup more evenly so you can get a flawless look every time.

Right now, Amazon has this best-selling makeup mirror on sale for just $31. Regularly $53.99, the Amazon deal discounts the price by more than 42%.

Similar to the one we used at our five-star hotel, this lighted makeup mirror uses 46, built-in LED lamp beads to create a warm glow around your face. The soft, white light makes it easy to see the true colors of your makeup, while the mirror also offers up to 10x magnification to let you spot all the up-close details.

The mirror comes with a sensor switch that lets you control brightness levels and the type of lighting you want. The eight-inch size is just like the ones used in hotels, and gives you a wide-angle view compared to smaller makeup mirrors (or even compact mirrors) out there. This makeup mirror also features a 360° swivel design.

Unlike the lighted mirror we used at our hotel, which was bolted to the wall, this Amazon makeup mirror comes with a sturdy base that you can easily move from say, bathroom countertop to bedroom table or desk. It’s not just for makeup either — I personally like using a lighted mirror for shaving and styling my hair.

This is one of the best Amazon lighted makeup mirror deals online. It’s also one of the best-reviewed makeup mirrors on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from thousands of verified shoppers. Regularly $54, get it on sale for just $31 here.